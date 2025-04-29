Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
ASUS Expands Expertcenter And V-Series PC Portfolio With New Desktops And All-In-Ones For The U.S. Market

2025-04-29 10:01:34
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Designed for the needs of professionals and IT departments, the ExpertCenter lineup delivers scalable, secure, and reliable performance for dynamic business environments. Meanwhile, the V-Series offers versatile, budget-conscious solutions ideal for everyday users, entrepreneurs, and small business owners seeking a balance of performance, design, and value.

Across the portfolio, models are equipped with a range of Intel® CoreTM processors-including the high-performance Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 in the D7 SFF (Small Form Factor), and efficient Intel® CoreTM H-series mobile processors in other systems. Combined with AI-powered productivity tools and eco-conscious design elements, the lineup supports modern workflows across hybrid offices, creative workspaces, and home environments.

Smart Desktop Solutions for Business and Everyday Users

Whether setting up a productive home office or outfitting a growing business, ASUS offers desktop solutions that balance performance, expandability, and smart design. From compact, energy-efficient towers to business ready systems with built-in security and management tools, the lineup is designed to scale with users needs, whether at home or in the office.

ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D701SER)

Optimized for IT-managed business environments, the D7 SFF delivers strong, reliable performance in a compact 8.6L form factor. Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 processor, it's ideal for workloads that demand sustained compute power such as data analysis or high-volume multitasking. The system features tool-free internal access, a PCIe® 4.0 x16 slot for expandability, 4x DDR5 U-DIMM slots, and MIL-STD-810H-tested durability. It also supports EPEAT Gold certification and incorporates up to 65% post-consumer recycled plastic in its front chassis - balancing long-term reliability with sustainable design.

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV)

Built for entrepreneurs, and small business owners and designed with scalable IT deployments in mind, the P500 features up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H mobile processor, delivering an efficient balance between performance and thermal footprint – ideal for shared or quiet office environments. Its compact, tool-free chassis features a PCIe® 4.0 x16 expansion slot and integrates commercial-grade features including TPM 2.0, NIST SP 800-155 BIOS compliance, and centralized fleet management through ASUS Control Center. The system also incorporates up to 65% PCR plastic in both the front and I/O bezels, supporting sustainability at scale.

ASUS ExpertCenter V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)

Designed for everyday home use, the ASUS V500 Mini Tower delivers reliable performance and quiet operation for a wide range of activities, from streaming and casual content creation to schoolwork and daily multitasking. Powered by up to an Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H mobile processor, it balances smooth performance with energy efficiency in a compact, modern chassis. Its near-silent operation makes it ideal for shared spaces like living rooms or home offices, while the PCIe® 4.0 x16 slot offers flexibility for future graphics upgrades. With DDR5 memory support, extensive connectivity options, and front and I/O bezels made from up to 65% PCR plastic, the V500 is a smart, sustainable choice for families and individuals alike.

All-in-One Innovation for Work and Home

ASUS also introduced two new AiO series tailored for distinct user needs-the P-Series for business users and IT-managed environments, and the V-Series for everyday consumers seeking a streamlined PC for home use, productivity, and entertainment.

ASUS V400 AiO Series (V440VA/V470VA)

Designed for everyday home use, the ASUS V400 AiO combines sleek aesthetics with all-around performance-perfect for families, students, and home users seeking a clean, space-saving PC. Available in 24- and 27-inch FHD NanoEdge touchscreen options, it delivers vibrant visuals for browsing, streaming, and casual creativity. Powered by Intel® CoreTM H-series processors and featuring Wi-Fi 7, Dolby Atmos® audio, and modern connectivity, the V400 is a reliable, stylish centerpiece for work, fun, and everything in between.

ASUS P400 AiO Series (P440VA/P470VA)

Built for professional environments that prioritize security and productivity, the ASUS P400 AiO offers a reliable, space-saving solution for modern workplaces. With features like TPM 2.0, BIOS compliance (NIST SP 800-155), adaptive lock, and facial recognition, it helps safeguard data and streamline access. Integrated Microsoft Copilot and AI-enhanced conferencing tools further enhance collaboration making the P400 a smart, forward-looking choice for businesses of all sizes.

AVAILABILITY AND PRICING

ASUS Desktop, All-In-One PCs, and Expert Series Business Solutions will be available starting from April on ASUS Store and selected retailers including.

ASUS V500 Mini Tower

  • Available at Micro Center
  • More configurations coming to Costco and select retailers starting in May

ASUS V400 All-in-One (V440, 24-inch)

  • Available at Micro Center and other select retailers starting end of May

ASUS V400 All-in-One (V470, 27-inch)

  • Available at ASUS , Costco and other select retailers starting in May

ASUS ExpertCenter P500, P440, P470, D7 SFF **

  • Available through select retail partners and B2B channels starting in May

For additional information, please visit or contact your local ASUS representative.

SPECIFICATIONS

ASUS ExpertCenter D7 SFF (D701SER)

Model

D701SER-XS706

D701SER-XS703

D701SER-XS503

Size

8.6L

8.6L

8.6L

Color

Black

Black

Black

Operating System

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Windows 11 Pro

Processor

Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 Processor 2.1GHz (33M Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 20 cores)

Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 Processor 2.1GHz (33M Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 20 cores)

IIntel® CoreTM i5-14500 Processor 2.6GHz (24M Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 14 cores)

CPU Cooler

Air Cooler

Air Cooler

Air Cooler

DIMM Memory

2 x 16GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM *2

2 x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM

Integrated GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics 770

Intel® UHD Graphics 770

Intel® UHD Graphics 770

Storage

1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

LAN

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Power Supply

330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)

330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)

330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)

Rear I/O Port

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x VGA Port
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
1x Padlock loop
3x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x VGA Port
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
1x Padlock loop
3x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x VGA Port
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
1x Padlock loop
3x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Front I/O Port

1x Headphone
1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack (Mic in or Headphone out)
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2*2 Type-C

1x Headphone
1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack (Mic in or Headphone out)
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2*2 Type-C

1x Headphone
1x 3.5 mm combo audio jack (Mic in or Headphone out)
2x USB 2.0 Type-A
2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
1x USB 3.2 Gen 2*2 Type-C

Keyboard & Mouse

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Dimension (WxDxH)

3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"

3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"

3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"

Weight

13.23 lbs

13.23 lbs

13.23 lbs

Ecolabels & Compliances

EPEAT Gold
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Gold
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Gold
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

Where to Buy

B2B

B2B

B2B

Warranty

3 Year (on site)

3 Year (on site)

3 Year (on site)

ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV)

Model

P500MV-XS503

Size

15L

Color

Gray

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)

CPU Cooler

Air Cooler

Memory

2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM

Integrated GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics

Storage

512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

LAN

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Power Supply

180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)

Rear I/O Port

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Front I/O Port

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Keyboard & Mouse

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Dimension (WxDxH)

6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"

Weight

13.23 lbs

Ecolabels & Compliances

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

ASUS ExpertCenter V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)

Model

V500MV-IS706

V500MV-DS704

V500MV-DS504

Size

15L

15L

15L

Color

Gray

Gray

Gray

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Processor

Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)

CPU Cooler

Air Cooler

Air Cooler

Air Cooler

Memory

2x 16GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM

2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM

2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM

Integrated GPU

Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics

Intel® UHD Graphics

Storage

1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

LAN

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro

Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card

Power Supply

180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)

180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)

180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)

Rear I/O Port

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
4x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
4x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x Displayport 1.4
1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports)
1x Kensington lock
4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Front I/O Port

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Keyboard & Mouse

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Dimension (WxDxH)

6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"

6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"

6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"

Weight

13.23 lbs

13.23 lbs

13.23 lbs

Ecolabels & Compliances

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

Where to Buy

Costco

Microcenter

Microcenter

ASUS V400 AiO Series (V440VA/V470VA)

Model

V470VA-IS704T

V470VA-IS704T

V470VA-MS504T

Display

27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

Screen-to-body ratio

93 %

93 %

93 %

Touch Panel

Touch screen

Touch screen

Touch screen

Processor

Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)

Integrated GPU

Intel® Graphics

Intel® Graphics

Intel® Graphics

Memory

2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIM

Storage

1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

LAN

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Front-facing camera

1080p FHD camera

1080p FHD camera

1080p FHD camera

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

AC Adapter

ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

Side I/O Port

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

Back I/O Port

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Dimension (WxHxD)

24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

Weight

19.84 lbs

19.84 lbs

19.84 lbs

Security

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

Trusted Platform Module

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

Built-in Apps

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

My ASUS features

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

Included in the box

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Ecolabels & Compliances

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

Base Warranty

1Y Send-In

1Y Send-In

1Y Send-In

ASUS P400 AiO Series (P440VA/P470VA)

Sales Model Name

P440VA-DS503T

P440VA-RS503

P470VA-DS704T

Display

23.8-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

23.8-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz

Screen-to-body ratio

93 %

93 %

93 %

Touch Panel

Touch screen

Non-touch screen

Touch screen

Processor

Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)

Intel® CoreTM i3-1315U Processor 1.2 GHz (10M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)

Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)

Integrated GPU

Intel® Graphics

Intel® Graphics

Intel® Graphics

Memory

2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

2 x 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM

Storage

1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD

Wireless

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card

LAN

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps

Front-facing camera

1080p FHD camera

1080p FHD camera

1080p FHD camera

Privacy Shutter

With privacy shutter

With privacy shutter

No

Operating System

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

Windows 11 Home

AC Adapter

ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

ø4.5, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 19V DC, 4.74A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal

Side I/O Port

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

1x Kensington lock
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
1x USB 2.0 Type-A

Back I/O Port

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x DC-in
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
1x HDMI 1.4
1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C
3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Dimension (WxHxD)

21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"

Weight

15.21 lbs

15.21 lbs

19.84 lbs

Security

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

BIOS Booting User Password Protection
HDD User Password Protection and Security
McAfee® 30 days free trial
Kensington Security SlotTM(7x 3mm)

Trusted Platform Module

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0

Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)

Built-in Apps

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

MyASUS
ASUS Business Manager

My ASUS features

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

System diagnosis
Fan Profile
Splendid
AppDeals
Link to MyASUS

Included in the box

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Wired black keyboard (USB)
Wired optical mouse (USB)

Ecolabels & Compliances

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

EPEAT Silver
Energy star 8.0
REACH
RoHS

Base Warranty

1Y Send-In

1Y Send-In

1Y Send-In

About ASUS

ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.

