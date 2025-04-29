UL Solutions Gains Full Accreditation To Certify Products To The Isasecure Program In Support Of ISA/IEC 62443 Cybersecurity Conformance

DURHAM, N.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Society of Automation (ISA) - the leading professional society for automation - announced UL Solutions has received full accreditation from the International Accreditation Service (IAS) and ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to serve as an ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification body for ISASecure®.

The ISASecure certification program certifies conformance to the ISA/IEC 62443 series of internationally adopted industrial security standards. UL Solutions is now accepting product submittals for ISASecure certification. UL Solutions contact details can be found on the ISASecure website at this link:

ISASecure assesses automation and control products and systems to ensure they are robust against network attacks, free from known vulnerabilities and meet the security capabilities defined in the ISA/IEC 62443 standards. All ISASecure certifications are conducted by globally recognized ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies.

UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support their customers' product innovation and business growth.

"UL Solutions is honored to achieve ISASecure accreditation, a significant accomplishment that reflects our unwavering commitment to helping our customers achieve a strong cybersecurity posture and underscores our proactive approach to addressing the escalating risks within the cybersecurity landscape," said Nicholas Alexiades in the UL Solutions Cybersecurity Center of Excellence group. "By obtaining ISASecure certification, a crucial prerequisite for key cybersecurity regulations, we are empowering our customers with the essential foundation to confidently navigate evolving threats and regulatory requirements."

The ISASecure program - which currently has ISO/IEC 17065 accredited certification bodies in the U.S., Japan, Taiwan, Singapore, Italy, Germany and India - is rapidly expanding its global reach through additional agreements with certification bodies around the world.

"We are pleased to have UL Solutions join the ISASecure program as an accredited ISASecure Certification Body. UL Solutions has a long and recognized history in the United States with global offices," said Dr. Mark P. DeAngelo, Program Manager of ISASecure.

About ISASecure ®

Founded in 2007 by the International Society of Automation (ISA), the ISASecure® mission is to provide the highest level of assurance possible for the cybersecurity of industrial automation control systems. ISASecure is a globally recognized ISA/IEC 62443 conformance scheme, conducting certifications for off-the-shelf control system products and supplier development practices since 2010.

Founders and key supporters of ISASecure include BP, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Saudi Aramco, Shell, GSK, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, Schneider Electric, Yokogawa, Carrier, Siemens, YPF, Amazon Web Services, exida, TUV Rheinland, CSSC, FM Approvals, Synopsys, Trust CB, SecurityGate, BYHON, TUV SUD, Trane and Bureau Veritas. The Program's ISASecure designation signifies to the marketplace that industrial automation and control products conform to industry-consensus cybersecurity standards. The ISASecure trademark provides confidence to users of ISASecure certified products and systems and creates product differentiation for suppliers who conform to the ISASecure specifications.

In the third quarter of 2025, ISASecure will release the ACSSA assessment scheme which evaluates asset owner's control systems to the ISA/IEC 62443-2-1, 2-4, 3-2 and 3-3 asset owner OT cybersecurity standards.

SOURCE The International Society of Automation

