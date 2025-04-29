Logicsource Releases Q2 2025 Sourcing Trends Report

The new report leverages proprietary benchmarks and spend visibility to spotlight emerging indirect sourcing trends

WESTPORT, Conn., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicSource , the leader in procurement services and technology solutions, released its first-ever Q2 2025 Sourcing Trends Report this week. As the inaugural edition of a new quarterly series, the report is designed to serve as a strategic companion for business leaders across procurement, finance, and operations who are navigating a fast-changing indirect procurement landscape. The report delivers actionable intelligence across key indirect spend categories, including facilities, print, distribution and logistics, information technology, marketing, and corporate services.

Organizations entering Q2 2025 face an increasingly complex indirect spend landscape marked by economic volatility, regulatory shifts, rapid technological change, and evolving workforce demands. LogicSource offers the market a unique lens into what's happening now and what's coming next by collecting insights across 180+ category experts and from more than $150B in proprietary pricing data.

"In the current environment, success depends on access to real-time data, alignment between sourcing strategies and enterprise goals," said James Bouchard, Partner of the Center of Excellence at LogicSource. "Whether addressing rising costs in cloud infrastructure or managing the sustained escalation of employee benefits, procurement is uniquely positioned to drive financial performance and operational durability."

The Q2 2025 Sourcing Trends Report provides actionable insights and strategies to optimize procurement, mitigate risk, and address emerging supply chain challenges. By adopting a proactive, cross-functional approach to category management and supplier engagement, sourcing teams can deliver stronger outcomes, ensure compliance, and support long-term competitiveness. Key highlights from the Q2 2025 Sourcing Trends Report include:



Furniture, Fixtures & Equipment: Up to 25% cost increase due to tariffs

Facilities & Construction: Up to 25% cost increase Technology Infrastructure: Up to 15% cost increase due to lack of clarity around tariff exemptions and potential technology-focused tariffs in the near future

A companion report focused exclusively on tariff-related impacts can be found in LogicSource's dedicated Tariff Report .

About LogicSource

The innovative leader in procurement services and technology, LogicSource is purpose-built to drive profit improvement, mitigate risk, and ensure supply chain continuity through better buying. LogicSource focuses exclusively on the sourcing and procurement of indirect goods and services, which typically represent 20 percent of an organization's revenue and the area of greatest spending inefficiency. These include complex categories like marketing, packaging, corporate services, facilities, information technology, distribution and logistics and more, for which organizations often lack the capacity, focus and scale to achieve best-in-class buying. Unlike traditional advice-based consultants, LogicSource is a purpose-built buying utility with assets that are configurable to their clients' needs and ready to deploy. By combining decades of sourcing and procurement expertise, superior market intelligence, cross-portfolio spending leverage, and their OneMarket® Source-to-Pay technology, LogicSource executes customized solutions that deliver immediate savings and sustainable value. For more information visit .

