Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Essilorluxottica: Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares


2025-04-29 12:16:34
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Disclosure of transactions in own shares

Paris, France (April 29, 2025 - 6:00 pm) – In accordance with the authorization granted by the Annual Shareholders' Meeting on April 30, 2024, EssilorLuxottica declares that from April 22, 2025, to April 28, 2025, inclusive, the following share buybacks were carried out:

Name of the issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial
instrument 		Total daily volume (in
number of shares) 		Daily weighted average
purchase price of the shares (€) * 		Market (MIC Code)
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 22/04/2025 FR0000121667 58,184 248.4041 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 22/04/2025 FR0000121667 13,718 248.6304 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2025 FR0000121667 18,929 249.5152 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2025 FR0000121667 2,474 249.6460 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2025 FR0000121667 338 249.5929 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 24/04/2025 FR0000121667 481 249.6158 AQEU
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2025 FR0000121667 30,778 249.9356 XPAR
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2025 FR0000121667 15,983 249.9974 CEUX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2025 FR0000121667 5,000 249.9855 TQEX
ESSILORLUXOTTICA 549300M3VH1A3ER1TB49 28/04/2025 FR0000121667 5,000 249.9807 AQEU
TOTAL 150,885 249.1768

* Rounded to four decimal places

