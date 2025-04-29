Henkel And Synthomer Partner To Cut Carbon Emissions In Adhesives

Henkel and Synthomer's partnership is built on a mutual commitment to sustainability. Henkel aims to reduce absolute Scope 3 GHG emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (base year 2021), with the goal of becoming net-zero by 2045. To support this, it is incorporating raw materials with reduced process emissions footprint into adhesive formulations, helping lower Scope 3 emissions while maintaining high quality performance. Synthomer is contributing by reducing emissions from manufacturing operations, with a goal to cut absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions 47 percent by 2030, using 2019 as the base year in line with its Science-Based Targets goals.

Synthomer's improved manufacturing approach leverages renewable electricity, biogas and process optimization, significantly lowering the carbon footprint of their products. These carbon reductions are measured through Product Carbon Footprint (PCF) reporting, which follows ISO14067 standards and the Together for Sustainability (TfS) guidelines. The PCF methodology used in this collaboration is being externally validated by TÜV SÜD, adding a strong layer of verification and credibility.

"As industry leaders in the adhesives market, we share the responsibility to drive meaningful change," said Pernille Lind Olsen, Corporate Senior Vice President, Adhesive Technologies Henkel. By partnering with suppliers like Synthomer who are equally committed to transparency, innovation, and verifiable climate action, we're not just reducing emissions, we're redefining what leadership looks like in our industry."

"We are proud to support Henkel and their customers with novel adhesive solutions based on a significantly reduced carbon footprint. Our capability is based on our broad portfolio of high performing adhesive ingredients, a global production and development network paired with a relentless passion for innovation and sustainability. We continue to engage with partners to create sustainable value chains and reduce carbon emissions on our planet." says Stephan Lynen, Synthomer's President for Adhesive Solutions.

Hot melt adhesives are used in a variety of industries and applications from packaging and consumer goods to electronics and automotive. The integration of Synthomer's CLIMA resins into Henkel's TECHNOMELT® hot melt adhesive portfolio will lower environmental impact while maintaining the same high-quality solutions the market expects from Henkel. TECHNOMELT® adhesives are trusted for reliability, quality and proven results across a variety of applications.

The shared focus on sustainable product development and carbon footprint transparency highlights how strategic partnerships can drive progress and establish industry standards.

About Henkel

With its brands, innovations and technologies, Henkel holds leading market positions worldwide in the industrial and consumer businesses. The business unit Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the market for adhesives, sealants and functional coatings. With Consumer Brands, the company holds leading positions especially in laundry & home care and hair in many markets and categories around the world. The company's three strongest brands are Loctite, Persil and Schwarzkopf. In fiscal 2024, Henkel reported sales of more than 21.6 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.1 billion euros. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. Sustainability has a long tradition at Henkel, and the company has a clear sustainability strategy with specific targets. Henkel was founded in 1876 and today employs a diverse team of about 47,000 people worldwide – united by a strong corporate culture, shared values and a common purpose: "Pioneers at heart for the good of generations." More information at

About Synthomer plc

Synthomer plc is a leading supplier of high-performance, highly specialized polymers and ingredients that play vital roles in key sectors such as coatings, construction, adhesives, and health and protection – growing markets for customers who serve billions of end users worldwide. Headquartered in London, UK and listed there since 1971, we employ c.4,000 employees across our five innovation centers of excellence and 31 manufacturing sites across Europe, North America, Middle East and Asia.

Our purpose is creating innovative and sustainable solutions for the benefit of customers and society. Around 20% of our sales volumes are from new and patent protected products. At our innovation centers of excellence in the UK, China, Germany, Malaysia and USA we collaborate closely with our customers to develop new products and enhance existing ones tailored to their needs, with an increasing range of sustainability benefits. Our 2030 decarbonization targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative as being in line with what the latest climate science says is necessary to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement, and since 2021 we have held the London Stock Exchange Green Economy Mark, which recognizes green technology businesses making a significant contribution to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy. Find us at or search for Synthomer on LinkedIn.

Photo material is available at /press