IPTA Appoints Adam Morton To Lead Growth, Reorganizes Into Technology And Data Divisions

SALEM, N.H., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Interactive Process Technology, LLC (IPTA) today announced Adam Morton has joined the firm as Chief Growth Officer, where he will oversee the growth strategy for Department of Defense (DoD) priorities focusing on core capabilities and defending and expanding current scope of work within the U.S. Air Force and Army. Additionally, the company plans to restructure into two business units to leverage and strengthen the technical depth of each capability set.

Morton, a U.S. Army veteran and industry executive, joins IPTA after serving as the head of technical innovation at a large, high-growth solutions provider. Morton will oversee the growth strategy of IPTA's business units, expanding core capabilities, and capturing new business pursuits across DoD services and agencies.

"Adam is a proven and seasoned leader of highly technical teams with invaluable industry experience that will help align IPTA's capabilities and expertise to best deliver on DoD priorities," said Bill Williams, CEO and owner of IPTA.

Morton brings 25 years of experience as an aerospace and defense leader, having held critical leadership positions as an Army Aviation Company Commander, Operations Lead, and Chief Standardization Pilot. Morton has led business development, technical innovation, and operations teams, driving measurable growth across a wide array of technology and mission solution portfolios including cyber security, Autonomous Systems, aviation, space, and C5ISR.

As part of its overall strategic plan, IPTA also announced today the reorganization of its solutions and services teams into two core business units. Industry veterans Jamie Combs will lead the newly formed Enterprise Technology Solutions and Services (ETSS) business unit, and Jeff Perry will helm the newly formed Secure Data Solutions and Services (SDSS) business unit.

"This new executive leadership team and business unit organization enables IPTA to provide more efficient digital transformation to the DoD across the services and agencies that need it the fastest," said Williams. "Our purpose is to deliver mission-based solutions that are secure and interoperable, and better aligning our organization to meet the demands of tomorrow's fight is a critical factor in making that happen."

About IPTA

IPTA is a Zero Trust Digital Transformation company, using Agile Vi to develop secure, interoperable mission-based solutions designed for future innovation. IPTA's solutions are future-proofed against technology evolution and are platform and technology-agnostic. IPTA is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) with proven experience executing efforts for the Department of Defense (DoD), U.S. Air Force, U.S. Army, Federal Aviation Administration, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). IPTA excels at delivering process automation solutions to help federal organizations streamline operations, expose inefficiencies, and collect and analyze the data needed to achieve complex mission objectives.

Media Inquiries

Sandra Perez: [email protected]

