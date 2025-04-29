ATX Venture Partners' Strategic Investment In Goco Culminates In Acquisition By Intuit

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "When we first met the GoCo team, they were already on their third venture together. They were experienced, visionary, and unwavering in their conviction. They weren't chasing trends; they were building lasting solutions to real pain points they had personally encountered while building and scaling businesses," said Chris Shonk, General Partner at ATX Venture Partners. "These were the same challenges we had faced as operators ourselves-and ones we recognized across our broader ATX portfolio."

GoCo intentionally pursued a non-traditional venture path. Instead of seeking capital from generalist investors, they chose to work exclusively with aligned partners who understood their space and shared their long-term vision. ATX Venture Partners was the only venture capital firm on the cap table by design, leading a syndicate of corporate and strategic investors to support GoCo's growth.

"GoCo made bold go-to-market moves early on, combining a bifurcated, channel-first model with a strong direct sales motion-what some saw as risky turned out to be deeply synergistic," said Danielle Allen, General Partner at ATX Venture Partners. "We co-led a strategic bridge round to strengthen their balance sheet at a pivotal moment, giving them the runway to scale. Though acquisition offers surfaced, they never aligned with the full vision or market potential we saw. We were proud to be in GoCo's corner-guided throughout by candor, civility, and data-driven decision-making."

This milestone marks a proud moment for ATX Venture Partners, not just because of the return, which provides meaningful liquidity to their investors, but because it reflects the kind of partnerships they seek: bold, values-driven leaders navigating opportunities where they can make a difference, all rooted in mutual trust. This is a story of people, process, and collaboration, with partners unafraid to do the work, think independently, test-measure-repeat, and build a culture of fun, experimentation, and collective winning. The team's strategy, their execution, and their grit have culminated in a success that exemplifies the vision championed at ATX Venture Partners.

"When we started GoCo, we thought building an HR platform would be relatively simple - but it quickly became clear how complex and interconnected every piece was. Stitching it all together into something intuitive was the real challenge," said GoCo Co-founder and Chief Product Officer Michael Gugel. "Seeing the impact on our clients has made every bit of it worth it. We're incredibly grateful to partners like ATX Venture Partners, who believed in our long-term vision and supported us every step of the way."

About ATX Venture Partners

ATX Venture Partners launched in 2014 as the premier Texas-based early-stage Venture Capital Fund and dedicated co-invest platform. ATX manages over $700M and invests primarily in Series Seed & Series A companies with a thematic emphasis on AI/ML, supply chain, fintech and enterprise. ATX leads or co-leads investment rounds, strives for double digit (20%+) ownership by Series A. Notable recent acquisitions of our portfolio companies include exits to Intuit, Microsoft, Q2, Daimler, National Instruments and Vista Equity. ATX Venture Partners was founded by Chris Shonk and Daniele Allen and is woman and veteran owned.

About GoCo

GoCo is an award-winning HR platform built for small and mid-sized businesses, named a 2024 HR Tech Award Winner for Best Small Business-Focused Solution and recognized for excellence in customer service by the Stevie® Awards and Business Intelligence Group. From onboarding and benefits to performance and payroll, GoCo brings HR data to life with powerful automation, configurable workflows, and an intuitive user experience to help businesses streamline HR and build happier, more productive teams.

