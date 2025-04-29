AQM Technologies Acquires Traice, Bringing AI-Powered Risk Monitoring To U.S. Banks

MENAFN - PR Newswire) TRaiCE, backed by leading fintech accelerator RevTech Labs, pioneered the use of Large Language Models (LLMs) in risk monitoring well before the emergence of ChatGPT.

Its cutting-edge platform leverages AI to proactively identify business risks, assess financial stability, and detect early warning signals-capabilities increasingly critical for banks serving local economies and business clients.

"The integration of TRaiCE's advanced risk monitoring technology into our portfolio allows us to offer proactive business assurance solutions," said Madhav Bhadra, CEO, AQM Technologies. "With TRaiCE, we are embedding business assurance directly into the financial services lifecycle. From software integrity to real-time business risk insights, we now provide a 360-degree view of risk that financial institutions can act on."

AQM Technologies currently works with over 200 financial institutions worldwide and is a recognized leader in cybersecurity audits and software quality assurance. This partnership expands AQM's footprint in the U.S. banking sector, enhancing its offerings across compliance, cybersecurity, and quality assurance. It will significantly expand both companies' suite of offerings, enabling banks to move beyond reactive risk management and into purposeful and proactive predictive intelligence.

"Partnering with AQM empowers us to scale our vision while staying true to our core strength – delivering actionable risk intelligence," said Sony Gabriel, CEO, TRaiCE. "By integrating TRaiCE's advanced unstructured data analytics with AQM's proven cybersecurity expertise, we're enabling continuous, purpose-built portfolio and third-party risk monitoring tailored for banks. Together, we're making sophisticated risk intelligence-once reserved for the largest financial institutions-accessible and affordable to banks of all sizes."

As part of this acquisition, TRaiCE will operate as the strategic front-end for AQM's business assurance portfolio in the United States, continuing to serve and expand within the banking sector.

About AQM Technologies

Founded in 2000, AQM Technologies specializes in end-to-end software quality assurance, accessibility testing, regulatory testing, and cybersecurity audits. With a notable presence in the Banking sector, AQM serves some of the largest financial institutions in Asia and is expanding rapidly across America.

About TRaiCE

TRaiCE is a U.S.-based fintech company specializing in AI-powered business risk monitoring solutions. It was among the earliest to harness LLM technology in the banking sector, turning unstructured data into clear, actionable insights and empowering banks to enhance their risk management with greater speed and precision.



