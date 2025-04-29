Nomad Internet Launches The FWA Exchange Store, Helping Entrepreneurs To Build Their Wireless Empire

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nomad Internet is proud to launch the- the new way to buy, activate, and manage wireless services across the U.S.









This all-in-one platform is made for digital builders, resellers, and wireless operators who want full control without technical barriers. No license required. No coding skills needed. All that is required is a vision and internet access.

Unlimited 5G Plans at Fingertips

Choose from Verizon and T-Mobile nationwide plans:



Verizon Unlimited 5G - $75/month T-Mobile Unlimited 5G - $60/month

Activate, suspend, or modify plans directly from the dashboard.

Bring Your Own Modem and Get Online Fast

If the device is already available, just buy a SIM, enter the SIM ID and IMEI, and activate instantly. There is no complex setup and no waiting around.

Special Launch Offer: Verizon Dragon Modem - Only $99

The Dragon Modem is built for the FWA Exchange.

Key Features:



Real-time usage tracking

Instant on/off toggling Future-ready for geofencing



Launch price: $99 - inventory is limited.

The FWA Dashboard: The Ultimate Wireless Control Hub

The FWA dashboard ties it all together:



Activate or suspend services

Assign stacks to customers

Track data usage, billing, and balances Scale from 1 to 1,000 modems easily

The FWA Dashboard puts total control at fingertips.

What's Coming Next

Nomad is already building next-gen features:



Dual-SIM and antenna-enabled modems

Bundle kits with wallet credit

API tools and white-label dashboards Community leaderboards and bonuses

Join the movement, which is already 2,000+ resellers strong, at and be a part of the future of connectivity.

The FWA Exchange enhances the Nomad Wholesale Network, helping entrepreneurs across the U.S. launch and grow their own wireless services.

About Nomad Internet

Nomad Internet is America's largest wireless internet provider for rural, remote, and underserved communities. We deliver high-speed, reliable connectivity where traditional providers cannot.

Media Contact:

Company Name: Nomad Internet

Contact Person: Manish Roshan

Email: ...l

Website:

Phone: +1 281 800 1000

Disclaimer: This content is provided by the Nomad Internet. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information shared in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment, financial, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended that you conduct thorough research and consult with a professional financial advisor before making any investment or trading decisions. Please conduct your own research and invest at your own risk.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at