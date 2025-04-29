EASE YOUR LIFE: SOUEAST 2025 International Business Annual Conference Charts New Urban Mobility Blueprint

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- SOUEAST hosted its firstat the Grand Halls in Shanghai, marking a pivotal moment since the brand renewal. The conference united hundreds of distributors from different countries worldwide. Under the theme "EASE YOUR LIFE," where SOUEAST unveiled its global strategy featuring the mode of integrating localized production with coordination worldwide.

Simultaneously, at the Chuansha Test Drive Area, Pudong, Shanghai, the brand hosted immersive test drives of its latest models-S09, S07, S06 and the hybrid S06 DM-for over 260 global distributors and media friends. Through multi-scenario test drives and in-depth interactions, SOUEAST demonstrated both its commitment and confidence in delivering EASE urban mobility to global users.

Global Strategy: Reorganize to New Phase

Building upon its three decades of auto expertise since its establishment in 1995, SOUEAST has entered a new chapter following its strategic restructuring in 2024 under the Group. SOUEAST has embraced its vision to "Enable more youth around the world to have an EASE urban mobility experience," adopting the "In somewhere, for somewhere" approach to its operation.

Mr. Chuandeng Ke, Assistant President of Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. and President of SOUEAST International, unveiled the brand's phased global expansion strategy for the next five years.

Complementing this strategic expansion, SOUEAST's 6 global R&D centers enable localized development, integrating user-oriented solutions to deliver multi-scenario mobility for more global youth. The production footprint equally demonstrates strategic development, with 13 KD plants across the Middle East, Central Asia, Africa, and South America, plus 6 new facilities underway globally. This expanding manufacturing footprint enhances supply chain efficiency while showcasing SOUEAST's dedication to innovation.

Global Network: Standardized Worldwide Networks

Backed by three decades of technological expertise and the robust support from the Group, SOUEAST is advancing its global R&D and production footprint, demonstrating the brand's growing international capabilities. At the conference, Mr. Jun Yan, Executive Vice President of SOUEAST International, outlined the brand's progress: having successfully entered over 30 markets in 2024 while establishing 144 sales networks. Building on this progress, the Group will provide powerful support to implement the global supply chain system, ensuring spare parts availability and rapid response. These operational enhancements, combined with innovative marketing initiatives, aim to simultaneously elevate SOUEAST's global reputation and sales performance.

Product Matrix: Multi-Powertrain with Urban Lineup

At the conference, SOUEAST unveiled a comprehensive vehicle matrix featuring its new "Urban" lineup, adopting the strategy of SUV + CAR to create an EASE lifestyle companion. By launching 2 global models targeting the SUV-B segment and introducing 3 premium SUV-C models, SOUEAST is strategically entering the sedan market with dedicated CAR-B and CAR-C segment offerings as well. SOUEAST further plans to debut a next-generation pickup truck for urban EASE mobility by 2030. All upcoming models will incorporate SOUEAST's core "STYLISH-COMFORT-WARM TECH" product DNA.

Driving this product strategy forward, SOUEAST is advancing a diversified powertrain system that combines ICE, HEV, PHEV and EV technologies through the Group's shared platform architecture. As the Super Hybrid Technology benchmark, SOUEAST delivers superior energy efficiency, performance, and safety. The adaptive learning algorithm dynamically studies driving patterns and road conditions, automatically switching energy modes to deliver a more user-oriented urban mobility. SOUEAST's advanced hybrid technology integrates 3 proprietary innovations - the Hybrid-specific Engine, Hybrid-specific Transmission, and Battery Safety System - establishing an intelligent energy architecture. The system's 150kW high-power P3 motor achieves 98% peak mechanical efficiency with the design that reduces mass by 16% compared to conventional counterparts, while the 1.5TD hyper-efficient engine delivers a thermal efficiency breakthrough of 44.5%. This powertrain enables acceleration from 0-100 km/h in 7.9 seconds, generates up to 3,750N·m of wheel-end torque, and conquers gradients exceeding 45%, collectively redefining performance benchmarks for new energy vehicles.

This also ensures precise adaptation to regional market demands and consumer needs for different global markets.

Service Innovation: Global Network Redefining User Experience

Mr. Chuandeng Ke officially announced SOUEAST's comprehensive upgrade of the brand's service network at the conference. This initiative will deploy AR-enabled service stations and accelerated delivery networks to enhance efficient operation and customer experience. The program will introduce rapid response of after-sales service, ensuring seamless coordination across worldwide service networks. It also demonstrates SOUEAST's deep understanding of user experience. By redefining service standards, SOUEAST is creating enhanced mobility experiences for customers worldwide.

Brand Mission: Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Mobility

The successful conclusion of SOUEAST's first International Business Annual Conference marks a comprehensive upgrade of its globalization strategy and demonstrates the brand's commitment to establishing itself as the new benchmark in urban mobility. With the investment and resources from the Group, the brand is strengthening supply chain and service networks to support international partners, benefiting global users with new target.

Moving forward, SOUEAST will partner with global partners to pioneer EASE lifestyle under the core idea of "EASE YOUR LIFE" and will advance toward premium positioning in the global auto value chain, inaugurating a new era of urban mobility.

