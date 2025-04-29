Delphi Construction Breaks Ground On Cloverleaf Affordable Housing Development In Truro, MA

Groundbreaking ceremony of Cloverleaf

MA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delphi Construction has officially broken ground on the Cloverleaf development, a new affordable housing project in Truro, Massachusetts. The project is being developed by The Community Builders, Inc. (TCB), one of the nation's leading nonprofit housing organizations, and will bring 43 much-needed housing units to the Outer Cape.

Located on Highland Road, Cloverleaf includes a series of thoughtfully designed townhouse buildings and a congregate residence that will offer high-quality, affordable housing for individuals and families in the Truro area. The project has been carefully planned to reflect the unique character of the local community while incorporating energy-efficient design standards to promote long-term sustainability.

“We're honored to once again partner with The Community Builders on the Cape,” said Corey Heaslip, Vice President of Project Development at Delphi Construction.“Cloverleaf represents the kind of project that brings together strong community impact, thoughtful design, and meaningful collaboration. It's a privilege to be part of that process.”

The townhomes are designed to meet Enterprise Green Communities standards, while the congregate building is being built to meet Phius (Passive House Institute US) standards-both of which prioritize energy efficiency, indoor air quality, and environmental responsibility. These standards help ensure that residents benefit from healthy, durable, and cost-effective living spaces, while also supporting broader climate and sustainability goals at the local and regional levels.

The project team features a group of highly experienced partners, including:

Amenta Emma Architects – Architect

JM O'Reilly & Associates – Civil Engineer

BLW Engineers, Inc. – MEP/FP Engineer

Davidson Engineering – Structural Engineer

New Ecology – Sustainability Consultant

Cloverleaf is Delphi's 5th project with TCB on Cape Cod. The ongoing relationship reflects Delphi's reputation for local expertise and its ability to navigate the unique challenges and permitting environments of Cape-based construction. The project is also a testament to the power of strong public-private collaboration and shared commitment to housing equity.

“This project is the result of a true team effort,” said Heaslip.“From day one, there's been a high level of coordination between TCB, the design team, and our preconstruction and operations teams. That foundation of trust and alignment helps ensure we're delivering not just a building, but a long-term community asset.”

Construction is now underway, with completion expected in 2026.

About The Community Builders, Inc.

The Community Builders, Inc. (TCB) is a leading nonprofit real estate developer that owns or manages over 13,000 quality apartments. With a mission to build and sustain strong communities where people of all incomes can achieve their full potential, TCB develops housing and programs that support educational success, economic opportunity, and well-being.

About Delphi Construction

Delphi Construction, Inc. is a construction management firm with offices in Waltham and Cape Cod. With a portfolio spanning healthcare, multifamily, affordable housing, institutional, and commercial projects, Delphi is known for its collaborative approach and commitment to excellence. The firm specializes in managing complex, multi-stakeholder projects and brings deep experience in both urban and regional construction landscapes.

