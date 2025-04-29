Bosonic And Sound Money Solutions Partner To Advance Non-Custodial Digital Asset Settlement

The Partnership Aims to Eliminate Custodial Risks and Reinvent Digital Asset Trading Infrastructure

Bosonic and Sound Money Solutions today announced their joint commitment to advancing the non-custodial and multi-custodial settlement framework to prevent the next FTX and ByBit breach. This partnership aims to eliminate systemic risks inherent in traditional custodial models, ensuring investors retain full control over their assets while accessing global liquidity.

Centralized exchanges have long posed existential risks to participants. Single points of failure, counterparty exposure, and other factors have culminated in billions lost to hacks, fraud, and insolvency.

Bosonic's blockchain-based platform revolutionizes trading by ensuring assets never leave user-controlled custodians. Key innovations include:



Real-Time, On-Chain Ownership: Users retain direct control over assets; no pre-funding required.

Atomic Settlement: Trades settle instantly and securely across multiple custodians, eliminating credit risk. Cross-Custodian Net Settlement: Reduces settlement friction through seamless, trustless coordination between custodians.

Sound Money Solutions complements Bosonic's infrastructure by delivering end-to-end self-custody solutions:



Key Management & Governance: Custom frameworks for secure private key storage. Disaster Recovery: Step-by-step protocols for compromised keys or lost access.

Together, Bosonic and Sound Money Solutions are urging systemic change:



Investors must demand platforms that guarantee real-time ownership transparency and self-custody support.

Custodians should integrate infrastructure enabling clients to access liquidity without surrendering control.

Exchanges must adopt non-custodial settlement frameworks to rebuild trust and reduce liability. Industry Stakeholders must act preemptively to address risks before the next crisis-not after.

This partnership aims to forge a decentralized, resilient ecosystem that honors a future free from centralized failures, hacks, and mismanagement.

Whether users are traders, exchanges, custodians, or market makers, Bosonic and Sound Money solutions invite them to learn how they can help to maintain control of their assets while accessing the global liquidity they need.

About Sound Money Solutions

empowers individuals and enterprises with holistic self-custody solutions, including secure key management disaster and recovery protocols. Their mission is to make self-custody accessible, efficient, and risk-free for all participants. Sound Money Solutions is built on the belief that Bitcoin is more than technology-it's a pathway to true independence. Sound Money Solutions guides individuals and businesses in securing their Bitcoin and navigating its evolving potential with confidence and expertise.

