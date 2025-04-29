Elite Rewards Continues Global Expansion With New Office In Armenia, Colombia

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "As our clients continue to move towards international markets which include Colombia, it provides a great opportunity for Elite to strategically expand. Colombia has minimal competition, offering Elite a first-mover advantage, said Brian Bell, Managing Partner of Elite Rewards. "Culturally it opens up doors of opportunity for new businesses wanting to learn about new and successful incentive strategies".

The expansion continues Elite's growth over the last five years, extending their reach in the U.S. from Tampa to New York, as far west as California, and recently announced the opening of its Toronto, Ontario office. The new presence in Armenia, Colombia will provide a blueprint for other Spanish speaking markets allowing Elite to leverage its multilingual customer service team.

Elite will make the necessary changes associated with localized adaptation including compliance with Colombian regulations (ID Collection, Bonus Reporting). Elite will work with local legal counsel to ensure adherence to Colombian business laws. Elite's "Select Your Card" for pre-paid bonuses (rewards) will be adapted to support local currency.

"We're extremely excited to have this opportunity to introduce the concept of incentive programs to a new market, allowing us to quickly understand how different cultures/markets perceive incentive programs", said Bell. "It's also an opportunity to showcase our technology and ability to quickly and easily adapt to numerous regulatory environments".

Elite future expansion plans include Chile, Puerto Rico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Australia and Ecuador. Success in Colombia will provide a blueprint for the proper approach as Elite navigates new markets, regulations and cultures.

About Elite Rewards

Elite Rewards is a leading incentive marketing company headquartered in St. Petersburg, Florida. Elite specializes in providing incentives that positively impact behavior, whether in the workplace or the marketplace. The team has over 25 years of experience implementing successful programs across various vertical markets including Furniture, Mattress, Automotive, Healthcare, and FinTech.

