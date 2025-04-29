Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Meta And Groq Collaborate To Deliver Fast Inference For The Official Llama API

2025-04-29 02:01:26
"Teaming up with Meta for the official Llama API raises the bar for model performance," said Jonathan Ross, CEO and Founder of Groq. "Groq delivers the speed, consistency, and cost efficiency that production AI demands, while giving developers the flexibility and control they need to build fast."

Unlike general-purpose GPU stacks, Groq is vertically integrated for one job: inference. Builders are increasingly switching to Groq because every layer, from custom silicon to cloud delivery, is engineered to deliver consistent speed and cost efficiency without compromise.

The Llama API is the first-party access point for Meta's openly available models, optimized for production use.

With Groq infrastructure, developers get:

  • Speeds of up to 625 tokens/sec throughput
  • Minimal lift to get started – just three lines of code to migrate from OpenAI
  • No cold starts, no tuning, no GPU overhead

Fortune 500 companies and more than 1.4 million developers already use Groq to build real-time AI applications with speed, reliability, and scale.

The Llama API is available to select developers in preview here with broader rollout planned in the coming weeks.

For more information on the Llama API x Groq partnership, please visit here .

About Groq
 Groq is the AI inference platform redefining price and performance. Its custom-built LPU and cloud run powerful models instantly, reliably, and at the lowest cost per token-without compromise. Over a million developers use Groq to build fast and scale smarter.

