Audited Annual Report 2024 Of AS Pro Kapital Grupp

The Supervisory Board of AS Pro Kapital Grupp has approved the Group's audited annual report for 2024.

In 2024, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereafter referred to as the Group) revenue amounted to 18.2 million euros, representing a decrease of 4.9 million euros compared to the previous financial year. The decrease in revenue resulted from lower sales volumes, as most of the available units had already been sold, and the Group's main focus in 2024 remained on the construction of new development projects. In Tallinn, the Group continued with the construction of the final stage of the Kalaranna District and began handing over the first completed units in December 2024. At the same time, new projects Uus-Kindrali in Tallinn and Šaltinių Namai Attico in Vilnius were launched, with both scheduled for completion by the end of 2025. In Riga, the Group successfully sold all remaining units in River Breeze Residence.

The Group's gross profit for 2024 amounted to 5.4 million euros, compared to 7.0 million euros in 2023.

The year ended with a net loss of 3.9 million euros.

Prior Period Errors

The accounting treatment for the modification of financial liabilities under IFRS 9 requires that, when the terms of a financial liability are modified, the entity must assess whether the modification is substantial enough to result in the derecognition of the original liability and the recognition of a new one. If the modification is not substantial, the carrying amount of the existing liability is adjusted based on the present value of the modified cash flows, and the resulting effect is recognised in profit or loss.

In January 2024, the terms of the secured bonds issued by the Group were amended, including an increase in the interest rate from 8% to 11%. As the modification did not qualify as substantial under IFRS 9 and was treated as an extension of the existing agreement, the financial impact should have been recognised at the beginning of 2024. As a result, the carrying amount of the financial liability was adjusted, and going forward, interest expense is calculated based on the revised cash flows. A portion of the reduction in interest expense was recognised during the reporting period, and further reductions will continue in subsequent years in line with the modified cash flow schedule. The total impact on the Group's income statement and the financial liability recognised in the balance sheet was 1 071 thousand euros.

Differences Between the Audited Financial Results for the Year Ended 31 December 2024 and the 12-Month Interim Financial Results Published on 28 February 2025:

Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income