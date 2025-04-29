CloudOffix AI Builder

CloudOffix Accelerates Global Expansion with New Strategic Partnerships in Europe and MENA

CLAYMONT, DE, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CloudOffix , the world's first and only low-code Total Experience platform, is advancing its international growth strategy by expanding its global partner network across Europe and the MENA region. Already serving customers worldwide through its existing partnerships, CloudOffix now sets its sights on strengthening its presence particularly in key European markets and scaling partner collaborations in MENA.With a mission to empower businesses through a unified, AI-powered, and customizable digital ecosystem, CloudOffix is inviting technology consultancies, SaaS providers, and digital transformation experts to become part of its fast-growing partner network. These strategic alliances aim to bring CloudOffix's fully integrated platform-spanning CRM, project management, HR, helpdesk, marketing, and ecommerce-closer to regional enterprises seeking efficiency, flexibility, and scalability.“Our platform's value multiplies when delivered through local expertise. That's why partnerships are not just part of our strategy-they are the heart of it,” said Gokhan Erdogdu, Founder of CloudOffix.“We're already seeing great success with our global partners, and now we're looking to deepen that impact across Europe and MENA by offering high-margin, sustainable business opportunities for local experts.”CloudOffix's partner program offers a strong value proposition, including:-Recurring revenue streams-Marketing and technical support-High customization options-Access to CloudOffix's Total AI and Low-Code App Builder capabilitiesThis expansion aligns with CloudOffix's long-term vision of redefining digital transformation with one unified front-office platform. By enabling partners to deliver smarter, simpler, and more personalized digital experiences to their clients, CloudOffix is shaping the next era of work-powered by data, driven by AI, and built for people.

