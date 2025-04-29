BGL Announces Arkieva Has Received A Strategic Growth Investment From Banneker Partners
Banneker is a lower middle-market, private equity firm that invests in growing, mission-critical software businesses. Banneker collaborates with management teams through capital, strategic, and operational support to enable accelerated growth guided by the focus on enhancing value to the end customers of the software.
The strategic investment by Banneker Partners will help to drive continued product innovation and accelerate geographic expansion of Arkieva's SaaS software solutions across industries in an ever-changing supply chain environment.
BGL's Technology investment banking team has extensive experience across the sector. Our clients benefit from our enduring relationships and deep industry insights which span the entirety of the supply chain and logistics continuum, including planning, execution, visibility, and management.
About Brown Gibbons Lang & Company
Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL) is a leading independent investment bank and financial advisory firm focused on the global middle market. The firm advises private and public corporations and private equity groups on mergers and acquisitions , capital markets , financial restructurings , business valuations and opinions , and other strategic matters. BGL has investment banking offices in Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, Los Angeles, and New York, and real estate offices in Chicago and Cleveland. The firm is also a founding member of REACH Cross-Border Mergers & Acquisitions, enabling
BGL to service clients in more than 30 countries around the world. Securities transactions are conducted through Brown, Gibbons, Lang & Company Securities, LLC, an affiliate of Brown Gibbons Lang & Company LLC and a registered broker-dealer and member of FINRA and SIPC . For more information, please visit .
