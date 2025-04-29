Investornewsbreaks Nextplat Corp (NASDAQ: NXPL) Receives Nasdaq Notice For Minimum Bid Price Noncompliance

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) NextPlat (NASDAQ: NXPL, NXPLW) announced it has received a written notice from Nasdaq Stock Market LLC stating that the company is not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), as its closing bid price has remained below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days. NextPlat has been granted a 180-calendar day period, until Oct. 27, 2025, to regain compliance by maintaining a minimum $1.00 closing bid price for at least 10 consecutive business days. The company may qualify for an additional 180-day extension if it meets other listing requirements. NextPlat stated it is actively pursuing strategies to improve business efficiency and protect shareholder value while considering options to regain compliance.

To view the full press release, visit:

About NextPlat Corp

NextPlat is a global e-commerce platform company created to capitalize on multiple high-growth sectors and markets including technology and healthcare. Through acquisitions, joint ventures and collaborations, the company intends to assist businesses in selling their goods online, domestically, and internationally, allowing customers and partners to optimize their e-commerce presence and revenue. NextPlat currently operates an e-commerce communications division offering voice, data, tracking, and IoT products and services worldwide as well as pharmacy and healthcare data management services in the United States through its subsidiary, Progressive Care Inc.

