Empowering Employees With Nutritioniq: 100% Completion Goal By 2025 To Support Healthier Food Futures
By the end of 2025, 100% of our employees will complete NutritionIQ, a science-based program designed to strengthen our expertise in nutrition. By deepening our knowledge through initiatives like NutritionIQ and aligning with our 2030 Aspirations, we're fostering a culture of health and nutrition while developing nutrient-dense offerings for the future of food.
Learn more about how we are Creating Better Together
Jackie Schulz, MS, RDN
