ASUS Expands Expertcenter And V-Series PC Portfolio With New Desktops And All-In-Ones For The U.S. Market

Across the portfolio, models are equipped with a range of Intel® CoreTM processors-including the high-performance Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 in the D7 SFF (Small Form Factor), and efficient Intel® CoreTM H-series mobile processors in other systems. Combined with AI-powered productivity tools and eco-conscious design elements, the lineup supports modern workflows across hybrid offices, creative workspaces, and home environments.

Smart Desktop Solutions for Business and Everyday Users

Whether setting up a productive home office or outfitting a growing business, ASUS offers desktop solutions that balance performance, expandability, and smart design. From compact, energy-efficient towers to business ready systems with built-in security and management tools, the lineup is designed to scale with users needs, whether at home or in the office.

ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D701SER)

Optimized for IT-managed business environments, the D7 SFF delivers strong, reliable performance in a compact 8.6L form factor. Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 processor, it's ideal for workloads that demand sustained compute power such as data analysis or high-volume multitasking. The system features tool-free internal access, a PCIe® 4.0 x16 slot for expandability, 4x DDR5 U-DIMM slots, and MIL-STD-810H-tested durability. It also supports EPEAT Gold certification and incorporates up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in its front chassis - balancing long-term reliability with sustainable design.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV)

Built for entrepreneurs, and small business owners and designed with scalable IT deployments in mind, the P500 features up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H mobile processor, delivering an efficient balance between performance and thermal footprint – ideal for shared or quiet office environments. Its compact, tool-free chassis features a PCIe® 4.0 x16 expansion slot and integrates commercial-grade features including TPM 2.0, NIST SP 800-155 BIOS compliance, and centralized fleet management through ASUS Control Center. The system also incorporates up to 65% PCR plastic in both the front and I/O bezels, supporting sustainability at scale.

ASUS ExpertCenter V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)

Designed for everyday home use, the ASUS V500 Mini Tower delivers reliable performance and quiet operation for a wide range of activities, from streaming and casual content creation to schoolwork and daily multitasking. Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H mobile processor, it balances smooth performance with energy efficiency in a compact, modern chassis. Its near-silent operation makes it ideal for shared spaces like living rooms or home offices, while the PCIe® 4.0 x16 slot offers flexibility for future graphics upgrades. With DDR5 memory support, extensive connectivity options, and front and I/O bezels made from up to 65% PCR plastic, the V500 is a smart, sustainable choice for families and individuals alike.

All-in-One Innovation for Work and Home

ASUS also introduced two new AiO series tailored for distinct user needs-the P-Series for business users and IT-managed environments, and the V-Series for everyday consumers seeking a streamlined PC for home use, productivity, and entertainment.

ASUS V400 AiO Series (V440VA/V470VA)

Designed for everyday home use, the ASUS V400 AiO combines sleek aesthetics with all-around performance-perfect for families, students, and home users seeking a clean, space-saving PC. Available in 24- and 27-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen options, it delivers vibrant visuals for browsing, streaming, and casual creativity. Powered by Intel® CoreTM H-series processors and featuring Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Atmos® audio, and modern connectivity, the V400 is a reliable, stylish centerpiece for work, fun, and everything in between.

ASUS P400 AiO Series (P440VA/P470VA)

Built for professional environments that prioritize security and productivity, the ASUS P400 AiO offers a reliable, space-saving solution for modern workplaces. With features like TPM 2.0, BIOS compliance (NIST SP 800-155), adaptive lock, and facial recognition, it helps safeguard data and streamline access. Integrated Microsoft Copilot and AI-enhanced conferencing tools further enhance collaboration making the P400 a smart, forward-looking choice for businesses of all sizes.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

ASUS Desktop, All-In-One PCs, and Expert Series Business Solutions will be available starting from April on ASUS Store and selected retailers including.

ASUS V500 Mini Tower



Available at Micro Center More configurations coming to Costco and select retailers starting in May

ASUS V400 All-in-One (V440, 24-inch)

Available at Micro Center and other select retailers starting end of May

ASUS V400 All-in-One (V470, 27-inch)

Available at ASUS , Costco and other select retailers starting in May

ASUS ExpertCenter P500, P440, P470, D7 SFF **

Available through select retail partners and B2B channels starting in May

For additional information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D701SER)