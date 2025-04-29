Victorian Finance Switches To Litespeed By Lenderlogix For Point-Of-Sale
“With LiteSpeed, we're well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers by leveraging features and functionality that weren't previously available to us,” said Victorian Finance President Sonny Bringol.“Its advanced capabilities allow us to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and improve the borrower experience in ways that weren't possible before. With LiteSpeed, we can scale more effectively and deliver faster, smoother loans.”
LiteSpeed allows loan officers (LOs) to provide personalized application links with customized document checklists, simplifying lending processes for both borrowers and LOs. Borrowers can upload files through a user-friendly interface. Files are automatically integrated into Encompass®, saving LOs significant time by eliminating manual handling.
LiteSpeed accelerates loan approvals and enhances efficiency for all parties involved by automating repetitive tasks and reducing processing delays. The platform is fully customizable to align with an institution's branding, mobile-friendly and SOC 2 compliant.
“LiteSpeed is designed to help lenders simplify their workflows and connect with borrowers more effectively,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien.“We're committed to equipping our clients with tools that drive efficiency while delivering an experience borrowers expect in today's digital-first environment.”
