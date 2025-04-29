JAKKS Pacific Reports First Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|CONTACT:
|JAKKS Pacific Investor Relations
| (424) 268-9567
Lucas Natalini; ...
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|March 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|59,188
|$
|35,290
|$
|69,936
|Restricted cash
|207
|202
|201
|Accounts receivable, net
|95,611
|79,875
|131,629
|Inventory
|53,163
|46,341
|52,780
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|19,854
|19,087
|14,141
|Total current assets
|228,023
|180,795
|268,687
|Property and equipment
|142,493
|138,066
|142,623
|Less accumulated depreciation and amortization
|124,592
|122,694
|126,981
|Property and equipment, net
|17,901
|15,372
|15,642
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|52,721
|22,965
|53,254
|Deferred income tax assets, net
|70,404
|68,142
|70,394
|Goodwill
|35,085
|34,997
|35,111
|Other long-term assets
|1,737
|2,063
|1,781
|Total assets
|$
|405,871
|$
|324,334
|$
|444,869
|Liabilities, Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|44,489
|$
|31,683
|$
|42,560
|Accounts payable - Meisheng (related party)
|-
|8,689
|13,461
|Accrued expenses
|37,200
|37,201
|48,456
|Reserve for sales returns and allowances
|26,229
|27,859
|35,817
|Income taxes payable
|1,093
|-
|1,035
|Short term operating lease liabilities
|9,806
|8,237
|8,091
|Total current liabilities
|118,817
|113,669
|149,420
|Long term operating lease liabilities
|47,110
|15,961
|48,433
|Accrued expenses - long term
|2,909
|3,183
|2,563
|Income taxes payable
|2,009
|3,295
|3,620
|Total liabilities
|170,845
|136,108
|204,036
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value
|11
|11
|11
|Additional paid-in capital
|295,931
|292,024
|297,198
|Accumulated deficit
|(44,860
|)
|(88,117
|)
|(39,692
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(16,556
|)
|(16,192
|)
|(17,184
|)
|Total JAKKS Pacific, Inc. stockholders' equity
|234,526
|187,726
|240,333
|Non-controlling interests
|500
|500
|500
|Total stockholders' equity
|235,026
|188,226
|240,833
|Total liabilities, preferred stock and stockholders' equity
|$
|405,871
|$
|324,334
|$
|444,869
|Supplemental Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Data (Unaudited)
|March 31,
|Key Balance Sheet Data:
|2025
|2024
|Accounts receivable days sales outstanding (DSO)
|76
|81
|Inventory turnover (DSI)
|64
|61
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|Condensed Cash Flow Data:
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|$
|(1,700
|)
|$
|(12,863
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(3,065
|)
|(3,634
|)
|Cash flows used in financing activities and other
|(5,977
|)
|(20,565
|)
|Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|$
|(10,742
|)
|$
|(37,062
|)
|Capital expenditures
|$
|(2,070
|)
|$
|(2,228
|)
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ (%)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Net sales
|$
|113,253
|$
|90,076
|26
|%
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|54,626
|53,821
|1
|Royalty expense
|18,168
|13,776
|32
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1,446
|1,427
|1
|Cost of sales
|74,240
|69,024
|8
|Gross profit
|39,013
|21,052
|85
|Direct selling expenses
|8,696
|8,097
|7
|General and administrative expenses
|33,961
|34,192
|(1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|113
|87
|30
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|42,770
|42,376
|1
|Loss from operations
|(3,757
|)
|(21,324
|)
|(82
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|5
|138
|(96
|)
|Interest income
|362
|376
|(4
|)
|Interest expense
|(155
|)
|(143
|)
|8
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(3,545
|)
|(20,953
|)
|(83
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(1,163
|)
|(6,728
|)
|(83
|)
|Net loss
|(2,382
|)
|(14,225
|)
|(83
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|280
|nm
|Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|$
|(2,382
|)
|$
|(14,505
|)
|(84
|)
|%
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(2,382
|)
|$
|(13,175
|)
|(82
|)
|%
|Loss per share - basic & diluted
|$
|(0.21
|)
|$
|(1.27
|)
|Shares used in loss per share - basic & diluted
|11,146
|10,354
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ bps
|Fav/(Unfav)
|Net sales
|100.0
|%
|100.0
|%
|-
|Less: Cost of sales
|Cost of goods
|48.3
|59.7
|1,140
|Royalty expense
|16.0
|15.3
|(70
|)
|Amortization of tools and molds
|1.3
|1.6
|30.0
|Cost of sales
|65.6
|76.6
|1,100
|Gross profit
|34.4
|23.4
|1,100
|Direct selling expenses
|7.7
|9.0
|130
|General and administrative expenses
|29.9
|38.0
|810
|Depreciation and amortization
|0.1
|0.1
|-
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|37.7
|47.1
|940
|Loss from operations
|(3.3
|)
|(23.7
|)
|2,040
|Other income (expense):
|Other income (expense), net
|-
|0.2
|Interest income
|0.3
|0.4
|Interest expense
|(0.1
|)
|(0.2
|)
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(3.1
|)
|(23.3
|)
|Benefit from income taxes
|(1.0
|)
|(7.5
|)
|Net loss
|(2.1
|)
|(15.8
|)
|Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|-
|0.3
|Net loss attributable to JAKKS Pacific, Inc.
|(2.1
|)
|%
|(16.1
|)
|%
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|(2.1
|)
|%
|(14.6
|)
|%
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Information (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Net loss
|$
|(2,382
|)
|$
|(14,225
|)
|$
|11,843
|Interest expense
|155
|143
|12
|Interest income
|(362
|)
|(376
|)
|14
|Benefit from income taxes
|(1,163
|)
|(6,728
|)
|5,565
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,559
|1,514
|45
|EBITDA
|(2,193
|)
|(19,672
|)
|17,479
|Adjustments:
|Other (income) expense, net
|(5
|)
|(138
|)
|133
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,552
|2,575
|(23
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|354
|$
|(17,235
|)
|$
|17,589
|Adjusted EBITDA/Net sales %
|0.3
|%
|(19.1
|)
|%
|1940 bps
| Trailing Twelve Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands)
|TTM EBITDA and TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|TTM net income
|$
|46,043
|$
|29,206
|$
|16,837
|Interest expense
|1,107
|3,591
|(2,484
|)
|Interest income
|(827
|)
|(1,603
|)
|776
|Provision for income taxes
|11,097
|1,488
|9,609
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,091
|10,659
|(568
|)
|TTM EBITDA
|67,511
|43,341
|24,170
|Adjustments:
|Loss from joint ventures (JAKKS Pacific, Inc. - 51%)
|-
|276
|(276
|)
|Loss from joint ventures (Meisheng - 49%)
|-
|289
|(289
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(169
|)
|(263
|)
|94
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|9,512
|8,513
|999
|Change in fair value of preferred stock derivative liability
|-
|8,176
|(8,176
|)
|Molds and tooling capitalization
|-
|(1,751
|)
|1,751
|Loss on debt extinguishment
|-
|1,023
|(1,023
|)
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|76,854
|$
|59,604
|$
|17,250
|TTM Adjusted EBITDA/TTM Net sales %
|10.8
|%
|8.6
|%
|220 bps
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Δ ($)
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(2,382
|)
|$
|(13,175
|)
|$
|10,793
|Restricted stock compensation expense
|2,552
|2,575
|(23
|)
|Tax impact of additional charges
|(524
|)
|(657
|)
|133
|Adjusted net loss attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(354
|)
|$
|(11,257
|)
|$
|10,903
|Adjusted loss per share - basic & diluted
|$
|(0.03
|)
|$
|(1.09
|)
|$
|1.06
|Shares used in adjusted earnings (loss) per share - basic & diluted
|11,146
|10,354
|792
|JAKKS Pacific, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Net Sales by Division and Geographic Region
|(In thousands)
|Q1
|Divisions
|2025
|2024
|2023
| % Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|Toys/Consumer Products
|$
|107,438
|$
|82,910
|$
|97,893
|29.6
|%
|-15.3
|%
|Dolls, Role-Play/Dress Up
|55,463
|40,574
|47,843
|36.7
|%
|-15.2
|%
|Action Play & Collectibles
|42,881
|33,008
|37,846
|29.9
|%
|-12.8
|%
|Outdoor/Seasonal Toys
|9,094
|9,328
|12,204
|-2.5
|%
|-23.6
|%
|Costumes
|$
|5,815
|$
|7,166
|$
|9,591
|-18.9
|%
|-25.3
|%
|Total
|$
|113,253
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|25.7
|%
|-16.2
|%
|(In thousands)
|Q1
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
| % Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|United States
|$
|88,944
|$
|70,430
|$
|80,443
|26.3
|%
|-12.4
|%
|Europe
|11,810
|5,735
|10,162
|105.9
|%
|-43.6
|%
|Latin America
|7,459
|7,996
|9,204
|-6.7
|%
|-13.1
|%
|Canada
|3,279
|3,370
|4,054
|-2.7
|%
|-16.9
|%
|Asia
|751
|965
|1,380
|-22.2
|%
|-30.1
|%
|Australia & New Zealand
|613
|1,346
|1,608
|-54.5
|%
|-16.3
|%
|Middle East & Africa
|397
|234
|633
|69.7
|%
|-63.0
|%
|TOTAL JAKKS
|$
|113,253
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|25.7
|%
|-16.2
|%
|(In thousands)
|Q1
|Regions
|2025
|2024
|2023
| % Change
2025 v 2024
| % Change
2024 v 2023
|North America
|$
|92,223
|$
|73,800
|$
|84,497
|25.0
|%
|-12.7
|%
|International
|21,030
|16,276
|22,987
|29.2
|%
|-29.2
|%
|Total
|$
|113,253
|$
|90,076
|$
|107,484
|25.7
|%
|-16.2
|%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment