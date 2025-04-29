ASUS Expands Expertcenter And V-Series PC Portfolio With New Desktops And All-In-Ones For The U.S. Market
|
Model
|
D701SER-XS706
|
D701SER-XS703
|
D701SER-XS503
|
Size
|
8.6L
|
8.6L
|
8.6L
|
Color
|
Black
|
Black
|
Black
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Windows 11 Pro
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 Processor 2.1GHz (33M Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 20 cores)
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-14700 Processor 2.1GHz (33M Cache, up to 5.3GHz, 20 cores)
|
IIntel® CoreTM i5-14500 Processor 2.6GHz (24M Cache, up to 5.0GHz, 14 cores)
|
CPU Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
DIMM Memory
|
2 x 16GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM *2
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz U-DIMM
|
Integrated GPU
|
Intel® UHD Graphics 770
|
Intel® UHD Graphics 770
|
Intel® UHD Graphics 770
|
Storage
|
1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
LAN
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
Wireless
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Power Supply
|
330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)
|
330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)
|
330W power supply (80+ Platinum, peak 660W)
|
Rear I/O Port
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
Front I/O Port
|
1x Headphone
|
1x Headphone
|
1x Headphone
|
Keyboard & Mouse
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Dimension (WxDxH)
|
3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"
|
3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"
|
3.66" x 11.65" x 12.17"
|
Weight
|
13.23 lbs
|
13.23 lbs
|
13.23 lbs
|
Ecolabels & Compliances
|
EPEAT Gold
|
EPEAT Gold
|
EPEAT Gold
|
Where to Buy
|
B2B
|
B2B
|
B2B
|
Warranty
|
3 Year (on site)
|
3 Year (on site)
|
3 Year (on site)
ASUS ExpertCenter P500 Mini Tower (P500MV)
|
Model
|
P500MV-XS503
|
Size
|
15L
|
Color
|
Gray
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|
CPU Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Memory
|
2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM
|
Integrated GPU
|
Intel® UHD Graphics
|
Storage
|
512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
LAN
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
Wireless
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Power Supply
|
180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)
|
Rear I/O Port
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
Front I/O Port
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|
Keyboard & Mouse
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Dimension (WxDxH)
|
6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"
|
Weight
|
13.23 lbs
|
Ecolabels & Compliances
|
EPEAT Silver
ASUS ExpertCenter V500 Mini Tower (V500MV)
|
Model
|
V500MV-IS706
|
V500MV-DS704
|
V500MV-DS504
|
Size
|
15L
|
15L
|
15L
|
Color
|
Gray
|
Gray
|
Gray
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|
CPU Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Air Cooler
|
Memory
|
2x 16GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM
|
2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM
|
2x 8GB DDR5 5600MHz SO-DIMM
|
Integrated GPU
|
Intel® UHD Graphics
|
Intel® UHD Graphics
|
Intel® UHD Graphics
|
Storage
|
1TB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
512GB M.2 2280 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
LAN
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Intel WGI219V 10/100/1000 Mbps, non-vPro
|
Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
High Definition 7.1 Channel Audio
|
Wireless
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6(802.11ax) (Dual band) 1*1 + Bluetooth® 5.4 Wireless Card
|
Power Supply
|
180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)
|
180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)
|
180W power supply (80+ Bronze, peak 228W)
|
Rear I/O Port
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet
|
Front I/O Port
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|
1x 3.5mm combo audio jack
|
Keyboard & Mouse
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Wired keyboard (USB)
|
Dimension (WxDxH)
|
6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"
|
6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"
|
6.10" x 11.65" x 13.66"
|
Weight
|
13.23 lbs
|
13.23 lbs
|
13.23 lbs
|
Ecolabels & Compliances
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
Where to Buy
|
Costco
|
Microcenter
|
Microcenter
ASUS V400 AiO Series (V440VA/V470VA)
|
Model
|
V470VA-IS704T
|
V470VA-IS704T
|
V470VA-MS504T
|
Display
|
27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
Screen-to-body ratio
|
93 %
|
93 %
|
93 %
|
Touch Panel
|
Touch screen
|
Touch screen
|
Touch screen
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|
Integrated GPU
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Memory
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIM
|
Storage
|
1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Wireless
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
LAN
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Front-facing camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
AC Adapter
|
ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Side I/O Port
|
1x Kensington lock
|
1x Kensington lock
|
1x Kensington lock
|
Back I/O Port
|
1x DC-in
|
1x DC-in
|
1x DC-in
|
Dimension (WxHxD)
|
24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
Weight
|
19.84 lbs
|
19.84 lbs
|
19.84 lbs
|
Security
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
Trusted Platform Module
|
Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)
|
Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)
|
Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)
|
Built-in Apps
|
MyASUS
|
MyASUS
|
MyASUS
|
My ASUS features
|
System diagnosis
|
System diagnosis
|
System diagnosis
|
Included in the box
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Ecolabels & Compliances
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
Base Warranty
|
1Y Send-In
|
1Y Send-In
|
1Y Send-In
ASUS P400 AiO Series (P440VA/P470VA)
|
Sales Model Name
|
P440VA-DS503T
|
P440VA-RS503
|
P470VA-DS704T
|
Display
|
23.8-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
23.8-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
27-inch, LCD, FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9, sRGB: 100%, 75Hz
|
Screen-to-body ratio
|
93 %
|
93 %
|
93 %
|
Touch Panel
|
Touch screen
|
Non-touch screen
|
Touch screen
|
Processor
|
Intel® CoreTM i5-13420H Processor 2.1 GHz (12MB Cache, up to 4.6 GHz, 8 cores, 12 Threads)
|
Intel® CoreTM i3-1315U Processor 1.2 GHz (10M Cache, up to 4.5 GHz, 6 cores)
|
Intel® CoreTM i7-13620H Processor 2.4 GHz (24MB Cache, up to 4.9 GHz, 10 cores, 16 Threads)
|
Integrated GPU
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Intel® Graphics
|
Memory
|
2 x 8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|
8GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|
2 x 16GB DDR5 SO-DIMM
|
Storage
|
1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
512GB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
1TB M.2 NVMeTM PCIe® 4.0 SSD
|
Wireless
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
Wi-Fi 6E(802.11ax) (Dual band) 2*2 + Bluetooth® 5.3 Wireless Card
|
LAN
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Realtek RTL8111H 10/100/1000 Mbps
|
Front-facing camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
1080p FHD camera
|
Privacy Shutter
|
With privacy shutter
|
With privacy shutter
|
No
|
Operating System
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
Windows 11 Home
|
AC Adapter
|
ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
ø4.5, 90W AC Adapter, Output: 19V DC, 4.74A, 90W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
ø4.5, 120W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 6.0A, 120W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal
|
Side I/O Port
|
1x Kensington lock
|
1x Kensington lock
|
1x Kensington lock
|
Back I/O Port
|
1x DC-in
|
1x DC-in
|
1x DC-in
|
Dimension (WxHxD)
|
21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
21.30" x 16.38" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
24.13" x 17.60" x 0.67" ~ 8.27"
|
Weight
|
15.21 lbs
|
15.21 lbs
|
19.84 lbs
|
Security
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
BIOS Booting User Password Protection
|
Trusted Platform Module
|
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|
Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0
|
Trusted Platform Module (Firmware TPM)
|
Built-in Apps
|
MyASUS
|
MyASUS
|
MyASUS
|
My ASUS features
|
System diagnosis
|
System diagnosis
|
System diagnosis
|
Included in the box
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Wired black keyboard (USB)
|
Ecolabels & Compliances
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
EPEAT Silver
|
Base Warranty
|
1Y Send-In
|
1Y Send-In
|
1Y Send-In
Notes to Editors
About ASUS
ASUS is a global technology leader that provides the world's most innovative and intuitive devices, components, and solutions to deliver incredible experiences that enhance the lives of people everywhere. With its team of 5,000 in-house R&D experts, the company is world-renowned for continuously reimagining today's technologies. Consistently ranked as one of Fortune's World's Most Admired Companies, ASUS is also committed to sustaining an incredible future. The goal is to create a net zero enterprise that helps drive the shift towards a circular economy, with a responsible supply chain creating shared value for every one of us.
SOURCE ASUS Computer International
