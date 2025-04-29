Audited Annual Report 2024 Of AS Pro Kapital Grupp
|in thousands of euros
| 2024
audited annual report
|2024 12M interim report
|Financial expense
|-4 276
|-3 205
|Profit / loss before income tax
|-4 030
|-2 959
|Net profit / loss for the period
|-3 875
|-2 804
|Attributable to:
|
|
|Equity holders of the parent
|-3 675
|-2 604
|Non-controlling interests
|-200
|-200
|
|
|
|Total comprehensive loss for the year
|-3 990
|-2 919
|Attributable to:
|
|
|Equity holders of the parent
|-3 790
|-2 719
|Non-controlling interests
|-200
|-200
|Earnings per share for the period €
|-0,06
|-0.05
As part of the audit, financial expenses were adjusted. Consequently, a loss of 1 413 thousand euros arising from the modification of the financial liability was recognised in profit or loss. The adjustment to the liability also resulted in a reduction of 342 thousand euros in previously accrued interest expense during 2024. The net impact on the income statement amounted to 1 071 thousand euros, as disclosed in Note 29.
Consolidated statement of financial position
|in thousands of euros
|31.12.2024 audited annual report
| 31.12.2024 12M
interim report
|Current liabilities
|
|
|Current debt
|21 893
|15 427
|Trade and other payables
|5 600
|6 685
|Total current liabilities
|37 968
|32 587
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|Long-term debt
|27 350
|31 660
|Total non-current liabilities
|29 569
|33 879
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|67 537
|66 466
|Equity attributable to owners of the Company
|
|
|Retained earnings
|30 523
|31 594
|Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company
|50 633
|51 704
|TOTAL EQUITY
|51 221
|52 292
During the audit, adjustments were made to the recognition and classification of current and non-current liabilities as well as of equity in the balance sheet. The increase in current liabilities by 5 381 thousand euros resulted from the bond modification (interest rate change) and the resulting increase in the carrying amount of the financial liability, as well as from an additional contractual obligation to redeem secured bonds in the amount of 5 million euros by 31 December 2025, which led to a reclassification of these liabilities as current (Note 16). Furthermore, accrued interest obligations related to secured and unsecured bonds were reclassified, amounting to 1 085 thousand euros, which increased current debt and reduced trade and other payables (Notes 16, 17). Long-term debt decreased by 4 310 thousand euros, reflecting both the reclassification due to the redemption obligation and the adjustment of the financial liability arising from the modification (Note 18).
Following the adjustments, the retained earnings and total equity decreased by 1 071 thousand euros. The cumulative effect of these adjustments on the total balance sheet volume was 0 euros.
AS Pro Kapital Grupp consolidated annual report 2024 in ESEF format together with independent auditor's report is attached to this announcement and will be made available on the company's website
Ann-Kristin Kuusik
CFO
AS Pro Kapital Grupp
Phone: +372 614 4920
