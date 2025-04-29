Pvolve Secures Four New Franchise Deals To Fuel Strategic U.S. Expansion

Functional Fitness Brand to Launch New Studios in California, Illinois, Rhode Island and New York as Demand for Smarter Workouts Grows

NEW YORK, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pvolve , the clinically-backed fitness franchise that strengthens, stabilizes, and mobilizes your body, continues to grow its national presence with new franchise agreements in four high-demand markets: Orange County, California; Lincoln Park, Illinois; Barrington, Rhode Island; and Mt. Kisco, New York.

The newly signed deals reflect Pvolve's momentum in the boutique fitness industry and mark a strategic expansion into key regions. Each upcoming studio will be led by entrepreneurs who bring a unique mix of experience and a shared belief in the brand's smarter approach to fitness:

Orange County, CA: Finance, real estate and consulting expert Lee Raagas is bringing Pvolve to Newport Beach after discovering the method during her recovery from a neurological disorder that affected her balance and auditory processing.

Lincoln Park, IL: Seasoned entrepreneur Allison Randal, driven by a passion for health, self-care and community wellness, will launch Pvolve in the Lincoln Park neighborhood, expanding the brand's Chicagoland presence.

Barrington, RI: Marketing strategist Ashley Thibodeau is introducing Pvolve to East Bay, with plans to serve the communities of Barrington, Warren and Bristol, addressing a long-standing need for premium fitness options in the area.

Mt. Kisco, NY: Finance executive Katharine Dailey will bring Pvolve to Westchester County, leveraging the brand's scalable model to deliver an effective, sustainable fitness solution to her community.

"Pvolve continues to grow with purpose, and we're proud to welcome franchise partners who bring strong business acumen combined with a deep belief in our method," said Julie Cartwright, President of Pvolve. "These new studio owners are aligned with our mission to deliver a smarter, more sustainable approach to fitness in communities across the country."

This expansion builds on the momentum of Pvolve's Sculpt Anywhere campaign, developed in partnership with longtime member Jennifer Aniston. The campaign highlights the brand's omnichannel approach with an eight-class challenge designed for busy lifestyles, available both in-studio and on demand. It reflects Pvolve's ongoing commitment to making high-quality, functional fitness accessible anytime, anywhere.

With franchise opportunities available across the U.S., Pvolve is actively seeking mission-driven partners who are passionate about wellness and eager to bring the brand's innovative fitness approach to their communities. Specific markets of interest include Texas, Florida, North Carolina and other major metro areas. The brand welcomes both single-unit and multi-unit operators with strong leadership, communication and management skills.

About Pvolve

Pvolve is a workout method that pairs functional movement with resistance equipment to build strong, mobile bodies, so members can live younger, longer. After being introduced to functional fitness in 2017, founder Rachel Katzman was determined to help others experience an approach that respects the body's holistic needs while making you look and feel great. The Pvolve Method is supported by a Clinical Advisory Board of doctors, as well as highly credentialed trainers, to offer effective workouts that help you break a sweat, not your body. In June 2023, world-renowned actress, producer, and director, Jennifer Anisto , officially partnered with Pvolve after falling in love with the method as a member. Through its hybrid fitness model, Pvolve can be experienced through a streaming membership that offers over 1,300 on-demand classes, a two-way, live virtual studio, and targeted series, all available via the web and mobile apps. Additionally, Pvolve has physical studio locations in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and franchises across the US and Canada, with more than 50 locations in development. For more information, please visit , .

MEDIA CONTACT: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected]

