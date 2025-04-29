Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Public Statement On Strategic Partnership


2025-04-29 02:15:53
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global InterConnection Group Ltd and Scale42 are pleased to announce they are in advanced discussions for the creation of a joint venture focused on the development of integrated digital and energy infrastructure including sub-sea data cables and data centres. Please see the full press release attached.

  • 20250429 RNS - Public Statement on Strategic Partnership. FINAL

