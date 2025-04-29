Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
RUBIS: Publication Of The 2024 Universal Registration Document


2025-04-29 11:46:05
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris, 29 April 2025, 17:45 pm

Rubis filed its 2024 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the French Financial Markets Authority – AMF), in ESEF format, on 28 April 2025.

This document is available on the Company's website ( ) in the section "Investors – Regulated Information – Universal registration document including the Annual Financial Report", on the AMF's website ( ) and at the company's registered office (46, rue Boissière - 75116 Paris - France).

The 2024 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

  • the Annual Financial Report;
  • the Supervisory Board's report on corporate governance;
  • the Sustainability report;
  • the Statutory Auditors' reports on the annual financial statements, on the consolidated financial statements and on related-party agreements;
  • the report on the certification of sustainability information and verification of the disclosure requirements under Article 8 of Regulation (EU) 2020/852;
  • the description of the share buyback programme.

The Annual Financial Report's cross-reference table is displayed on page 446 of the 2024 Universal Registration Document.

The English version of the 2024 Universal Registration Document will soon be released on the Company's website.

Contact
RUBIS – Legal Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95


