CTI Acquires Lightwerks Of Los Angeles, CA

ST. LOUIS, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CTI , the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the U.S., has acquired LightWerks of Carson, California. This expands CTI's current operations in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and the San Francisco Bay Area, while bringing Boise, Idaho, and Montana into CTI's coverage for the first time. CTI serves customers worldwide as a member of the PSNI Global Alliance and across the US, with locations from Michigan to Texas and New Jersey to California.

"Over the last twenty-five years, LightWerks has quietly built an enviable reputation in some of the most difficult markets in the United States, dazzling clients across a host of fields," says John Laughlin, CEO of CTI, "from education and house of worship, to commercial AV in entertainment, real estate, insurance, and more . The customer testimonials on LightWerks' website describe a company that matches CTI's premium on top-shelf service, relationships that last decades, and the ability to listen and deliver what the client needs. I'm honored to bring the LightWerks team into CTI, and look forward to the experience and relationships they bring to our West Coast operations."

CTI , the largest privately held AV integration and events provider in the United States, provides audiovisual, IT, and UCC solutions, including engineering, design, installation, integration, maintenance, and service. Headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, CTI serves customers in the US from 39 locations nationwide and worldwide through the PSNI Global Alliance.

CTI has served clients in the corporate, education, higher-ed, healthcare, house of worship, government, sports, and broadcast markets since 1988. From a single room to the largest Fortune 100 companies, the team at CTI has the experience and expertise you need for a successful event or integration.

