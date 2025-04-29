Empowering Employees With Nutritioniq: 100% Completion Goal By 2025 To Support Healthier Food Futures

MENAFN - 3BL) At Griffith Foods, better nutrition starts with better understanding. During National Nutrition Month®, we proudly celebrated our teams who prioritize creating flavorful, nutritious, and sustainable solutions to meet evolving customer needs.

By the end of 2025, 100% of our employees will complete NutritionIQ, a science-based program designed to strengthen our expertise in nutrition. By deepening our knowledge through initiatives like NutritionIQ and aligning with our 2030 Aspirations, we're fostering a culture of health and nutrition while developing nutrient-dense offerings for the future of food.

Learn more about how we are Creating Better Together at

Jackie Schulz, MS, RDN

