CFSB BANCORP, INC. ANNOUNCES FISCAL THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
|
$
|
1,205
|
|
|
$
|
1,339
|
|
Short-term investments
|
|
|
27,045
|
|
|
|
25,620
|
|
Total cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
28,250
|
|
|
|
26,959
|
|
Securities available for sale, at fair value
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
113
|
|
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
145,869
|
|
|
|
146,994
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston stock, at cost
|
|
|
704
|
|
|
|
704
|
|
Loans:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1-4 family
|
|
|
138,130
|
|
|
|
138,005
|
|
Multifamily
|
|
|
16,159
|
|
|
|
12,066
|
|
Second mortgages and home equity lines of credit
|
|
|
4,007
|
|
|
|
3,372
|
|
Commercial
|
|
|
14,736
|
|
|
|
16,833
|
|
Total mortgage loans on real estate
|
|
|
173,032
|
|
|
|
170,276
|
|
Consumer
|
|
|
85
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Home improvement
|
|
|
1,904
|
|
|
|
2,037
|
|
Total loans
|
|
|
175,021
|
|
|
|
172,378
|
|
Allowance for credit losses
|
|
|
(1,504)
|
|
|
|
(1,553)
|
|
Net deferred loan costs and fees, and purchase premiums
|
|
|
(353)
|
|
|
|
(387)
|
|
Loans, net
|
|
|
173,164
|
|
|
|
170,438
|
|
Premises and equipment, net
|
|
|
3,078
|
|
|
|
3,246
|
|
Accrued interest receivable
|
|
|
1,382
|
|
|
|
1,398
|
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
10,877
|
|
|
|
10,670
|
|
Deferred tax asset
|
|
|
1,226
|
|
|
|
1,245
|
|
Operating lease right of use asset
|
|
|
788
|
|
|
|
860
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
765
|
|
|
|
812
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
366,200
|
|
|
$
|
363,439
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing NOW and demand
|
|
$
|
29,430
|
|
|
$
|
34,124
|
|
Interest-bearing NOW and demand
|
|
|
31,593
|
|
|
|
28,262
|
|
Regular and other
|
|
|
53,178
|
|
|
|
54,192
|
|
Money market accounts
|
|
|
21,495
|
|
|
|
21,956
|
|
Term certificates
|
|
|
138,065
|
|
|
|
132,307
|
|
Total deposits
|
|
|
273,761
|
|
|
|
270,841
|
|
Federal Home Loan Bank of Boston advances
|
|
|
10,350
|
|
|
|
10,350
|
|
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
|
|
|
1,638
|
|
|
|
1,525
|
|
Operating lease liability
|
|
|
811
|
|
|
|
877
|
|
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
|
3,925
|
|
|
|
3,796
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
290,485
|
|
|
|
287,389
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
|
65
|
|
|
|
65
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
28,385
|
|
|
|
28,139
|
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(573)
|
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
|
50,062
|
|
|
|
50,226
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
Unearned compensation - ESOP
|
|
|
(2,224)
|
|
|
|
(2,301)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
75,715
|
|
|
|
76,050
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
366,200
|
|
|
$
|
363,439
|
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income (Unaudited)
(In thousands, except per share data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Interest and dividend income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans
|
|
$
|
1,838
|
|
|
$
|
1,765
|
|
|
$
|
1,777
|
|
|
$
|
5,387
|
|
|
$
|
5,257
|
|
Interest and dividends on debt securities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Taxable
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
|
965
|
|
|
|
3,206
|
|
|
|
2,737
|
|
Tax-exempt
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
|
73
|
|
|
|
89
|
|
|
|
221
|
|
|
|
279
|
|
Interest on short-term investments and certificates of deposit
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
Total interest and dividend income
|
|
|
3,266
|
|
|
|
3,263
|
|
|
|
3,007
|
|
|
|
9,748
|
|
|
|
8,543
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
Borrowings
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
335
|
|
Total interest expense
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
4,662
|
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
1,754
|
|
|
|
1,689
|
|
|
|
1,639
|
|
|
|
5,086
|
|
|
|
5,084
|
|
(Reversal) provision of credit losses for securities held to maturity
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
(Reversal) provision of credit losses for off-balance sheet exposures
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
15
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
Provision (reversal) of credit losses for loans
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
|
|
(79)
|
|
|
|
(48)
|
|
|
|
(196)
|
|
Net interest income after (reversal) provision of credit losses
|
|
|
1,688
|
|
|
|
1,768
|
|
|
|
1,659
|
|
|
|
5,170
|
|
|
|
5,374
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest income:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Customer service fees
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
114
|
|
|
|
118
|
|
Income on bank-owned life insurance
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
206
|
|
|
|
201
|
|
Other income
|
|
|
56
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
175
|
|
|
|
180
|
|
Total non-interest income
|
|
|
160
|
|
|
|
165
|
|
|
|
167
|
|
|
|
495
|
|
|
|
499
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
|
|
1,038
|
|
|
|
1,218
|
|
|
|
1,117
|
|
|
|
3,352
|
|
|
|
3,528
|
|
Occupancy and equipment
|
|
|
257
|
|
|
|
237
|
|
|
|
256
|
|
|
|
745
|
|
|
|
750
|
|
Advertising
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Data processing
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
|
97
|
|
|
|
305
|
|
|
|
287
|
|
Deposit insurance
|
|
|
34
|
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
103
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
Other general and administrative
|
|
|
380
|
|
|
|
408
|
|
|
|
373
|
|
|
|
1,148
|
|
|
|
1,163
|
|
Total non-interest expenses
|
|
|
1,847
|
|
|
|
2,044
|
|
|
|
1,908
|
|
|
|
5,762
|
|
|
|
5,933
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
|
(82)
|
|
|
|
(97)
|
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
|
51
|
|
|
|
(42)
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
|
|
67
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
$
|
(162)
|
|
|
$
|
(40)
|
|
|
$
|
(164)
|
|
|
$
|
(127)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
Diluted
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.01)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.03)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.02)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
6,241,324
|
|
|
|
6,271,579
|
|
|
|
6,292,060
|
|
|
|
6,269,372
|
|
|
|
6,286,323
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
6,241,324
|
|
|
|
6,271,579
|
|
|
|
6,292,060
|
|
|
|
6,269,372
|
|
|
|
6,286,323
|
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance and Yields
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$
|
171,883
|
|
|
$
|
1,838
|
|
|
|
4.28
|
%
|
|
$
|
168,996
|
|
|
$
|
1,765
|
|
|
|
4.18
|
%
|
|
$
|
175,072
|
|
|
$
|
1,777
|
|
|
|
4.06
|
%
|
Securities (1)
|
|
148,261
|
|
|
|
1,185
|
|
|
|
3.20
|
%
|
|
|
148,673
|
|
|
|
1,175
|
|
|
|
3.16
|
%
|
|
|
149,442
|
|
|
|
1,078
|
|
|
|
2.89
|
%
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
25,704
|
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
|
4.08
|
%
|
|
|
26,945
|
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
|
5.08
|
%
|
|
|
14,933
|
|
|
|
176
|
|
|
|
4.71
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
345,848
|
|
|
|
3,285
|
|
|
|
3.80
|
%
|
|
|
344,614
|
|
|
|
3,282
|
|
|
|
3.81
|
%
|
|
|
339,447
|
|
|
|
3,031
|
|
|
|
3.57
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
17,304
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,169
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
17,082
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
363,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
361,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
356,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
29,874
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
$
|
30,034
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
$
|
30,261
|
|
|
$
|
4
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
52,065
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
53,149
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
57,619
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
|
21,830
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
|
|
22,216
|
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
|
0.23
|
%
|
|
|
23,396
|
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
|
0.24
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
140,121
|
|
|
|
1,365
|
|
|
|
3.90
|
%
|
|
|
136,928
|
|
|
|
1,425
|
|
|
|
4.16
|
%
|
|
|
121,108
|
|
|
|
1,165
|
|
|
|
3.85
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
243,890
|
|
|
|
1,395
|
|
|
|
2.29
|
%
|
|
|
242,327
|
|
|
|
1,455
|
|
|
|
2.40
|
%
|
|
|
232,384
|
|
|
|
1,197
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
10,350
|
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
|
4.52
|
%
|
|
|
10,350
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
4.60
|
%
|
|
|
14,186
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
4.82
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
254,240
|
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
|
|
2.38
|
%
|
|
|
252,677
|
|
|
|
1,574
|
|
|
|
2.49
|
%
|
|
|
246,570
|
|
|
|
1,368
|
|
|
|
2.22
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
27,602
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
27,226
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
28,530
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
5,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,934
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,650
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
287,525
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
285,837
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280,750
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
75,627
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,946
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,779
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
363,152
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
361,783
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
356,529
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,773
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,708
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,663
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.42
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.32
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.35
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets(3)
|
$
|
91,608
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
91,937
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
92,877
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.05
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.98
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.96
|
%
|
Cost of deposits(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.06
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.16
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.84
|
%
|
Cost of funds(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.25
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
136.03
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136.39
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
137.67
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $19,000, $19,000, and $24,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2025, December 31, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
|
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.
|
(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Three Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)
|
|
$
|
1,166
|
|
|
$
|
1,156
|
|
|
$
|
1,054
|
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Securities (tax-equivalent basis)
|
|
$
|
1,185
|
|
|
$
|
1,175
|
|
|
$
|
1,078
|
|
Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|
|
$
|
1,754
|
|
|
$
|
1,689
|
|
|
$
|
1,639
|
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
24
|
|
Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)
|
|
$
|
1,773
|
|
|
$
|
1,708
|
|
|
$
|
1,663
|
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Average Balances and Yields, Fully Tax-Equivalent Basis (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
Average Balance and Yields
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
|
|
March 31, 2024
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Interest
|
|
|
Average
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
|
Outstanding
|
|
|
Earned/
|
|
|
Yield/
|
|
(Dollars in thousands)
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
|
Balance
|
|
|
Paid
|
|
|
Rate
|
|
Interest-earning assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans
|
$
|
170,781
|
|
|
$
|
5,387
|
|
|
|
4.21
|
%
|
|
$
|
175,966
|
|
|
$
|
5,257
|
|
|
|
3.98
|
%
|
Securities (1)
|
|
148,194
|
|
|
|
3,486
|
|
|
|
3.14
|
%
|
|
|
149,296
|
|
|
|
3,090
|
|
|
|
2.76
|
%
|
Cash and short-term investments
|
|
26,513
|
|
|
|
934
|
|
|
|
4.70
|
%
|
|
|
7,733
|
|
|
|
270
|
|
|
|
4.66
|
%
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
|
345,488
|
|
|
|
9,807
|
|
|
|
3.78
|
%
|
|
|
332,995
|
|
|
|
8,617
|
|
|
|
3.45
|
%
|
Non-interest-earning assets
|
|
17,214
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
16,765
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
362,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
349,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing demand deposits
|
$
|
29,887
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
|
$
|
29,972
|
|
|
$
|
11
|
|
|
|
0.05
|
%
|
Savings deposits
|
|
53,080
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
|
|
59,693
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
0.10
|
%
|
Money market deposits
|
|
22,140
|
|
|
|
42
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
|
|
24,611
|
|
|
|
47
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
%
|
Certificates of deposit
|
|
136,705
|
|
|
|
4,214
|
|
|
|
4.11
|
%
|
|
|
116,087
|
|
|
|
3,021
|
|
|
|
3.47
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
|
241,812
|
|
|
|
4,307
|
|
|
|
2.37
|
%
|
|
|
230,363
|
|
|
|
3,124
|
|
|
|
1.81
|
%
|
FHLB advances
|
|
10,350
|
|
|
|
355
|
|
|
|
4.57
|
%
|
|
|
8,673
|
|
|
|
335
|
|
|
|
5.15
|
%
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
252,162
|
|
|
|
4,662
|
|
|
|
2.47
|
%
|
|
|
239,036
|
|
|
|
3,459
|
|
|
|
1.93
|
%
|
Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-interest-bearing demand deposits
|
|
28,868
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
29,244
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
5,810
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5,683
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
286,840
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
273,963
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
75,862
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
75,797
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
362,702
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
349,760
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,145
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,158
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest rate spread(2)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.52
|
%
|
Net interest-earning assets(3)
|
$
|
93,326
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
93,959
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.99
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.07
|
%
|
Cost of deposits(5)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.12
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.60
|
%
|
Cost of funds(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.21
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.72
|
%
|
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|
|
137.01
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
139.31
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(1) Includes tax equivalent adjustments for municipal securities, based on a statutory tax rate of 21%, of $59,000 and $74,000 for the nine months ended March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024, respectively.
|
(2) Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield earned on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(3) Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
|
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
|
(5) Cost of deposits represents the total interest paid on deposits, divided by total interest-bearing deposits plus total non-interest-bearing deposits.
|
(6) Cost of funds represents the total interest paid on liabilities, divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus total non-interest-bearing deposits
.
|
CFSB Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Reconciliation of Fully Tax-Equivalent Income
(Unaudited) (In thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
For the Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
March 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Securities interest income (no tax adjustment)
|
|
$
|
3,427
|
|
|
$
|
3,016
|
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Securities (tax-equivalent basis)
|
|
$
|
3,486
|
|
|
$
|
3,090
|
|
Net interest income (no tax adjustment)
|
|
|
5,086
|
|
|
|
5,084
|
|
Tax-equivalent adjustment
|
|
|
59
|
|
|
|
74
|
|
Net interest income (tax-equivalent adjustment)
|
|
$
|
5,145
|
|
|
$
|
5,158
|
