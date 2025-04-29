Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Per Share For The First Quarter Of 2025
|
($ in thousands)
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reported Noninterest Expense
|
$32,516
|
$37,841
|
$30,955
|
$29,786
|
$27,538
|
PFH Consolidated Expenses
|
(4,754)
|
(3,641)
|
(2,576)
|
(2,347)
|
(2,119)
|
Noninterest Expense Excl. PFH
|
27,762
|
34,200
|
28,379
|
27,439
|
25,419
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Nonrecurring
|
(1,144)
|
(3,686)
|
(1,352)
|
(1,453)
|
(438)
|
Primis Mortgage Expenses
|
(5,725)
|
(6,354)
|
(6,436)
|
(6,084)
|
(5,122)
|
Consumer Program Servicing Fee
|
(622)
|
(681)
|
(699)
|
(312)
|
(312)
|
Reserve for Unfunded Commitment
|
(13)
|
6
|
(96)
|
546
|
2
|
Total Adjustments
|
(7,504)
|
(10,715)
|
(8,583)
|
(7,303)
|
(5,870)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Core Operating Expense Burden
|
$20,258
|
$23,485
|
$19,796
|
$20,136
|
$19,549
As noted above, the core expense burden decreased $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024. As discussed last quarter, the fourth quarter of 2024 included a number of items which moderated as expected in the first quarter of 2025. Core operating expense burden is projected to be between $20 million and $21 million per quarter for the remainder of 2025.
Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality
Loans held for investment increased to $3.04 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.89 billion at December 31, 2024 largely due to the reclassification of consumer program loans to held for investment in the first quarter of 2025 from held for sale at the end of 2024. Loan balances associated with the consumer loan program were $132 million at March 31, 2025, net of the discount taken in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $152 million of loan balances at December 31, 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company ceased origination of loans under the consumer loan program at the end of January 2025. Excluding the consumer loan balances, loans held for investment would have increased 3.4% annualized in the first quarter of 2025 with the majority of the growth coming from the Mortgage Warehouse and Panacea divisions. The Company expects similar growth rates from these divisions with substantially more contribution from the core bank and intends to rebuild earning assets to levels seen in mid-2024 before the sale of Life Premium Finance.
Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were only 0.28% of total assets, or $10.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.29% or $10.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the first quarter of 2025.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter in 2024. As previously stated, the Company moved the consumer loan book into its held for investment loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2025 and aggressively evaluated the portfolio using its CECL model. Reserve build associated with this analysis totaled $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of loans held for investment, the allowance for credit losses was 1.45% at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.66% in the same quarter of 2024. Total allowance and discounts on the consumer loan program totaled $23.8 million, or 16% of gross principal balance, at March 31, 2025.
Net charge-offs were $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Consumer loan program net charge-offs were $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 inclusive of the mark-to-market loss of $20.0 million when the loans were moved to held for sale. Core net charge-offs, excluding those losses from the consumer loan program, were $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.5 million, or 0.05%, in the fourth quarter of 2024(1).
Deposits and Funding
Total deposits at March 31, 2025 decreased slightly to $3.16 billion from $3.17 billion at December 31, 2024 as the Bank swept excess funds off balance sheet to manage excess liquidity. Deposits swept off balance sheet totaled $152 million at March 31, 2025 versus $137 million at December 31, 2024. Importantly, noninterest bearing demand deposits were $446 million at March 31, 2025, up from $439 million at December 31, 2024 as the Company emphasizes driving up low cost deposit balances and deposits associated with Mortgage Warehouse activities increase. The Company has no wholesale funding and is 100% funded with customer deposits at March 31, 2025.
Shareholders' Equity
Book value per common share as of March 31, 2025 was $14.38, an increase of $0.15 from December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $10.59, an increase of $0.17 from December 31, 2024. Common shareholders' equity was $356 million, or 9.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. Tangible common equity(1) at March 31, 2025 was $262 million, or 7.31% of tangible assets(1). After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $3.6 million to $17.6 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025. The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.
The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2025. This is Primis' fifty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend.
About Primis Financial Corp.
As of March 31, 2025, Primis had $3.7 billion in total assets, $3.0 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.2 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.
|
Contacts:
|
Address:
|
Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO
|
1676 International Drive, Suite 900
|
Phone: (703) 893-7400
|
McLean, VA 22102
|
|
|
Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST
|
|
Website:
|
Conference Call
The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: . Participants may also call 1-800-715-9871 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4554342.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share – basic; operating earnings per share – diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.
Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.
Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including the preliminary estimated financial and operating information presented herein, which is subject to adjustment; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.
Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters; the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our primary market areas; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; the impact of tariffs, trade policies, and trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services); the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division, digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service, Mortgage Warehouse division and Primis Mortgage Company; the risks associated with the Life Premium Finance sale, including failure to achieve the expected impact to our operating results; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which we may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; acts of God or of war or other conflicts, including the current Ukraine/Russia conflict and Israel/Hamas conflict, acts of terrorism, pandemics or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.
Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.
|
(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selected Performance Ratios:
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Return on average assets
|
0.30 %
|
(2.43 %)
|
0.12 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.26 %
|
Operating return on average assets(1)
|
0.40 %
|
(2.51 %)
|
0.20 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.29 %
|
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)
|
0.58 %
|
0.44 %
|
0.86 %
|
0.75 %
|
1.02 %
|
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)
|
0.71 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.96 %
|
0.85 %
|
1.06 %
|
Return on average common equity
|
3.10 %
|
(24.28 %)
|
1.31 %
|
3.69 %
|
2.59 %
|
Operating return on average common equity(1)
|
4.14 %
|
(25.13 %)
|
2.15 %
|
4.81 %
|
2.95 %
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)
|
5.65 %
|
(33.33 %)
|
2.86 %
|
6.42 %
|
3.94 %
|
Cost of funds
|
|
2.68 %
|
2.97 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.16 %
|
2.97 %
|
Net interest margin
|
3.15 %
|
2.90 %
|
2.97 %
|
2.72 %
|
2.84 %
|
Gross loans to deposits
|
96.33 %
|
91.06 %
|
89.94 %
|
98.95 %
|
97.37 %
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
95.30 %
|
96.41 %
|
82.82 %
|
83.36 %
|
77.41 %
|
Operating efficiency ratio(1)
|
91.97 %
|
98.92 %
|
79.92 %
|
79.56 %
|
76.17 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per Common Share Data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share - Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.94)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.10
|
Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (0.98)
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.11
|
Earnings per common share - Diluted
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.94)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.10
|
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (0.98)
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.11
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 14.38
|
$ 14.23
|
$ 15.41
|
$ 15.22
|
$ 15.16
|
Tangible book value per common share(1)
|
$ 10.59
|
$ 10.42
|
$ 11.59
|
$ 11.38
|
$ 11.31
|
Cash dividend per common share
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.10
|
$ 0.10
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic
|
24,706,593
|
24,701,260
|
24,695,685
|
24,683,734
|
24,673,857
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted
|
24,722,734
|
24,701,260
|
24,719,920
|
24,708,484
|
24,707,113
|
Shares outstanding at end of period
|
24,722,734
|
24,722,734
|
24,722,734
|
24,708,234
|
24,708,588
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees
|
0.28 %
|
0.29 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.25 %
|
0.23 %
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
|
1.47 %
|
3.83 %
|
0.93 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.64 %
|
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(1)
|
0.06 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.11 %
|
(0.07 %)
|
0.10 %
|
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|
1.45 %
|
1.86 %
|
1.72 %
|
1.56 %
|
1.66 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital Ratios:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity to assets
|
9.67 %
|
9.53 %
|
9.47 %
|
9.48 %
|
9.63 %
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)
|
7.31 %
|
7.16 %
|
7.29 %
|
7.27 %
|
7.36 %
|
Leverage ratio(2)
|
|
8.17 %
|
7.76 %
|
8.20 %
|
8.25 %
|
8.38 %
|
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)
|
8.88 %
|
8.74 %
|
8.23 %
|
8.85 %
|
8.98 %
|
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2)
|
9.20 %
|
9.05 %
|
8.51 %
|
9.14 %
|
9.27 %
|
Total risk-based capital ratio(2)
|
12.56 %
|
12.53 %
|
11.68 %
|
12.45 %
|
12.62 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(2) Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.
|
|
|
|
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 57,044
|
$ 64,505
|
$ 77,274
|
$ 66,580
|
$ 88,717
|
Investment securities-available for sale
|
241,638
|
235,903
|
242,543
|
232,867
|
230,617
|
Investment securities-held to maturity
|
9,153
|
9,448
|
9,766
|
10,649
|
10,992
|
Loans held for sale
|
74,439
|
247,108
|
458,722
|
94,644
|
72,217
|
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
|
3,043,348
|
2,887,447
|
2,973,723
|
3,300,562
|
3,227,665
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
(44,021)
|
(53,724)
|
(51,132)
|
(51,574)
|
(53,456)
|
|
Net loans
|
|
2,999,327
|
2,833,723
|
2,922,591
|
3,248,988
|
3,174,209
|
Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank
|
12,982
|
13,037
|
20,875
|
16,837
|
14,225
|
Bank premises and equipment, net
|
19,217
|
19,432
|
19,668
|
19,946
|
20,412
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
10,352
|
10,279
|
10,465
|
10,293
|
10,206
|
Goodwill and other intangible assets
|
93,804
|
94,124
|
94,444
|
94,768
|
95,092
|
Assets held for sale, net
|
2,420
|
5,497
|
9,864
|
5,136
|
6,359
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
67,609
|
67,184
|
66,750
|
66,319
|
67,685
|
Deferred tax assets, net
|
26,015
|
26,466
|
25,582
|
25,232
|
24,513
|
Consumer Program derivative asset
|
1,597
|
4,511
|
7,146
|
9,929
|
10,685
|
Other assets
|
|
62,004
|
58,898
|
58,657
|
63,830
|
64,050
|
|
Total assets
|
$ 3,677,601
|
$ 3,690,115
|
$ 4,024,347
|
$ 3,966,018
|
$ 3,889,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 446,221
|
$ 438,917
|
$ 421,231
|
$ 420,241
|
$ 463,190
|
NOW accounts
|
|
819,606
|
817,715
|
748,833
|
793,608
|
771,116
|
Money market accounts
|
785,552
|
798,506
|
835,099
|
831,834
|
834,514
|
Savings accounts
|
777,736
|
775,719
|
873,810
|
866,279
|
823,325
|
Time deposits
|
|
330,210
|
340,178
|
427,458
|
423,501
|
422,778
|
Total deposits
|
|
3,159,325
|
3,171,035
|
3,306,431
|
3,335,463
|
3,314,923
|
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term
|
4,019
|
3,918
|
3,677
|
3,273
|
3,038
|
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|
-
|
-
|
165,000
|
80,000
|
25,000
|
Secured borrowings
|
16,729
|
17,195
|
17,495
|
21,069
|
21,298
|
Subordinated debt and notes
|
95,949
|
95,878
|
95,808
|
95,737
|
95,666
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
11,638
|
11,566
|
11,704
|
11,488
|
11,353
|
Other liabilities
|
|
24,724
|
25,541
|
27,169
|
24,777
|
24,102
|
|
Total liabilities
|
3,312,384
|
3,325,133
|
3,627,284
|
3,571,807
|
3,495,380
|
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
|
355,602
|
351,756
|
381,022
|
376,047
|
374,577
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
9,615
|
13,226
|
16,041
|
18,164
|
20,022
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
365,217
|
364,982
|
397,063
|
394,211
|
394,599
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,677,601
|
$ 3,690,115
|
$ 4,024,347
|
$ 3,966,018
|
$ 3,889,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity(1)
|
$ 261,798
|
$ 257,632
|
$ 286,578
|
$ 281,279
|
$ 279,485
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Interest and dividend income
|
$ 47,723
|
$ 51,338
|
$ 57,104
|
$ 52,191
|
$ 50,336
|
Interest expense
|
|
21,359
|
25,261
|
29,081
|
27,338
|
25,067
|
|
Net interest income
|
26,364
|
26,077
|
28,023
|
24,853
|
25,269
|
Provision for credit losses
|
1,596
|
33,483
|
7,511
|
3,119
|
6,508
|
|
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|
24,768
|
(7,406)
|
20,512
|
21,734
|
18,761
|
Account maintenance and deposit service fees
|
1,339
|
1,276
|
1,398
|
1,780
|
1,330
|
Income from bank-owned life insurance
|
425
|
434
|
431
|
981
|
564
|
Mortgage banking income
|
5,615
|
5,140
|
6,803
|
6,402
|
5,574
|
Gain (loss) on sale of loans
|
-
|
(4)
|
-
|
(29)
|
336
|
Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees
|
-
|
4,723
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Consumer Program derivative
|
(292)
|
928
|
79
|
1,272
|
2,041
|
Gain on other investments
|
53
|
15
|
51
|
136
|
206
|
Other
|
|
617
|
663
|
168
|
186
|
256
|
|
Noninterest income
|
7,757
|
13,175
|
8,930
|
10,728
|
10,307
|
Employee compensation and benefits
|
17,390
|
18,028
|
16,764
|
16,088
|
15,735
|
Occupancy and equipment expenses
|
3,285
|
3,466
|
3,071
|
3,099
|
3,106
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
313
|
313
|
318
|
317
|
317
|
Virginia franchise tax expense
|
577
|
631
|
631
|
632
|
631
|
Data processing expense
|
2,849
|
3,434
|
2,552
|
2,347
|
2,231
|
Marketing expense
|
514
|
499
|
449
|
499
|
459
|
Telecommunication and communication expense
|
287
|
295
|
330
|
341
|
346
|
Professional fees
|
|
2,224
|
3,129
|
2,914
|
2,976
|
1,365
|
Miscellaneous lending expenses
|
834
|
1,446
|
1,098
|
285
|
451
|
Gain (loss) on bank premises and equipment
|
106
|
13
|
(352)
|
(124)
|
-
|
Other expenses
|
|
4,137
|
6,587
|
2,828
|
3,202
|
2,897
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
32,516
|
37,841
|
30,603
|
29,662
|
27,538
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
9
|
(32,072)
|
(1,161)
|
2,800
|
1,530
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
936
|
(5,917)
|
(304)
|
1,265
|
718
|
|
Net Income (loss)
|
(927)
|
(26,155)
|
(857)
|
1,535
|
812
|
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
3,602
|
2,820
|
2,085
|
1,901
|
1,654
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
|
$ 2,675
|
$ (23,335)
|
$ 1,228
|
$ 3,436
|
$ 2,466
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.
|
|
|
|
|
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loan Portfolio Composition
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 74,439
|
$ 247,108
|
$ 458,722
|
$ 94,644
|
$ 72,217
|
Loans secured by real estate:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate - owner occupied
|
477,233
|
475,898
|
463,848
|
463,328
|
458,026
|
|
Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied
|
600,872
|
610,482
|
609,743
|
612,428
|
577,752
|
|
Secured by farmland
|
3,742
|
3,711
|
4,356
|
4,758
|
4,341
|
|
Construction and land development
|
104,301
|
101,243
|
105,541
|
104,886
|
146,908
|
|
Residential 1-4 family
|
576,837
|
588,859
|
607,313
|
608,035
|
602,124
|
|
Multi-family residential
|
157,443
|
158,426
|
169,368
|
171,512
|
128,599
|
|
Home equity lines of credit
|
60,321
|
62,954
|
62,421
|
62,152
|
57,765
|
|
Total real estate loans
|
1,980,749
|
2,001,573
|
2,022,590
|
2,027,099
|
1,975,515
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial loans
|
698,097
|
608,595
|
533,998
|
619,365
|
623,804
|
Paycheck Protection Program loans
|
1,738
|
1,927
|
1,941
|
1,969
|
2,003
|
Consumer loans
|
|
357,652
|
270,063
|
409,754
|
646,590
|
620,745
|
|
Total Non-PCD loans
|
3,038,236
|
2,882,158
|
2,968,283
|
3,295,023
|
3,222,067
|
PCD loans
|
|
5,112
|
5,289
|
5,440
|
5,539
|
5,598
|
Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees
|
$ 3,043,348
|
$ 2,887,447
|
$ 2,973,723
|
$ 3,300,562
|
$ 3,227,665
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans by Risk Grade:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality
|
880
|
872
|
820
|
692
|
633
|
Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality
|
175,379
|
175,659
|
177,763
|
488,728
|
412,593
|
Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality
|
1,643,957
|
1,567,228
|
1,509,405
|
1,503,918
|
1,603,053
|
Pass Grade 4 - Pass
|
1,124,901
|
1,041,947
|
1,184,671
|
1,204,268
|
1,177,065
|
Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention
|
28,498
|
30,111
|
53,473
|
87,471
|
19,454
|
Grade 6 - Substandard
|
69,733
|
71,630
|
47,591
|
15,485
|
14,867
|
Grade 7 - Doubtful
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Grade 8 - Loss
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total loans
|
|
$ 3,043,348
|
$ 2,887,447
|
$ 2,973,723
|
$ 3,300,562
|
$ 3,227,665
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Asset Quality Information
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Allowance for Credit Losses:
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ (53,724)
|
$ (51,132)
|
$ (51,574)
|
$ (53,456)
|
$ (52,209)
|
Provision for for credit losses
|
(1,596)
|
(33,483)
|
(7,511)
|
(3,119)
|
(6,508)
|
Net charge-offs
|
|
11,299
|
30,891
|
7,953
|
5,001
|
5,261
|
Ending balance
|
|
$ (44,021)
|
$ (53,724)
|
$ (51,132)
|
$ (51,574)
|
$ (53,456)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:
|
|
|
Balance at beginning of period
|
$ (1,121)
|
$ (1,127)
|
$ (1,031)
|
$ (1,577)
|
$ (1,579)
|
(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve
|
(13)
|
6
|
(96)
|
546
|
2
|
Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
|
$ (1,134)
|
$ (1,121)
|
$ (1,127)
|
$ (1,031)
|
$ (1,577)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-Performing Assets:
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Nonaccrual loans
|
$ 12,956
|
$ 15,026
|
$ 14,424
|
$ 11,289
|
$ 10,139
|
Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more
|
1,713
|
1,713
|
1,714
|
1,897
|
1,714
|
Total non-performing assets
|
$ 14,669
|
$ 16,739
|
$ 16,138
|
$ 13,186
|
$ 11,853
|
SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans
|
$ 4,307
|
$ 5,921
|
$ 5,954
|
$ 3,268
|
$ 3,095
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance Sheet
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 170,509
|
$ 100,243
|
$ 98,110
|
$ 84,389
|
$ 58,896
|
Loans, net of deferred fees
|
2,897,481
|
3,127,249
|
3,324,157
|
3,266,651
|
3,206,888
|
Investment securities
|
245,216
|
253,120
|
242,631
|
244,308
|
241,179
|
Other earning assets
|
86,479
|
96,697
|
83,405
|
73,697
|
77,067
|
Total earning assets
|
3,399,685
|
3,577,309
|
3,748,303
|
3,669,045
|
3,584,030
|
Other assets
|
|
238,592
|
237,704
|
243,715
|
243,196
|
248,082
|
Total assets
|
|
$ 3,638,277
|
$ 3,815,013
|
$ 3,992,018
|
$ 3,912,241
|
$ 3,832,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand deposits
|
$ 436,857
|
$ 437,388
|
$ 421,908
|
$ 433,315
|
$ 458,306
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW and other demand accounts
|
805,522
|
787,884
|
748,202
|
778,458
|
773,943
|
Money market accounts
|
788,067
|
819,803
|
859,988
|
823,156
|
814,147
|
Savings accounts
|
754,304
|
767,342
|
866,375
|
866,652
|
800,328
|
Time deposits
|
|
335,702
|
404,682
|
425,238
|
423,107
|
431,340
|
Total Deposits
|
3,120,452
|
3,217,099
|
3,321,711
|
3,324,688
|
3,278,064
|
Borrowings
|
|
116,955
|
160,886
|
238,994
|
158,919
|
120,188
|
Total Funding
|
|
3,237,407
|
3,377,985
|
3,560,705
|
3,483,607
|
3,398,252
|
Other Liabilities
|
|
38,465
|
39,566
|
36,527
|
34,494
|
34,900
|
Total liabilites
|
|
3,275,872
|
3,417,551
|
3,597,232
|
3,518,101
|
3,433,152
|
Primis common stockholders' equity
|
350,423
|
382,370
|
377,314
|
374,731
|
378,008
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
11,982
|
15,092
|
17,472
|
19,409
|
20,952
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
362,405
|
397,462
|
394,786
|
394,140
|
398,960
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 3,638,277
|
$ 3,815,013
|
$ 3,992,018
|
$ 3,912,241
|
$ 3,832,112
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
$ 2,564
|
$ 1,553
|
$ 1,589
|
$ 1,521
|
$ 907
|
Loans
|
|
|
42,400
|
46,831
|
52,699
|
48,024
|
46,816
|
Investment securities
|
1,906
|
1,894
|
1,799
|
1,805
|
1,715
|
Other earning assets
|
853
|
1,060
|
1,017
|
841
|
898
|
Total Earning Assets Income
|
47,723
|
51,338
|
57,104
|
52,191
|
50,336
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest bearing DDA
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts
|
4,515
|
4,771
|
4,630
|
4,827
|
4,467
|
Money market accounts
|
5,420
|
6,190
|
7,432
|
6,788
|
6,512
|
Savings accounts
|
6,418
|
7,587
|
8,918
|
8,912
|
8,045
|
Time deposits
|
|
3,039
|
4,127
|
4,371
|
4,095
|
3,990
|
Total Deposit Costs
|
19,392
|
22,675
|
25,351
|
24,622
|
23,014
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
1,967
|
2,586
|
3,730
|
2,716
|
2,053
|
Total Funding Costs
|
21,359
|
25,261
|
29,081
|
27,338
|
25,067
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Income
|
$ 26,364
|
$ 26,077
|
$ 28,023
|
$ 24,853
|
$ 25,269
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale
|
6.10 %
|
6.16 %
|
6.44 %
|
7.25 %
|
6.19 %
|
Loans
|
|
|
5.93 %
|
5.96 %
|
6.31 %
|
5.91 %
|
5.87 %
|
Investments
|
|
3.15 %
|
2.98 %
|
2.95 %
|
2.97 %
|
2.86 %
|
Other Earning Assets
|
4.00 %
|
4.36 %
|
4.85 %
|
4.59 %
|
4.69 %
|
Total Earning Assets
|
5.69 %
|
5.71 %
|
6.06 %
|
5.72 %
|
5.65 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NOW
|
|
|
2.27 %
|
2.41 %
|
2.46 %
|
2.49 %
|
2.32 %
|
MMDA
|
|
2.79 %
|
3.00 %
|
3.44 %
|
3.32 %
|
3.22 %
|
Savings
|
|
3.45 %
|
3.93 %
|
4.10 %
|
4.14 %
|
4.04 %
|
CDs
|
|
|
3.67 %
|
4.06 %
|
4.09 %
|
3.89 %
|
3.72 %
|
Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits
|
2.93 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.48 %
|
3.42 %
|
3.28 %
|
Cost of Deposits
|
2.52 %
|
2.80 %
|
3.04 %
|
2.98 %
|
2.82 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Funding
|
|
6.82 %
|
6.39 %
|
6.22 %
|
6.89 %
|
6.90 %
|
Total Cost of Funds
|
2.68 %
|
2.97 %
|
3.25 %
|
3.16 %
|
2.97 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Interest Margin
|
3.15 %
|
2.90 %
|
2.97 %
|
2.72 %
|
2.84 %
|
Net Interest Spread
|
2.60 %
|
2.30 %
|
2.37 %
|
2.11 %
|
2.22 %
|
Primis Financial Corp.
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|
For Three Months Ended:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:
|
1Q 2025
|
4Q 2024
|
3Q 2024
|
2Q 2024
|
1Q 2024
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
|
$ 2,675
|
$ (23,335)
|
$ 1,228
|
$ 3,436
|
$ 2,466
|
Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring
|
144
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Professional fee expense related to accounting matters and LPF sale
|
893
|
1,782
|
1,352
|
1,453
|
438
|
|
Gains on sale of closed bank branch buildings
|
107
|
-
|
(352)
|
(124)
|
-
|
|
Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees
|
-
|
(4,723)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Consumer program fraud losses
|
-
|
1,904
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
Income tax effect
|
(247)
|
224
|
(216)
|
(287)
|
(95)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for
|
$ 3,572
|
$ (24,148)
|
$ 2,012
|
$ 4,478
|
$ 2,809
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders
|
$ 2,675
|
$ (23,335)
|
$ 1,228
|
$ 3,436
|
$ 2,466
|
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
936
|
(5,917)
|
(304)
|
1,265
|
718
|
|
Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
|
1,609
|
33,477
|
7,607
|
2,573
|
6,506
|
Pre-tax pre-provision earnings
|
$ 5,220
|
$ 4,225
|
$ 8,531
|
$ 7,274
|
$ 9,690
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
1,144
|
(1,037)
|
1,000
|
1,329
|
438
|
Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings
|
$ 6,364
|
$ 3,188
|
$ 9,531
|
$ 8,603
|
$ 10,128
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.30 %
|
(2.43 %)
|
0.12 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.26 %
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
0.10 %
|
(0.08 %)
|
0.08 %
|
0.11 %
|
0.03 %
|
Operating return on average assets
|
0.40 %
|
(2.51 %)
|
0.20 %
|
0.46 %
|
0.29 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average assets
|
0.30 %
|
(2.43 %)
|
0.12 %
|
0.35 %
|
0.26 %
|
|
Effect of tax expense
|
0.10 %
|
(0.62 %)
|
(0.03 %)
|
0.13 %
|
0.08 %
|
|
Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)
|
0.18 %
|
3.49 %
|
0.77 %
|
0.27 %
|
0.68 %
|
Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets
|
0.58 %
|
0.44 %
|
0.86 %
|
0.75 %
|
1.02 %
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses
|
0.13 %
|
(0.11 %)
|
0.10 %
|
0.10 %
|
0.04 %
|
Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets
|
0.71 %
|
0.33 %
|
0.96 %
|
0.85 %
|
1.06 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
3.10 %
|
(24.28 %)
|
1.31 %
|
3.69 %
|
2.59 %
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
1.04 %
|
(0.85 %)
|
0.84 %
|
1.12 %
|
0.36 %
|
Operating return on average common equity
|
4.14 %
|
(25.13 %)
|
2.15 %
|
4.81 %
|
2.95 %
|
|
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
1.51 %
|
(8.20 %)
|
0.71 %
|
1.61 %
|
0.99 %
|
Operating return on average tangible common equity
|
5.65 %
|
(33.33 %)
|
2.86 %
|
6.42 %
|
3.94 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
|
95.30 %
|
96.36 %
|
82.98 %
|
83.42 %
|
77.41 %
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
(3.33 %)
|
2.54 %
|
(2.87 %)
|
(3.79 %)
|
(1.24 %)
|
Operating efficiency ratio
|
91.97 %
|
98.90 %
|
80.11 %
|
79.63 %
|
76.17 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share - Basic
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.94)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.10
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
0.03
|
(0.04)
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Operating earnings per common share - Basic
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (0.98)
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per common share - Diluted
|
$ 0.11
|
$ (0.94)
|
$ 0.05
|
$ 0.14
|
$ 0.10
|
|
Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses
|
0.03
|
(0.04)
|
0.03
|
0.04
|
0.01
|
Operating earnings per common share - Diluted
|
$ 0.14
|
$ (0.98)
|
$ 0.08
|
$ 0.18
|
$ 0.11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Book value per common share
|
$ 14.38
|
$ 14.23
|
$ 15.41
|
$ 15.22
|
$ 15.16
|
|
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(3.79)
|
(3.81)
|
(3.82)
|
(3.84)
|
(3.85)
|
Tangible book value per common share
|
$ 10.59
|
$ 10.42
|
$ 11.59
|
$ 11.38
|
$ 11.31
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
|
1.47 %
|
3.83 %
|
0.93 %
|
0.60 %
|
0.64 %
|
|
Impact of third-party consumer portfolio
|
(1.41 %)
|
(3.78 %)
|
(0.82 %)
|
(0.67 %)
|
(0.54 %)
|
Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)
|
0.06 %
|
0.05 %
|
0.11 %
|
(0.07 %)
|
0.10 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Primis common stockholders' equity
|
$ 355,602
|
$ 351,756
|
$ 381,022
|
$ 376,047
|
$ 374,577
|
|
Less goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(93,804)
|
(94,124)
|
(94,444)
|
(94,768)
|
(95,092)
|
Tangible common equity
|
$ 261,798
|
$ 257,632
|
$ 286,578
|
$ 281,279
|
$ 279,485
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common equity to assets
|
9.67 %
|
9.53 %
|
9.47 %
|
9.48 %
|
9.63 %
|
|
Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets
|
(2.36 %)
|
(2.37 %)
|
(2.18 %)
|
(2.21 %)
|
(2.27 %)
|
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
|
7.31 %
|
7.16 %
|
7.29 %
|
7.27 %
|
7.36 %
