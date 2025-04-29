Hungarian Parliament Votes To Withdraw From ICC

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Hungarian parliament voted on Tuesday to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), which investigates war crimes and genocide.

This was announced by Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, on social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"The Hungarian Parliament just voted to withdraw from the International Criminal Court. With this decision, we refuse to be part of a politicized institution that has lost its impartiality and credibility," the Foreign Minister wrote.

As Ukrinform previously reported, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyás, announced at the beginning of April that Hungary would begin the process of withdrawing from the ICC.

Kos on opening first cluster of Ukraine's EU accession talks: Dialogue withneeded

The announcement came on the same day Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Budapest, despite an international arrest warrant issued against him.

In November 2024, Hungary's government extended an invitation to Netanyahu after the ICC issued a warrant accusing him of crimes against humanity related to Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip.