EL CAR WASH ACQUIRES 5 NEW LOCATIONS IN ORLANDO

Wash City purchase fuels Orlando growth momentum, with 14 total sites added this year and counting

ORLANDO, Fla., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- El Car Wash , Florida's largest and fastest-growing car wash operator-and soon to be Michigan's leading operator-continues its rapid expansion with the acquisition of five Wash City car washes in Orlando, advancing its goal of surpassing 90 sites by the end of 2025.

The sites are situated across Orange and Seminole counties at:



1860 E Semoran Blvd Apopka, FL 32703

11674 University Blvd Orlando, FL 32817

4575 S Semoran Blvd Orlando, FL 32822

2699 Cassel Creek Blvd Casselberry, FL 32707 7651 University Blvd Winter Park, FL 32792

With these additions, El Car Wash continues to strengthen its presence in Central Florida, now operating more than 70 locations with almost 400,000 members and over 60 locations in development across Florida and Michigan.

"Expanding our footprint in the Greater Orlando area has been a long-term objective for us and augmenting our greenfield development through strategic M&A is a core competency of El Car Wash," said Justin Landau, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer . "We have a long term relationship with the owners of this business and these best-in-class locations fit hand-in-glove with the ZIPS locations which we recently acquired that were also originally developed by the same owners and also with new stores which we will be opening in the coming months along with other M&A transactions that have not yet been announced. These new locations reinforce our commitment to serving Florida's core markets while accelerating growth in surrounding markets."

"As our presence grows, so does our opportunity to innovate and elevate the member experience," added Geoff Karas, Co-Founder and CEO of El Car Wash. "We're proud to bring El Car Wash to more people while continuing to invest in our communities."

Existing Wash City customers will be seamlessly transitioned into El Car Wash's unlimited membership program, with access to all locations statewide and in Michigan. Each acquired property will undergo enhancements to align with the brand's modern, eco-conscious, and high-efficiency service standards.

Nearby residents can expect grand opening celebrations and exclusive limited-time offers for new members in the coming weeks.

"It was an honor to guide Wash City Car Wash through this strategic acquisition process. Wash City's market dominance and operational excellence made it a standout opportunity," said Thomas Coffman, Founding Partner of Miracle, LLC. "We are confident that El Car Wash will continue to build upon this legacy, bringing their innovative approach and community commitment to the Orlando market. We are especially honored to have worked with two preeminent express car wash platforms on this transaction, which resulted in a true win-win for both sides."

Miracle Car Wash Advisors (Florida office) served as the exclusive sell-side financial advisor to Wash City Car Wash.

About El Car Wash

El Car Wash is Florida's favorite express car wash with more than 375,000 members. The company has 72 locations across Florida and Michigan with 15 more slated to open this year. We provide the highest quality service with a focus on unmatched customer experience and convenience. We're a community-driven brand powered by inclusivity, opportunity, and a deep sense of hometown pride. Our people are at the heart of everything we do. We proudly support local charities, create job opportunities for veterans and neurodivergent individuals, and invest in the communities we serve. Driven by innovation, El Car Wash is taking the #AlwaysDriveClean movement to new heights with state-of-the-art technology, unlimited wash memberships, and engaging brand activations and partnerships. Our commitment to sustainability ensures that we not only deliver a superior wash but also make a positive impact on the environment. Join the movement, support local, and experience the El Car Wash difference; we're on a mission to brighten your day.

About Miracle, LLC:

Miracle, LLC is an experienced and trusted leader in real estate and M&A advisory services for the car wash industry. With a relationship-focused mindset and a mission to set a defining standard in integrity-driven advisory services, Miracle, LLC is committed to delivering highly strategic approaches and win-win outcomes for all stakeholders. By fostering partnerships that drive growth and financial success for their clients, they continue to cultivate long-term relationships built on trust.

