Victorian Finance Switches To Litespeed By Lenderlogix For Point-Of-Sale

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) BUFFALO, N.Y., April 29, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - LenderLogix , a leading provider of mortgage point-of-sale and automation software for banks, credit unions, independent mortgage banks, and brokers, today announced that Victorian Finance, an independent mortgage lending company, has implemented LiteSpeedTM to replace its legacy point-of-sale (POS) system. Victorian Finance will use LiteSpeed to provide borrowers with an automated, digital-first mortgage experience.







“With LiteSpeed, we're well-positioned to meet the evolving needs of our borrowers by leveraging features and functionality that weren't previously available to us,” said Victorian Finance President Sonny Bringol.“Its advanced capabilities allow us to streamline processes, enhance efficiency, and improve the borrower experience in ways that weren't possible before. With LiteSpeed, we can scale more effectively and deliver faster, smoother loans.”

LiteSpeed allows loan officers (LOs) to provide personalized application links with customized document checklists, simplifying lending processes for both borrowers and LOs. Borrowers can upload files through a user-friendly interface. Files are automatically integrated into Encompass®, saving LOs significant time by eliminating manual handling.

LiteSpeed accelerates loan approvals and enhances efficiency for all parties involved by automating repetitive tasks and reducing processing delays. The platform is fully customizable to align with an institution's branding, mobile-friendly and SOC 2 compliant.

“LiteSpeed is designed to help lenders simplify their workflows and connect with borrowers more effectively,” said LenderLogix Co-Founder and CEO Patrick O'Brien.“We're committed to equipping our clients with tools that drive efficiency while delivering an experience borrowers expect in today's digital-first environment.”

About LenderLogix

LenderLogix leverages the four decades of firsthand mortgage origination and real estate experience of its executive team to design customized software to meet the needs of today's mortgage lenders. The company's suite of products addresses the speed at which today's real estate market moves by delivering technology solutions that create agile and informed borrowers, build strong referral partners and ultimately save lenders time and money. For more information, visit .

