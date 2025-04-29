Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Primis Financial Corp. Reports Earnings Per Share For The First Quarter Of 2025


2025-04-29 05:16:17
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.10 Per Share

MCLEAN, Va., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: FRST ) ("Primis" or the "Company"), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Primis Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income available to common shareholders of $2.7 million, or $0.11 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, compared to a net loss available to common shareholders of $23.3 million, or $0.94 loss per basic and diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024 and net income available to common shareholders of $2.5 million, or $0.10 earnings per basic and diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2024.

Operating Results

During the first quarter, the Company moved its consumer loan book back to held for investment out of held for sale after the efforts to consummate the sale were not successful. Associated with this move, the Company evaluated the portfolio aggressively in its CECL model and booked an additional $1.9 million provision for the portfolio. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company incurred unusually high professional fees associated with the accelerated efforts to transition to a new auditor in a compressed timeline for its Form 10-K filing. Excluding these amounts and other nonrecurring costs, the Company earned $5.1 million, resulting in a normalized return on assets of 0.56% for the first quarter of 2025.

Commenting on the quarter, Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We believe our normalized operations show material improvement over the recent quarters and believe that our pathway to more meaningful results is much clearer. Our focus is on measured earning asset growth back to the $3.75 billion level of 2024, harvesting cost savings from our operations and IT systems and enjoying the earnings lift from 2024's and 2025's recruiting success in mortgage. Collectively, from our starting point in the current quarter, we believe the Company is positioned well."

Strategic Repositioning Progress

As discussed last quarter, the Company spent substantial time and energy in 2024 focusing the organization on its core bank and lines of business that drive premium operating results. The first quarter of 2025 demonstrated progress in key areas that are expected to continue and build through 2025. The following discussion highlights recent progress for each of these strategies:

Core Community Bank

The core bank has 24 banking offices in Virginia and Maryland with $2.2 billion of low-cost customer deposits. The core bank's cost of deposits of 1.83% in the first quarter of 2025 is lower than most of its larger regional bank competitors and up to 100 basis points lower than equal sized peers in the greater Washington, D.C. region. Approximately 20% of the core bank's deposit base are noninterest bearing deposits, supported with the region's best and most unique technology including the Bank's proprietary V1BE service which directly supports approximately $200 million of mostly commercial clients in the Bank's footprint.

The core bank's loan portfolio was essentially flat in the traditionally slow first quarter with approximately $24 million of loan closings occurring in March 2025 and additional closings scheduled for early in the second quarter of 2025. The loan pipeline at March 31, 2025 was $228 million versus approximately $119 million at December 31, 2024. The Bank's loan portfolio is diversified across the footprint and is well below regulatory concentration limits for commercial real estate.

Primis Mortgage

Primis Mortgage earned approximately $0.8 million pre-tax from retail mortgage activities in the first quarter of 2025, compared to a loss of $0.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Locked loans totaled $257 million in the first quarter of 2025, up 27% from the fourth quarter of 2024. The month of March 2025 saw $110 million of lock volume which was 53% higher than the same month a year ago.

During the quarter, Primis Mortgage successfully recruited leading teams in the Nashville, Wilmington, Raleigh and Austin markets with total production potential of approximately $500 million based on 2024 activity from these producers. Relative to 2024's closed production of approximately $800 million, this successful quarter of recruiting is expected to meaningfully change the contribution to the Company's return on assets. These new teams were in place for the last couple of weeks in the first quarter and contributed to a 100% growth in applications for the mortgage division for the last week of March over the same period in 2024.

National Strategies

Mortgage warehouse lending activity was significant in the first quarter of 2025 following the expansion of the team in the fall of 2024. Outstanding loan balances at March 31, 2025 were $115 million, up 80% from $64 million at December 31, 2024. Committed facilities ended the first quarter of 2025 at $487 million versus $349 million at the end of 2024 with utilization beginning to ramp up. Mortgage warehouse also funded approximately 10% of its balance sheet with associated customer noninterest bearing deposit balances totaling $11 million at March 31, 2025.

Funding for the national strategies is provided by the Bank's digital platform powering what we believe is one of only a handful of bank deposit offerings nationwide that is both fully functional and inherently app based. The platform ended the first quarter of 2025 with just over $1 billion of deposits with a cost of deposits approximately equal to Fed Funds. Late in the first quarter of 2025, the Bank leveraged its digital platform to launch a new and unique affinity brand. This brand will leverage well-known ambassadors and influencers to drive adoption of attractive deposit products in a unique niche. Because it utilizes our existing technology platform, the cost to launch this incremental brand is nominal. The Company believes this strategy is highly replicable and has the potential to be a significant driver of growth in the next few years.

Panacea Financial

Panacea's growth remained strong to start 2025 with loans outstanding up $40 million, or 9% unannualized, from the fourth quarter of 2024 funded by $94 million of deposits attributable to the division. Panacea is the number one ranked "Bank for doctors" on Google and banks approximately 6,000 professionals and practices nationwide with a goal of reaching 10,000 customers by the end of 2025. Panacea is also developing the initial phase of what is expected to be a sophisticated suite of technology products and services targeting the medical, dental and veterinary space.

Outlook

Mr. Zember commented, "Despite a material decrease in earning assets from the sale of the Life Premium Finance business, the Company's profitability has improved. Our core bank, Mortgage Warehouse and Panacea will build earning assets back to levels we enjoyed prior to the sale which we believe will add 21 basis points to the ROA. Primis mortgage has substantial momentum compared to 2024 that is not rate related and we expect their results to add 0.15% to our ROA in 2025 compared to 0.05% in 2024. Lastly, the Company's continued focus on operating expense is substantial enough that management expects expense growth in 2025 to be very low such that growth in earning assets or other revenue strategies will be very impactful to the bottom line. The overhang from the consumer loan book is largely behind us as promotional loans have dropped from $90 million to only $17 million at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

Not included in our outlook is a substantial reduction in technology spend and data processing that we expect to experience as we consolidate our traditional core and our digital core. Over the last year, we have built a customer experience that is largely core agnostic, with real time features and app-based account opening. This has positioned us to be able to consolidate our two cores and reduce our annual spend substantially. We expect to complete the analysis in the second quarter of 2025 and believe the savings could be approximately $6 million to 7 million per year or another 15 basis points improvement in ROA.

As noted above, management's estimate of run-rate return on assets was 0.56% in the first quarter of 2025. The initiatives described above, along with eventually removing the ten basis point drag from the consolidated losses of Panacea Financial Holdings, would double our return on assets. All of these initiatives are in place and already showing results."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income increased slightly to $26.4 million during the first quarter of 2025 compared to $26.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Growth in net interest income was moderated by declining earning assets from the final sale of Life Premium Finance loans and runoff of consumer loans offsetting growth in other areas along with two fewer days in the quarter. The net interest margin was 3.15% in the first quarter of 2025 compared to 2.90% and 2.84% in the fourth quarter of 2024 and first quarter of 2024, respectively.

Yield on loans and yield on average earnings assets declined three basis points and two basis points, respectively, in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024. New loan production in the first quarter of 2025 had a weighted average yield of 7.20% which, combined with anticipated repricing activity in 2025, suggests further improvement in earning asset yields during the year. Cost of deposits decreased a further 28 basis points to 2.52% in the first quarter of 2025 from 2.80% in the fourth quarter of 2024 with most of the reduction occurring on the digital platform which decreased 58 basis points in the first quarter of 2025 versus the fourth quarter of 2024.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $7.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus $13.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 which included a $4.7 million gain from the sale of the Life Premium Finance division. Income from mortgage banking activity increased to $5.6 million in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Offsetting the improvement in mortgage income is the decline in noninterest income associated with the consumer loan program and its promotional loans. In the first quarter of 2025, the Company recorded negative impacts to noninterest income totaling $0.3 million compared to a positive amount in the same quarter of 2024 totaling $2.0 million. Management notes that the impacts from these issues are largely behind us and that recognition of deferred interest and the offsetting derivative write-down will be minimal going forward as the promotional loans are only $17.2 million at March 31, 2025.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $32.5 million for the first quarter of 2025, compared to $37.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Noninterest expense also includes consolidated expenses from Panacea Financial Holdings ("PFH"). Management considers the core expense burden of the Bank that adjusts for certain items that are volume dependent such as mortgage banking-related expenses or expense related to changes in the reserve for unfunded commitments. The following table illustrates the Company's core operating expense burden during 2024 and the first quarter of 2025:

($ in thousands)

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024







Reported Noninterest Expense

$32,516

$37,841

$30,955

$29,786

$27,538

PFH Consolidated Expenses

(4,754)

(3,641)

(2,576)

(2,347)

(2,119)

Noninterest Expense Excl. PFH

27,762

34,200

28,379

27,439

25,419






Nonrecurring

(1,144)

(3,686)

(1,352)

(1,453)

(438)

Primis Mortgage Expenses

(5,725)

(6,354)

(6,436)

(6,084)

(5,122)

Consumer Program Servicing Fee

(622)

(681)

(699)

(312)

(312)

Reserve for Unfunded Commitment

(13)

6

(96)

546

2

Total Adjustments

(7,504)

(10,715)

(8,583)

(7,303)

(5,870)






Core Operating Expense Burden

$20,258

$23,485

$19,796

$20,136

$19,549

As noted above, the core expense burden decreased $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2025 from the fourth quarter of 2024. As discussed last quarter, the fourth quarter of 2024 included a number of items which moderated as expected in the first quarter of 2025. Core operating expense burden is projected to be between $20 million and $21 million per quarter for the remainder of 2025.

Loan Portfolio and Asset Quality

Loans held for investment increased to $3.04 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $2.89 billion at December 31, 2024 largely due to the reclassification of consumer program loans to held for investment in the first quarter of 2025 from held for sale at the end of 2024. Loan balances associated with the consumer loan program were $132 million at March 31, 2025, net of the discount taken in the fourth quarter of 2024, versus $152 million of loan balances at December 31, 2024. As previously disclosed, the Company ceased origination of loans under the consumer loan program at the end of January 2025. Excluding the consumer loan balances, loans held for investment would have increased 3.4% annualized in the first quarter of 2025 with the majority of the growth coming from the Mortgage Warehouse and Panacea divisions. The Company expects similar growth rates from these divisions with substantially more contribution from the core bank and intends to rebuild earning assets to levels seen in mid-2024 before the sale of Life Premium Finance.

Nonperforming assets, excluding portions guaranteed by the SBA, were only 0.28% of total assets, or $10.4 million at March 31, 2025, compared to 0.29% or $10.8 million at December 31, 2024. The Bank had no other real estate owned at the end of the first quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $1.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 compared to $6.5 million in the same quarter in 2024. As previously stated, the Company moved the consumer loan book into its held for investment loan portfolio in the first quarter of 2025 and aggressively evaluated the portfolio using its CECL model. Reserve build associated with this analysis totaled $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2025. As a percentage of loans held for investment, the allowance for credit losses was 1.45% at the end of the first quarter of 2025 compared to 1.66% in the same quarter of 2024. Total allowance and discounts on the consumer loan program totaled $23.8 million, or 16% of gross principal balance, at March 31, 2025.

Net charge-offs were $11.3 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $30.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Consumer loan program net charge-offs were $10.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 versus $30.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 inclusive of the mark-to-market loss of $20.0 million when the loans were moved to held for sale. Core net charge-offs, excluding those losses from the consumer loan program, were $0.5 million, or 0.06% of average loans, in the first quarter of 2025 compared to $0.5 million, or 0.05%, in the fourth quarter of 2024(1).

Deposits and Funding

Total deposits at March 31, 2025 decreased slightly to $3.16 billion from $3.17 billion at December 31, 2024 as the Bank swept excess funds off balance sheet to manage excess liquidity. Deposits swept off balance sheet totaled $152 million at March 31, 2025 versus $137 million at December 31, 2024. Importantly, noninterest bearing demand deposits were $446 million at March 31, 2025, up from $439 million at December 31, 2024 as the Company emphasizes driving up low cost deposit balances and deposits associated with Mortgage Warehouse activities increase. The Company has no wholesale funding and is 100% funded with customer deposits at March 31, 2025.

Shareholders' Equity

Book value per common share as of March 31, 2025 was $14.38, an increase of $0.15 from December 31, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) at the end of the first quarter of 2025 was $10.59, an increase of $0.17 from December 31, 2024. Common shareholders' equity was $356 million, or 9.67% of total assets, at March 31, 2025. Tangible common equity(1) at March 31, 2025 was $262 million, or 7.31% of tangible assets(1). After-tax unrealized losses on the Company's available-for-sale securities portfolio decreased by $3.6 million to $17.6 million due to decreases in market interest rates during the first quarter of 2025. The Company has the intent and ability to hold these securities until maturity or recovery of the value and does not anticipate realizing any losses on the investments.

The Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.10 per share payable on May 28, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 14, 2025. This is Primis' fifty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend.

About Primis Financial Corp.

As of March 31, 2025, Primis had $3.7 billion in total assets, $3.0 billion in total loans held for investment and $3.2 billion in total deposits. Primis Bank provides a range of financial services to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses through twenty-four full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland and provides services to customers through certain online and mobile applications.

Contacts:

Address:

Dennis J. Zember, Jr., President and CEO

Primis Financial Corp.

Matthew A. Switzer, EVP and CFO

1676 International Drive, Suite 900

Phone: (703) 893-7400

McLean, VA 22102



Primis Financial Corp., NASDAQ Symbol FRST

Website:


Conference Call

The Company's management will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results on Wednesday, April 30, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. (ET). A live Webcast of the conference call is available at the following website: . Participants may also call 1-800-715-9871 and ask for the Primis Financial Corp. call. A replay of the teleconference will be available for 7 days by calling 1-800-770-2030 and providing Replay Access Code 4554342.

Non-GAAP Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables. Primis uses non-GAAP financial measures to analyze its performance. The measures entitled net income adjusted for nonrecurring income and expenses; pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings; operating return on average assets; pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets; operating return on average equity; operating return on average tangible equity; operating efficiency ratio; operating earnings per share – basic; operating earnings per share – diluted; tangible book value per share; tangible common equity; tangible common equity to tangible assets; and core net interest margin are not measures recognized under GAAP and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures. We use the term "operating" to describe a financial measure that excludes income or expense considered to be non-recurring in nature. Items identified as non-operating are those that, when excluded from a reported financial measure, provide management or the reader with a measure that may be more indicative of forward-looking trends in our business. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measures is provided in the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items table.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information about Primis that allows management and investors to evaluate the ongoing operating results, financial strength and performance of Primis and provide meaningful comparison to its peers. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider Primis' performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of Primis. Non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized and, therefore, it may not be possible to compare these measures with other companies that present measures having the same or similar names.

Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and certain of our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission contain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Such statements can generally be identified by such words as "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and other similar words or expressions of the future or otherwise regarding the outlook for the Company's future business and financial performance and/or the performance of the banking industry and economy in general. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our expectations regarding our future operating and financial performance, including the preliminary estimated financial and operating information presented herein, which is subject to adjustment; our outlook and long-term goals for future growth and new offerings and services; our expectations regarding net interest margin; expectations on our growth strategy, expense management, capital management and future profitability; expectations on credit quality and performance; and the assumptions underlying our expectations.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the information known to, and current beliefs and expectations of, the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: instability in global economic conditions and geopolitical matters; the impact of current and future economic and market conditions generally (including seasonality) and in the financial services industry, nationally and within our primary market areas; changes in interest rates, inflation, loan demand, real estate values, or competition, as well as labor shortages and supply chain disruptions; the impact of tariffs, trade policies, and trade wars (including reduced consumer spending, lower economic growth or recession, reduced demand for U.S. exports, disruptions to supply chains, and decreased demand for other banking products and services); the Company's ability to implement its various strategic and growth initiatives, including its recently established Panacea Financial Division, digital banking platform, V1BE fulfillment service, Mortgage Warehouse division and Primis Mortgage Company; the risks associated with the Life Premium Finance sale, including failure to achieve the expected impact to our operating results; competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations, including changes to statutes, regulations or regulatory policies or practices; changes in management's plans for the future; credit risk associated with our lending activities; changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; potential increases in the provision for credit losses; our ability to identify and address increased cybersecurity risks, including those impacting vendors and other third parties; fraud or misconduct by internal or external actors, which we may not be able to prevent, detect or mitigate; acts of God or of war or other conflicts, including the current Ukraine/Russia conflict and Israel/Hamas conflict, acts of terrorism, pandemics or other catastrophic events that may affect general economic conditions; and other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made. These forward-looking statements are based upon information presently known to the Company's management and are inherently subjective, uncertain and subject to change due to any number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks and other factors set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the captions "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors," and in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measure. Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items" in the financial tables for more information and for a reconciliation to GAAP.

Primis Financial Corp.






Financial Highlights (unaudited)






(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:









Selected Performance Ratios:

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Return on average assets

0.30 %

(2.43 %)

0.12 %

0.35 %

0.26 %

Operating return on average assets(1)

0.40 %

(2.51 %)

0.20 %

0.46 %

0.29 %

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets(1)

0.58 %

0.44 %

0.86 %

0.75 %

1.02 %

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets(1)

0.71 %

0.33 %

0.96 %

0.85 %

1.06 %

Return on average common equity

3.10 %

(24.28 %)

1.31 %

3.69 %

2.59 %

Operating return on average common equity(1)

4.14 %

(25.13 %)

2.15 %

4.81 %

2.95 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity(1)

5.65 %

(33.33 %)

2.86 %

6.42 %

3.94 %

Cost of funds

2.68 %

2.97 %

3.25 %

3.16 %

2.97 %

Net interest margin

3.15 %

2.90 %

2.97 %

2.72 %

2.84 %

Gross loans to deposits

96.33 %

91.06 %

89.94 %

98.95 %

97.37 %

Efficiency ratio


95.30 %

96.41 %

82.82 %

83.36 %

77.41 %

Operating efficiency ratio(1)

91.97 %

98.92 %

79.92 %

79.56 %

76.17 %








Per Common Share Data:






Earnings per common share - Basic

$ 0.11

$ (0.94)

$ 0.05

$ 0.14

$ 0.10

Operating earnings per common share - Basic(1)

$ 0.14

$ (0.98)

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.11

Earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.11

$ (0.94)

$ 0.05

$ 0.14

$ 0.10

Operating earnings per common share - Diluted(1)

$ 0.14

$ (0.98)

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.11

Book value per common share

$ 14.38

$ 14.23

$ 15.41

$ 15.22

$ 15.16

Tangible book value per common share(1)

$ 10.59

$ 10.42

$ 11.59

$ 11.38

$ 11.31

Cash dividend per common share

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

$ 0.10

Weighted average shares outstanding - Basic

24,706,593

24,701,260

24,695,685

24,683,734

24,673,857

Weighted average shares outstanding - Diluted

24,722,734

24,701,260

24,719,920

24,708,484

24,707,113

Shares outstanding at end of period

24,722,734

24,722,734

24,722,734

24,708,234

24,708,588








Asset Quality Ratios:






Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets, excluding SBA guarantees

0.28 %

0.29 %

0.25 %

0.25 %

0.23 %

Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

1.47 %

3.83 %

0.93 %

0.60 %

0.64 %

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)(1)

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

(0.07 %)

0.10 %

Allowance for credit losses to total loans

1.45 %

1.86 %

1.72 %

1.56 %

1.66 %








Capital Ratios:







Common equity to assets

9.67 %

9.53 %

9.47 %

9.48 %

9.63 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

7.31 %

7.16 %

7.29 %

7.27 %

7.36 %

Leverage ratio(2)

8.17 %

7.76 %

8.20 %

8.25 %

8.38 %

Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(2)

8.88 %

8.74 %

8.23 %

8.85 %

8.98 %

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio(2)

9.20 %

9.05 %

8.51 %

9.14 %

9.27 %

Total risk-based capital ratio(2)

12.56 %

12.53 %

11.68 %

12.45 %

12.62 %








(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.




(2) Ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C.



Primis Financial Corp.






(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:









Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 57,044

$ 64,505

$ 77,274

$ 66,580

$ 88,717

Investment securities-available for sale

241,638

235,903

242,543

232,867

230,617

Investment securities-held to maturity

9,153

9,448

9,766

10,649

10,992

Loans held for sale

74,439

247,108

458,722

94,644

72,217

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees

3,043,348

2,887,447

2,973,723

3,300,562

3,227,665

Allowance for credit losses

(44,021)

(53,724)

(51,132)

(51,574)

(53,456)

Net loans

2,999,327

2,833,723

2,922,591

3,248,988

3,174,209

Stock in Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank

12,982

13,037

20,875

16,837

14,225

Bank premises and equipment, net

19,217

19,432

19,668

19,946

20,412

Operating lease right-of-use assets

10,352

10,279

10,465

10,293

10,206

Goodwill and other intangible assets

93,804

94,124

94,444

94,768

95,092

Assets held for sale, net

2,420

5,497

9,864

5,136

6,359

Bank-owned life insurance

67,609

67,184

66,750

66,319

67,685

Deferred tax assets, net

26,015

26,466

25,582

25,232

24,513

Consumer Program derivative asset

1,597

4,511

7,146

9,929

10,685

Other assets

62,004

58,898

58,657

63,830

64,050

Total assets

$ 3,677,601

$ 3,690,115

$ 4,024,347

$ 3,966,018

$ 3,889,979








Liabilities and stockholders' equity






Demand deposits

$ 446,221

$ 438,917

$ 421,231

$ 420,241

$ 463,190

NOW accounts

819,606

817,715

748,833

793,608

771,116

Money market accounts

785,552

798,506

835,099

831,834

834,514

Savings accounts

777,736

775,719

873,810

866,279

823,325

Time deposits

330,210

340,178

427,458

423,501

422,778

Total deposits

3,159,325

3,171,035

3,306,431

3,335,463

3,314,923

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase - short term

4,019

3,918

3,677

3,273

3,038

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

165,000

80,000

25,000

Secured borrowings

16,729

17,195

17,495

21,069

21,298

Subordinated debt and notes

95,949

95,878

95,808

95,737

95,666

Operating lease liabilities

11,638

11,566

11,704

11,488

11,353

Other liabilities

24,724

25,541

27,169

24,777

24,102

Total liabilities

3,312,384

3,325,133

3,627,284

3,571,807

3,495,380

Total Primis common stockholders' equity

355,602

351,756

381,022

376,047

374,577

Noncontrolling interest

9,615

13,226

16,041

18,164

20,022

Total stockholders' equity

365,217

364,982

397,063

394,211

394,599

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,677,601

$ 3,690,115

$ 4,024,347

$ 3,966,018

$ 3,889,979








Tangible common equity(1)

$ 261,798

$ 257,632

$ 286,578

$ 281,279

$ 279,485

Primis Financial Corp.






(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:









Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (unaudited)

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Interest and dividend income

$ 47,723

$ 51,338

$ 57,104

$ 52,191

$ 50,336

Interest expense

21,359

25,261

29,081

27,338

25,067

Net interest income

26,364

26,077

28,023

24,853

25,269

Provision for credit losses

1,596

33,483

7,511

3,119

6,508

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

24,768

(7,406)

20,512

21,734

18,761

Account maintenance and deposit service fees

1,339

1,276

1,398

1,780

1,330

Income from bank-owned life insurance

425

434

431

981

564

Mortgage banking income

5,615

5,140

6,803

6,402

5,574

Gain (loss) on sale of loans

-

(4)

-

(29)

336

Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees

-

4,723

-

-

-

Consumer Program derivative

(292)

928

79

1,272

2,041

Gain on other investments

53

15

51

136

206

Other


617

663

168

186

256

Noninterest income

7,757

13,175

8,930

10,728

10,307

Employee compensation and benefits

17,390

18,028

16,764

16,088

15,735

Occupancy and equipment expenses

3,285

3,466

3,071

3,099

3,106

Amortization of intangible assets

313

313

318

317

317

Virginia franchise tax expense

577

631

631

632

631

Data processing expense

2,849

3,434

2,552

2,347

2,231

Marketing expense

514

499

449

499

459

Telecommunication and communication expense

287

295

330

341

346

Professional fees

2,224

3,129

2,914

2,976

1,365

Miscellaneous lending expenses

834

1,446

1,098

285

451

Gain (loss) on bank premises and equipment

106

13

(352)

(124)

-

Other expenses

4,137

6,587

2,828

3,202

2,897

Noninterest expense

32,516

37,841

30,603

29,662

27,538

Income (loss) before income taxes

9

(32,072)

(1,161)

2,800

1,530

Income tax expense (benefit)

936

(5,917)

(304)

1,265

718

Net Income (loss)

(927)

(26,155)

(857)

1,535

812

Noncontrolling interest

3,602

2,820

2,085

1,901

1,654

Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$ 2,675

$ (23,335)

$ 1,228

$ 3,436

$ 2,466








(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures.




Primis Financial Corp.






(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:









Loan Portfolio Composition

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Loans held for sale

$ 74,439

$ 247,108

$ 458,722

$ 94,644

$ 72,217

Loans secured by real estate:





Commercial real estate - owner occupied

477,233

475,898

463,848

463,328

458,026

Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied

600,872

610,482

609,743

612,428

577,752

Secured by farmland

3,742

3,711

4,356

4,758

4,341

Construction and land development

104,301

101,243

105,541

104,886

146,908

Residential 1-4 family

576,837

588,859

607,313

608,035

602,124

Multi-family residential

157,443

158,426

169,368

171,512

128,599

Home equity lines of credit

60,321

62,954

62,421

62,152

57,765

Total real estate loans

1,980,749

2,001,573

2,022,590

2,027,099

1,975,515








Commercial loans

698,097

608,595

533,998

619,365

623,804

Paycheck Protection Program loans

1,738

1,927

1,941

1,969

2,003

Consumer loans

357,652

270,063

409,754

646,590

620,745

Total Non-PCD loans

3,038,236

2,882,158

2,968,283

3,295,023

3,222,067

PCD loans

5,112

5,289

5,440

5,539

5,598

Total loans receivable, net of deferred fees

$ 3,043,348

$ 2,887,447

$ 2,973,723

$ 3,300,562

$ 3,227,665








Loans by Risk Grade:






Pass Grade 1 - Highest Quality

880

872

820

692

633

Pass Grade 2 - Good Quality

175,379

175,659

177,763

488,728

412,593

Pass Grade 3 - Satisfactory Quality

1,643,957

1,567,228

1,509,405

1,503,918

1,603,053

Pass Grade 4 - Pass

1,124,901

1,041,947

1,184,671

1,204,268

1,177,065

Pass Grade 5 - Special Mention

28,498

30,111

53,473

87,471

19,454

Grade 6 - Substandard

69,733

71,630

47,591

15,485

14,867

Grade 7 - Doubtful

-

-

-

-

-

Grade 8 - Loss

-

-

-

-

-

Total loans

$ 3,043,348

$ 2,887,447

$ 2,973,723

$ 3,300,562

$ 3,227,665

(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:









Asset Quality Information

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Allowance for Credit Losses:



Balance at beginning of period

$ (53,724)

$ (51,132)

$ (51,574)

$ (53,456)

$ (52,209)

Provision for for credit losses

(1,596)

(33,483)

(7,511)

(3,119)

(6,508)

Net charge-offs

11,299

30,891

7,953

5,001

5,261

Ending balance

$ (44,021)

$ (53,724)

$ (51,132)

$ (51,574)

$ (53,456)








Reserve for Unfunded Commitments:



Balance at beginning of period

$ (1,121)

$ (1,127)

$ (1,031)

$ (1,577)

$ (1,579)

(Expense for) / recovery of unfunded loan commitment reserve

(13)

6

(96)

546

2

Total Reserve for Unfunded Commitments

$ (1,134)

$ (1,121)

$ (1,127)

$ (1,031)

$ (1,577)
















Non-Performing Assets:

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Nonaccrual loans

$ 12,956

$ 15,026

$ 14,424

$ 11,289

$ 10,139

Accruing loans delinquent 90 days or more

1,713

1,713

1,714

1,897

1,714

Total non-performing assets

$ 14,669

$ 16,739

$ 16,138

$ 13,186

$ 11,853

SBA guaranteed portion of non-performing loans

$ 4,307

$ 5,921

$ 5,954

$ 3,268

$ 3,095

Primis Financial Corp.






(Dollars in thousands)

For Three Months Ended:









Average Balance Sheet

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Assets







Loans held for sale

$ 170,509

$ 100,243

$ 98,110

$ 84,389

$ 58,896

Loans, net of deferred fees

2,897,481

3,127,249

3,324,157

3,266,651

3,206,888

Investment securities

245,216

253,120

242,631

244,308

241,179

Other earning assets

86,479

96,697

83,405

73,697

77,067

Total earning assets

3,399,685

3,577,309

3,748,303

3,669,045

3,584,030

Other assets

238,592

237,704

243,715

243,196

248,082

Total assets


$ 3,638,277

$ 3,815,013

$ 3,992,018

$ 3,912,241

$ 3,832,112








Liabilities and equity






Demand deposits

$ 436,857

$ 437,388

$ 421,908

$ 433,315

$ 458,306

Interest-bearing liabilities:




NOW and other demand accounts

805,522

787,884

748,202

778,458

773,943

Money market accounts

788,067

819,803

859,988

823,156

814,147

Savings accounts

754,304

767,342

866,375

866,652

800,328

Time deposits


335,702

404,682

425,238

423,107

431,340

Total Deposits

3,120,452

3,217,099

3,321,711

3,324,688

3,278,064

Borrowings

116,955

160,886

238,994

158,919

120,188

Total Funding


3,237,407

3,377,985

3,560,705

3,483,607

3,398,252

Other Liabilities

38,465

39,566

36,527

34,494

34,900

Total liabilites


3,275,872

3,417,551

3,597,232

3,518,101

3,433,152

Primis common stockholders' equity

350,423

382,370

377,314

374,731

378,008

Noncontrolling interest

11,982

15,092

17,472

19,409

20,952

Total stockholders' equity

362,405

397,462

394,786

394,140

398,960

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 3,638,277

$ 3,815,013

$ 3,992,018

$ 3,912,241

$ 3,832,112
















Net Interest Income






Loans held for sale

$ 2,564

$ 1,553

$ 1,589

$ 1,521

$ 907

Loans

42,400

46,831

52,699

48,024

46,816

Investment securities

1,906

1,894

1,799

1,805

1,715

Other earning assets

853

1,060

1,017

841

898

Total Earning Assets Income

47,723

51,338

57,104

52,191

50,336








Non-interest bearing DDA

-

-

-

-

-

NOW and other interest-bearing demand accounts

4,515

4,771

4,630

4,827

4,467

Money market accounts

5,420

6,190

7,432

6,788

6,512

Savings accounts

6,418

7,587

8,918

8,912

8,045

Time deposits


3,039

4,127

4,371

4,095

3,990

Total Deposit Costs

19,392

22,675

25,351

24,622

23,014








Borrowings

1,967

2,586

3,730

2,716

2,053

Total Funding Costs

21,359

25,261

29,081

27,338

25,067








Net Interest Income

$ 26,364

$ 26,077

$ 28,023

$ 24,853

$ 25,269
















Net Interest Margin






Loans held for sale

6.10 %

6.16 %

6.44 %

7.25 %

6.19 %

Loans

5.93 %

5.96 %

6.31 %

5.91 %

5.87 %

Investments

3.15 %

2.98 %

2.95 %

2.97 %

2.86 %

Other Earning Assets

4.00 %

4.36 %

4.85 %

4.59 %

4.69 %

Total Earning Assets

5.69 %

5.71 %

6.06 %

5.72 %

5.65 %








NOW

2.27 %

2.41 %

2.46 %

2.49 %

2.32 %

MMDA

2.79 %

3.00 %

3.44 %

3.32 %

3.22 %

Savings

3.45 %

3.93 %

4.10 %

4.14 %

4.04 %

CDs



3.67 %

4.06 %

4.09 %

3.89 %

3.72 %

Cost of Interest Bearing Deposits

2.93 %

3.25 %

3.48 %

3.42 %

3.28 %

Cost of Deposits

2.52 %

2.80 %

3.04 %

2.98 %

2.82 %








Other Funding

6.82 %

6.39 %

6.22 %

6.89 %

6.90 %

Total Cost of Funds

2.68 %

2.97 %

3.25 %

3.16 %

2.97 %








Net Interest Margin

3.15 %

2.90 %

2.97 %

2.72 %

2.84 %

Net Interest Spread

2.60 %

2.30 %

2.37 %

2.11 %

2.22 %

Primis Financial Corp.






(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

For Three Months Ended:









Reconciliation of Non-GAAP items:

1Q 2025

4Q 2024

3Q 2024

2Q 2024

1Q 2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$ 2,675

$ (23,335)

$ 1,228

$ 3,436

$ 2,466

Non-GAAP adjustments to Net Income:





Branch Consolidation / Other restructuring

144

-

-

-

-

Professional fee expense related to accounting matters and LPF sale

893

1,782

1,352

1,453

438

Gains on sale of closed bank branch buildings

107

-

(352)

(124)

-

Gain on sale of Life Premium Finance portfolio, net of broker fees

-

(4,723)

-

-

-

Consumer program fraud losses

-

1,904

-

-

-

Income tax effect

(247)

224

(216)

(287)

(95)

Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders adjusted for
nonrecurring income and expenses

$ 3,572

$ (24,148)

$ 2,012

$ 4,478

$ 2,809








Net income (loss) attributable to Primis' common shareholders

$ 2,675

$ (23,335)

$ 1,228

$ 3,436

$ 2,466

Income tax expense (benefit)

936

(5,917)

(304)

1,265

718

Provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)

1,609

33,477

7,607

2,573

6,506

Pre-tax pre-provision earnings

$ 5,220

$ 4,225

$ 8,531

$ 7,274

$ 9,690

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

1,144

(1,037)

1,000

1,329

438

Pre-tax pre-provision operating earnings

$ 6,364

$ 3,188

$ 9,531

$ 8,603

$ 10,128








Return on average assets

0.30 %

(2.43 %)

0.12 %

0.35 %

0.26 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.10 %

(0.08 %)

0.08 %

0.11 %

0.03 %

Operating return on average assets

0.40 %

(2.51 %)

0.20 %

0.46 %

0.29 %








Return on average assets

0.30 %

(2.43 %)

0.12 %

0.35 %

0.26 %

Effect of tax expense

0.10 %

(0.62 %)

(0.03 %)

0.13 %

0.08 %

Effect of provision for credit losses (incl. unfunded commitment expense)

0.18 %

3.49 %

0.77 %

0.27 %

0.68 %

Pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets

0.58 %

0.44 %

0.86 %

0.75 %

1.02 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses and expenses

0.13 %

(0.11 %)

0.10 %

0.10 %

0.04 %

Pre-tax pre-provision operating return on average assets

0.71 %

0.33 %

0.96 %

0.85 %

1.06 %








Return on average common equity

3.10 %

(24.28 %)

1.31 %

3.69 %

2.59 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

1.04 %

(0.85 %)

0.84 %

1.12 %

0.36 %

Operating return on average common equity

4.14 %

(25.13 %)

2.15 %

4.81 %

2.95 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

1.51 %

(8.20 %)

0.71 %

1.61 %

0.99 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity

5.65 %

(33.33 %)

2.86 %

6.42 %

3.94 %








Efficiency ratio

95.30 %

96.36 %

82.98 %

83.42 %

77.41 %

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

(3.33 %)

2.54 %

(2.87 %)

(3.79 %)

(1.24 %)

Operating efficiency ratio

91.97 %

98.90 %

80.11 %

79.63 %

76.17 %








Earnings per common share - Basic

$ 0.11

$ (0.94)

$ 0.05

$ 0.14

$ 0.10

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.03

(0.04)

0.03

0.04

0.01

Operating earnings per common share - Basic

$ 0.14

$ (0.98)

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.11








Earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.11

$ (0.94)

$ 0.05

$ 0.14

$ 0.10

Effect of adjustment for nonrecurring income and expenses

0.03

(0.04)

0.03

0.04

0.01

Operating earnings per common share - Diluted

$ 0.14

$ (0.98)

$ 0.08

$ 0.18

$ 0.11








Book value per common share

$ 14.38

$ 14.23

$ 15.41

$ 15.22

$ 15.16

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(3.79)

(3.81)

(3.82)

(3.84)

(3.85)

Tangible book value per common share

$ 10.59

$ 10.42

$ 11.59

$ 11.38

$ 11.31








Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

1.47 %

3.83 %

0.93 %

0.60 %

0.64 %

Impact of third-party consumer portfolio

(1.41 %)

(3.78 %)

(0.82 %)

(0.67 %)

(0.54 %)

Core net charge-offs (recoveries) as a percent of average loans (annualized)

0.06 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

(0.07 %)

0.10 %








Total Primis common stockholders' equity

$ 355,602

$ 351,756

$ 381,022

$ 376,047

$ 374,577

Less goodwill and other intangible assets

(93,804)

(94,124)

(94,444)

(94,768)

(95,092)

Tangible common equity

$ 261,798

$ 257,632

$ 286,578

$ 281,279

$ 279,485








Common equity to assets

9.67 %

9.53 %

9.47 %

9.48 %

9.63 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangible assets

(2.36 %)

(2.37 %)

(2.18 %)

(2.21 %)

(2.27 %)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

7.31 %

7.16 %

7.29 %

7.27 %

7.36 %

SOURCE Primis Financial Corp.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN29042025003732001241ID1109488682

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search