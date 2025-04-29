RUBIS: Publication of the 2024 Universal Registration Document

Rubis filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority – AMF), in ESEF format, on 28 April 2025.

This document is available on the Company's website ( ) in the section "Investors – Regulated Information – Universal registration document including the Annual Financial Report", on the AMF's website ( ) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes notably:



the Annual Financial Report;

the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance;

the Sustainability report;

the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements and on related-party agreements;

the report on the certification of sustainability information and verification of the disclosure requirements under Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852; the description of the share buyback programme.

The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 446 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website.