LION E-Mobility And Leapenergy Enter Into Strategic Partnership For Battery And Storage Solutions
As part of the agreement, LION Smart will take over exclusive distribution, project execution, and service for LeapEnergy's BESS products in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, France, Great Britain and Canada. Operations will be managed from the Hildburghausen site.
Synergies in manufacturing, integration, and operations
LION Smart complements this strength with deep system integration know-how, established market access in Europe and North America, and many years of experience in electrifying commercial vehicles and stationary applications. In addition, LION Smart will be responsible for the implementation of storage systems – including installation, commissioning, and long-term service. With a proven service network, the company ensures smooth project execution and reliable operations.
“This strategic partnership is a key building block for our continued growth. It expands our offering with high-quality storage solutions and opens up new market opportunities,” says Dr. Joachim Damasky, CEO of LION E-Mobility AG .“We are very much looking forward to working closely with LeapEnergy and see great shared potential.”
“We see great potential is the strategic partnership with LeapEnergy and are particularly pleased to be establishing another pillar for the diversification of our business with the BESS division. The aim here is to become a major player in the market together with LeapEnergy in the next years”, says Alessio Basteri, Chairman of the Board of LION E-Mobility AG.
Mr. Song Yining, CEO of LeapEnergy , adds:“With LION Smart, we have found a partner who understands our products technically and can position them in the market. This partnership marks an important milestone in our international expansion.”
About LION E-Mobility AG
Founded in 2011, LION E-Mobility AG (ISIN: CH0560888270, WKN: A2QH 97) is listed on the stock exchanges in Munich, Frankfurt, and Hamburg.
About LION Smart
LION E-Mobility Investor Relations
LeapEnergy
