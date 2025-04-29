Paypal Brings Together Developers, AI Leaders To Power Agentic Commerce At Dev Days

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Over 25 years ago, PayPal made history by simplifying digital money movement. Today, we are charting the next era: the era of agentic commerce," said Alex Chriss, President and CEO, PayPal. "We are building with velocity and partnering with the biggest players in AI to empower our customers to access new opportunities in the AI economy."

Agentic commerce is the use of AI to transact on behalf of a customer or business. It is an emerging space in commerce, and developers worldwide are moving quickly to create new, powerful AI experiences. The pace of advancement in the field is accelerating rapidly.

PayPal is at the forefront of this innovation. The company has rapidly enabled agentic commerce by releasing developer tools such as the industry's first remote MCP server and its Agent Toolkit . These new industry-leading capabilities are featured this week at PayPal's Dev Days event, where PayPal is laying the groundwork for agentic commerce by convening developers, engineers, creators, and builders, together with leading AI companies such as Amazon Web Services, Anthropic, Google Cloud , Microsoft , and many burgeoning partners, to demonstrate the power of agentic experiences. PayPal is moving with velocity to become an open platform that enables partners to facilitate agentic commerce around the world.

Powering Possibility with Agentic Commerce

At PayPal Dev Days this week, attendees across the AI space and partners are collaborating to build agentic commerce experiences with PayPal. Main stage demonstrations include:

AI Shopping Companion with Google Cloud . Google Cloud will demo how the Agent to Agent (A2A) Protocol can be designed to allow merchants to integrate their Gemini-powered chat experiences with PayPal's commerce capabilities.

"With Google Cloud's agent interoperability protocol and tools such as the Agent Development Kit, PayPal can enable merchants to transform the commerce experience with AI-powered personalized and seamless shopping journeys, all while upholding strong consumer protection and privacy as foundational elements," said Ali Arsanjani, Director, Applied AI Engineering, Google Cloud.

Supercharging Commerce for Merchants with AI by Amazon Web Services (AWS). AWS will showcase how businesses can transform an idea into a digital campaign with an agentic workflow by integrating with PayPal Agent Toolkit, combining real-time product digitization and localized marketing asset generation using Amazon Nova foundation models to rapidly create intelligent merchant applications.

"The ability to scan physical products and instantly create shoppable digital storefronts, powered by Amazon Nova generative AI technologies, is just the beginning of what's possible with AWS's robust foundation models and agentic capability and PayPal's commerce expertise," said Rahul Pathak, VP, Data & AI GTM at AWS.

Personalized experiences with Azure AI. By leveraging Azure AI, businesses will be able to create personalized, agentic AI-powered commerce experiences that transform shopping journeys and deliver business impact.

"Retail and consumer goods companies are reimagining personalized product discovery, and AI-powered ecommerce experiences are at the forefront of this transformation," said Keith Mercier, VP, Worldwide Retail and Consumer Goods, Microsoft. "Collaborating with PayPal, we can help brands capitalize on this moment by creating the AI tools that will help them deliver memorable customer experiences and drive real business outcomes."

Better Integrations with Agentic Tools

PayPal's next-generation agentic AI integration tools help overcome key challenges in commerce development. Today, developers must contend with complex systems and ever-rising expectations for greater speed and personalization. They manage too many integrations, spend too much time writing code, and have too many hoops to jump through. Agentic development flips this model on its head.

PayPal's MCP servers and PayPal Agent Toolkit , now for the first time, allow developers to seamlessly integrate with PayPal's suite of APIs to build agentic workflows that handle commerce operations with intelligence, efficiency, and the safety that users have come to expect from PayPal. The tools' modular components, ability to easily swap orchestration frameworks, and reusable logic bring greater robustness and adaptability. Structured inputs and outputs and traceable actions create better observability. The best part is that developers can begin using these tools today.

"Together with our passionate developer community, PayPal is leading the agentic commerce revolution," said Srini Venkatesan, Chief Technology Officer, PayPal. "We're providing the tools and capabilities to empower creators to design sophisticated AI commerce experiences that are fast, efficient, and secure. This is just the beginning of how PayPal is shaping the future of commerce with AI-driven solutions."

A New Paradigm of Merchant Discoverability

Agentic commerce represents a tremendous opportunity for merchants, big and small. By building agentic AI experiences, businesses large and small stand to capture a share of this multi-billion-dollar opportunity.

PayPal is uniquely situated to power this growth for merchants. The size and scale of our global, two-sided network and the robustness of our data can help merchants reach new customers. Consumers can now check out in conversational commerce experiences using PayPal credentials and smart wallet features to seamlessly pay with the right instrument, at the right merchant, at the right time.

Trust is crucial to enabling agentic commerce, as consumers need to trust that the merchant they are buying from is legitimate. This is where PayPal will provide the trust and security that merchants have come to expect. Because PayPal serves merchants that represent a significant portion of the world's e-commerce transacted volume, the company can verify the merchants with whom consumers interact. This reduces the consumer risk of being scammed by fraudulent merchants. When consumers securely check out, they must perform a one-time password (OTP) identity check to verify their purchase.

Built into a Unified Commerce Platform

PayPal's agentic tools are a part of a complete suite of capabilities within the PayPal Open platform , from catalog and inventory management to payments, order processing, shipping, post-purchase support, data insights, and advertising. These services form the foundation for powering agent-driven commerce ecosystems, enabling multiple agents to seamlessly interact with PayPal's infrastructure to manage end-to-end shopping experiences. Whether listing products, dropping orders, managing inventory, processing payments, tracking shipping, handling refunds and disputes, or recommending subsequent purchases, AI agents can tap into these capabilities to autonomously execute and optimize commerce workflows. With the power of PayPal's agentic developer tools, these robust capabilities can be enabled with the ease of natural language prompts.

Visit PayPal today to start building the future of commerce with PayPal.

