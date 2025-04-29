Boomi CEO Steve Lucas' New Book 'Digital Impact' Becomes A National Bestseller, Topping USA Today And Publishers Weekly...

(BUSINESS WIRE )--BoomiTM , the intelligent integration and automation leader, today announced that Chairman and CEO Steve Lucas is now a national bestselling author with the release of his new book, Digital Impact: The Human Element of AI-Driven Transformation (Wiley). Since its debut, the book has rapidly climbed national bestseller charts - including multiple appearances on USA TODAY's Bestselling Books lists, and Publishers Weekly Bestseller List. Digital Impact resonates deeply with business leaders navigating the intersection of AI and human-centered innovation, offering a timely blueprint for more thoughtful, effective digital transformation.

With AI continuing to dominate executive agendas, Digital Impact offers a fresh perspective - one that emphasizes empathy, trust, and responsibility alongside innovation and speed. Lucas draws on decades of leadership experience to deliver an actionable roadmap for organizations looking to unlock the value of AI while staying grounded in human values.

“Becoming a national bestseller is an incredible honor, but more importantly, it shows how urgent and universal this conversation has become,” Lucas said.“AI is transforming business at an unprecedented pace. Digital Impact is a call to action for leaders to ensure that transformation is guided by purpose, ethics, and a focus on people.”

Following its recent debut , Digital Impact has achieved remarkable early momentum across national bestseller lists, including:

#11 on USA TODAY's Bestselling Book List (Overall)

Digital Impact made a stunning debut, ranking #11 across all categories on USA TODAY's national Bestselling Book List - an incredible achievement that reflects the book's broad appeal beyond just the business and tech world.

#5 on USA TODAY's Bestselling List for Nonfiction

Among all nonfiction titles, Digital Impact entered the charts at #5 , positioned alongside some of the most influential thought leadership and current affairs titles in the country.

#3 on USA TODAY's Bestselling List for Business Books

The book secured the #3 spot among business books , underscoring its relevance for today's leaders looking to understand and navigate AI-driven transformation with a human-first mindset.

#18 on Publishers Weekly Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller List

In its first week of eligibility, Digital Impact also made its debut at #18 on Publishers Weekly's Hardcover Nonfiction Bestseller List , a trusted benchmark for the publishing industry that reflects strong sales performance and national traction.

Early praise for the book highlights its relevance in today's AI-driven world, with executives, CIOs, and tech influencers citing Digital Impact as a must-read for anyone navigating digital change.

The book is now available at major retailers, including Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

To learn more, visit: boomi/digitalimpact

