Depoly To Launch 500-Tonne-Per-Year Showcase Plant To Give Yesterday’S Plastics A New Purpose, As It Secures $23M

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Swiss cleantech scale-up prepares to demonstrate industrial-scale implementation of its revolutionar

Zurich, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Every year, millions of tons of PET and polyester waste end up in landfills or are incinerated, yet sustainable recycling solutions remain limited. Today, DePoly - the leading sustainable PET-to-raw-material recycling company – announces the upcoming launch of a 500-tonne-per-year showcase plant in Monthey, Switzerland this summer, representing a critical step in the company's journey from laboratory breakthrough to industrial-scale implementation.

The facility will demonstrate DePoly's proprietary process that converts PET and polyester waste into virgin-quality raw materials without fossil fuels. Imagine a world where discarded items – from polyester shirts to water bottles – are not wasted anymore but resources transformed back into the building blocks for new products. After all, revolutionizing an industry isn't just about creating new technology – it's about proving it works at scale.





DePoly co-founders (L to R) Christopher Ireland, Samantha Anderson and Bardiya Valizadeh.

DePoly's technology has already demonstrated its commercial impact through collaborations with some of the world's leading companies-not only in fashion, like Odlo, but also in cosmetics and the broader consumer goods industry, including innovators such as PTI. Through these partnerships, DePoly has validated the quality of its recycled monomers by transforming PET waste into new bottles, high-performance textile fibers, and cosmetic packaging. This proves that DePoly's recycled materials can meet, and even exceed, the highest standards of purity and performance across a wide range of industries.

By delivering oil-equivalent monomers, DePoly's technology sets a new benchmark for circularity, offering a genuine alternative to virgin materials. "The upcoming showcase plant validates our roadmap to creating a truly circular plastics market. Following our pilot and showcase plant, our next goal is to scale our operations to industrial size with a first of a kind commercial plant based on our technology," said Samantha Anderson, Co-founder & CEO of DePoly.

DePoly is ramping up with world-class innovators, bold thinkers and cutting-edge know-how-taking their pilot victory to industrial scale demands nothing less than unstoppable ambition.The company is planning to build a commercial plant in 2027 that will process significantly larger volumes of PET and polyester waste – a major leap in redefining recycling and advancing the circular economy, as DePoly strives to become the global leader in sustainable, circular plastics.





Shredded PET samples.

To further accelerate this expansion, DePoly has secured a total of $23 million in seed funding with MassMutual Ventures joining a second closing of its round. The expanded investor base positions DePoly as one of the biggest recycling technology companies in Europe, with more than $30 million raised across two rounds and grants. MassMutual Ventures joins existing investors, including Founderful, ACE & Company, Angel Invest, Zürcher Kantonalbank, BASF Venture Capital, Beiersdorf Venture Capital, and Syensqo.

"DePoly's proven technology is a game changer addressing a crucial industrial and societal challenge. This raise and the showcase plant opening are advancing DePoly's position as a leader in plastics recycling," said Alix Brunet, Europe Lead at MassMutual Ventures.

David Hanf, who joined DePoly in 2024 as CFO, brings extensive experience from European scale-ups including Smava and Thermondo-Germany's largest B2C heat service company. Both an entrepreneur and an executive, he adds: "We are convinced our technology is one of the fastest to scale and will allow us to compete with virgin pricing at scale, a key factor for success. We are happy to have expanded our investor base to the US with MassMutual Ventures as we want to build a global champion."

By transforming discarded plastics into high-quality raw materials, DePoly reduces reliance on fossil resources, minimizes waste, and paves the way for a circular materials industry. Recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and a winner of the 2024 Top 100 Swiss Startup Award, DePoly proves that sustainable innovation is not only possible – it's happening now.

Ends

Media images can be found here .

About DePoly

DePoly is a cleantech company transforming polyester and PET waste into valuable raw materials. Using patented technology, DePoly breaks down plastic and textile waste into the building blocks for new, high-quality PET and polyester-reducing waste, cutting reliance on fossil fuels, and advancing circularity across multiple industries. DePoly was named a 2024 Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum and won the Top 100 Swiss Startup Award in 2024. Learn more at .

About MassMutual Ventures

MassMutual Ventures (MMV) is a multistage global venture capital firm investing in climate technology, financial technology, enterprise SaaS, healthtech and cybersecurity companies. With teams based in London, Singapore, and Boston, MMV manages over $1 billion in investment capital across the globe. We help accelerate the growth of the companies we partner with by providing capital, connections, and advice. With our deep expertise and extensive network, MMV helps entrepreneurs build compelling and scalable companies of value. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: For further information, please contact the DePoly team at ...