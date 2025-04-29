Heritage Distilling Co. Announces Launch Of Newest Salute Series Whiskey Honoring Green Berets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited edition run of 122 proof barrel strength Kentucky bourbon available online aims to generate more than $500k in revenue for Heritage

GIG HARBOR, Wash., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Distilling Holding Company, Inc. ("Heritage" or the“Company”) (Nasdaq: CASK), a leading craft distiller of innovative premium brands, today announced the launch of its latest premium whiskey under the Salute Series, this time in honor of the Green Berets. Heritage is partnering with the Green Beret Foundation on the launch of premium whiskey, labeled De Oppresso Liber , in honor of the Green Beret's motto, which translates into“to free the oppressed.”

"Our latest Special Operations Salute 'De Oppresso Liber' bourbon honors the more than six decades of service and sacrifice of U.S. Army Special Forces warriors, known as the Green Berets,” said Heritage Co-founder and U.S. Army Veteran Drew Kellerman.“Since 1961 the Green Berets have led the way in unconventional warfare, counterinsurgency, and other strategic operations. We are proud to partner with the Green Beret Foundation on this limited-edition bottling."



The whiskey is a 5-year Kentucky straight bourbon, bottled at 122 proof (61% ABV) in honor of 1961, the year in which President JFK visited Fort Bragg to authorize the wearing of the green beret by the U.S. Army's elite Special Forces Regiment. Assuming 5,000 bottles are sold, Heritage expects to net more than $500,000 in high margin revenue.

Each bottle purchased comes with a free gift – a custom limited-edition lithograph from U.S. Army veteran and Special Forces Regiment Alumnus, Michael Solovey. The lithograph features JFK and General William P. Yarborough, the Commander/Commandant of the U.S. Army Special Warfare Center (now called JFKSWCS) at Fort Bragg. $20 from each bottle sold will be donated to the Green Beret Foundation, whose mission is to connect US Army Special Forces soldiers, veterans and their families with the right resources to prosper and thrive. If all 5,000 bottles sell, total proceeds to the Green Beret Foundation would exceed $100,000.



“We are honored to once again partner with Heritage Distilling Company to launch another Salute Series premium whiskey, this time celebrating the enduring bond between President John F. Kennedy and the U.S. Army Special Forces,” said Charlie Iacono, President and CEO of the Green Beret Foundation.“It was President Kennedy's 1961 visit to Fort Bragg that marked a pivotal moment in American military history, affirming the unique role of the Green Berets and authorizing the wear of the now-iconic green beret. As we celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States Army this year, we also proudly honor more than six decades of extraordinary service, sacrifice, and valor from generations of Green Berets. At the Green Beret Foundation, we are committed to supporting these elite warriors and their families-past, present, and future-ensuring they have the resources, opportunities, and strength to pursue all that life has to offer during and after their service to our great Nation.”

Bottles can be purchased online at HeritageDistilling.com , with shipping available to consumers in 47 states via licensed retail partners. The price per bottle is $145, plus tax and shipping, reflecting the barrel strength proof of the premium Kentucky bourbon and the $20 donation per bottle to the Green Beret Foundation.

The Special Operations Salute 'De Oppresso Liber' bourbon is part of Heritage's Salute Series line of super premium whiskeys, honoring the service and sacrifice of current and retired military personnel, first responders and their families. Funds are donated from each bottle sold to carefully vetted non-profit charity partners, with more than $200,000 in donations having already been made since the inception of the Salute Series line over the last 18 months. Other labels under the Salute Series include War Dogs, US Army Special Operations Salute bourbon, the 80th Anniversary of the Battle of Iwo Jima and the 80th Anniversary of D-Day. More information can be found at .

About Heritage Distilling Company, Inc.

Heritage is among the premier independent craft distilleries in the United States offering a variety of whiskeys, vodkas, gins, rums and ready-to-drink canned cocktails. Heritage has been North America's most awarded craft distillery by the American Distilling Institute for ten consecutive years out of the more than 2,600 craft producers. Beyond this remarkable achievement, Heritage has also garnered numerous Best of Class, Double Gold, and Gold medals at esteemed national and international spirits competitions. As one of the largest craft spirits producers on the West Coast by revenue, the company is expanding its presence nationwide through a diverse range of sales channels, including wholesale, on-premises venues, e-commerce and the innovative Tribal Beverage Network (TBN). The TBN initiative, a groundbreaking collaboration with Native American tribes, focuses on developing Heritage-branded distilleries, unique tribal brands and tasting rooms tailored to tribal communities. By serving patrons of tribal casinos and entertainment venues, the TBN creates meaningful economic and social benefits for participating tribes, while providing an additional avenue for tribes to exercise and strengthen their sovereignty. This unique partnership reflects Heritage's commitment to innovation, community engagement and sustainable growth.

About the Green Beret Foundation

The Green Beret Foundation (“GBF”) is a tax-exempt non-profit 501(c)(3) charity formed to serve the Army's Special Forces, our nation's most elite soldiers. GBF is committed to Green Berets past and present, as well as their families, by connecting them with the right resources to prosper and thrive.

