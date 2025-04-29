Onphase And Bottomline Partner To Simplify B2B Payments

Access to Bottomline's Paymode Network to be Embedded in onPhase's AI-Powered AP Solution, Transforming Back-Office Finance

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- onPhase, a modern financial management platform built to streamline how businesses capture, automate, and pay, has partnered with Bottomline, to embed access to Bottomline's Paymode business payments network directly into the onPhase platform. This collaboration enables finance teams to eliminate paper checks, mitigate fraud risks, and streamline vendor payments, all from a single, AI-driven workflow.

By embedding Paymode's industry-leading digital payment capabilities, onPhase empowers AP teams to manage the entire invoice-to-payment lifecycle from start to finish with greater efficiency, real-time visibility, and advanced security.

"Embedding Paymode's payment capabilities empowers both onPhase customers and their suppliers with a streamlined digital payment experience, fortified by proven fraud and security measures, and delivering unprecedented speed and efficiency," said Mahesh Kedia, Head of Payments Growth at OnPhase.

This partnership will enable onPhase users to manage purchase orders, invoices, and payments within a single workflow. This integration will reduce manual tasks, enhance control, and bring new levels of transparency to financial operations.

With access to over 550,000 vendors through Paymode, onPhase users will benefit from faster transactions and reduced processing delays while increasing rebate opportunities and improving supplier relationships.

"This partnership is about more than automation – it's about acceleration," said Gunita Bindra, VP of Partnership Strategy & Sales at Bottomline. "By connecting to the largest business payments network, businesses can streamline AP and tap into the power of the network effect. Every new payer and vendor strengthens the network, creating more value for everyone involved."

Together, onPhase and Bottomline are redefining what's possible in AP automation by helping businesses move faster with the visibility, intelligence, and fraud protection they need to manage payments confidently from start to finish.

About onPhase

onPhase is a modern financial management platform that helps businesses take control of their back office. From capturing invoices and documents to automating workflows and managing supplier payments, onPhase connects every step of the financial process into one seamless platform-so teams can move faster, reduce costs, and gain real-time visibility across AP and beyond.

About Bottomline

Bottomline helps businesses transform the way they pay and get paid. A global leader in business payments and cash management, Bottomline's secure, comprehensive solutions modernize payments for businesses and financial institutions globally. With over 35 years of experience, moving more than $16 trillion in payments annually, Bottomline is committed to driving impactful results for customers by reimagining business payments and delivering solutions that add to the bottom line. Bottomline is a portfolio company of Thoma Bravo, one of the largest software private equity firms in the world, with more than $166 billion in assets under management. For more information, visit .

Bottomline, Paymode, and the Bottomline logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. All other trademarks, brand names, or logos are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact: Meghan Furtado, [email protected]

SOURCE onPhase

