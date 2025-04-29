403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Public Statement On Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global InterConnection Group Ltd and Scale42 are pleased to announce they are in advanced discussions for the creation of a joint venture focused on the development of integrated digital and energy infrastructure including sub-sea data cables and data centres. Please see the full press release attached.
Attachment
-
20250429 RNS - Public Statement on Strategic Partnership. FINAL
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment