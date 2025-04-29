ICT Adoption In Healthcare And Life Sciences Set To Accelerate, Projected To Grow At 14.58% CAGR By 2030

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sustainable 14.58% CAGR Reflects Industry-Wide Digitization of Care Delivery, Research, and Operational Infrastructure

Middleton, Massachusetts, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QKS Group , a premier market intelligence and advisory firm, has released its latest vertical-specific research highlighting the accelerating role of Information and Communication Technology (ICT) across the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry , projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.58% through 2030 . This focused research provides technology vendors with strategic insights into how digital platforms, data-driven workflows, and secure systems are reshaping patient care, research processes, and healthcare administration.

The Next Growth Frontier for ICT Vendors in Healthcare and Life Sciences

The healthcare and life sciences sector is undergoing a rapid digital transformation, prioritizing patient-centric care, operational agility, and scalable research frameworks. ICT domains such as Application Development & Deployment , Analytics and Artificial Intelligence , Data Management , Information Security , Communication & Collaboration , BPM & Process Automation , and CX & MarTech are critical enablers of electronic health records (EHRs), telemedicine platforms, predictive diagnostics, secure patient data exchange, and personalized healthcare engagement.

According to Sofia Ali , Associate Director and Principal Analyst at QKS Group,“Healthcare and life sciences organizations are at a turning point where digital innovation is no longer optional - it is a strategic necessity. From remote care delivery to AI-driven diagnostics and real-time clinical insights, the role of ICT is expanding across every layer of the ecosystem. Vendors that provide secure, interoperable, and intelligent platforms will be pivotal in enabling personalized care, accelerating research outcomes, and driving long-term value across the global healthcare landscape.”

Key Market Insights from QKS Group's Report



Global and Regional Market Analysis: A deep dive into how ICT domains for the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry and specific regions are transforming care delivery models, research agility, and patient engagement.

Competitive Benchmarking: A comparative view of leading ICT vendors in the healthcare space, with emphasis on security, scalability, and data intelligence.

Industry Adoption Trends: Insights into how healthcare providers, life sciences firms, and healthtech companies are leveraging ICT for diagnostics, treatment planning, compliance, patient communications, and digital research workflows. Technology Disruption & AI's Role: How artificial intelligence, data platforms, and secure applications are enabling precision medicine, remote care, clinical trials automation, and operational decision-making across the sector.

Market Leaders & Competitive Landscape

The report includes top ICT vendors driving transformation in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry, including Oracle, Microsoft, IBM, Salesforce, SAP, AWS, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Cisco, Philips, GE HealthCare, Siemens Healthineers, Infosys, Cognizant, Accenture, Epic Systems, Medidata Solutions (Dassault Systèmes), Zoho, Snowflake , and NVIDIA . These vendors are enabling connected, secure, and intelligent ecosystems across care providers, pharma companies, research labs, and digital health startups.

Why This Matters for Healthcare and Life Sciences Sector Vendors?

As digital health, AI-driven research, and connected care become central to healthcare strategy, ICT adoption is essential for improving patient outcomes, regulatory compliance, and innovation speed. Vendors must offer platforms that integrate securely across clinical systems, support AI and analytics, and deliver seamless communication between providers, patients, and research stakeholders. Future success will rely on aligning solutions with the industry's evolving standards, workflows, and outcome-driven priorities.

The comprehensive research package includes:



Most Comprehensive Market Forecast Analysis: A separate market forecast report for each region for a specific market in ICT in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

Unmatched Competitive Analysis: A separate market share report for a specific market in ICT in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry for each of the regions, including North America, Asia Pacific, European Union, MEA, and Latin America.

QKS TrendsNXT on the specific market in ICT in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry

QKS TAMSAM Insights report on the specific Market in ICT in the Healthcare and Life Sciences industry Exclusive Analyst Advisory Sessions for strategic decision making and validation

About QKS Group

QKS Group, formerly Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, is a leading global advisory and research firm, dedicated to empowering technology innovators to accelerate their growth journeys and enable technology adopters to achieve their digital transformation objectives.

