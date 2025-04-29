Slam Dunk: Food Lion Feeds And Colleges Team Up To End Hunger

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Score to Give More program provided more than 6.5 million meals since 2019 to address food insecurity SALISBURY, N.C., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the 2024-25 college basketball season, Food Lion Feeds teamed up with 51 collegiate basketball programs, including 15 women's teams, to address food insecurity with its Score to Give More initiative. The effort resulted in more than 1.6 million meals* provided to neighbors experiencing hunger. For every free throw made by players during the regular season and tournaments, Food Lion Feeds helped provide 100 meals (up to 30,000 meals per team). Since the program's inception in 2019, it has helped provide more than 6.5 million meals to nourish those in need. This innovative program benefits each school's campus food pantry or affiliated Feeding America® partner food bank where each college is located. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves. "The Score to Give More Program is about raising awareness about food insecurity in our communities and engaging college students in the fight against hunger,” said Kevin Durkee, Manager, Food Lion Feeds, Food Lion.“It also strengthens our college partnerships and supports our students and student-athletes. We are incredibly proud to collaborate with so many colleges dedicated to making a real difference." During the 2024-2025 season, Food Lion Feeds' Score to Give More program partnered with 51 men's and women's teams across Delaware, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia. The Score to Give More campaign is one of many efforts Food Lion Feeds leads in partnership with college campuses. In addition to this collegiate effort, Food Lion Feeds also teams up with universities for its Sack to Give Back campaign, providing 1,000 meals (up to 30,000 meals per school) for every quarterback sack made by the participating institution. The Score to Give More participating schools and season totals include:

School School Location Free Throws / Meals Provided Appalachian State University (Men's) Boone, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bluefield State University (Men's) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bluefield State University (Women's) Bluefield, WV 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bowie State University (Men's) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Bowie State University (Women's) Bowie, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Catawba College (Men's) Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Claflin University (Men's) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Claflin University (Women's) Orangeburg, SC 240 free throws / 24,000 meals provided Coastal Carolina University (Men's) Conway, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Duke University (Men's) Durham, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided East Carolina University (Men's) Greenville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Elizabeth City State University (Men's) Elizabeth City, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Elizabeth City State University (Women's) Elizabeth City, NC 245 free throws / 24,500 meals provided Elon University (Men's) Elon, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Fayetteville State University (Men's) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Fayetteville State University (Women's) Fayetteville, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Hampton University (Men's) Hampton, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided James Madison University (Men's) Harrisonburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Johnson C. Smith University (Men's) Charlotte, NC 292 free throws / 29,200 meals provided Johnson C. Smith University (Women's) Charlotte, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Liberty University (Men's) Lynchburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Lincoln University (Men's) Oxford, PA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Lincoln University (Women's) Oxford, PA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Livingstone College (Men's) Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Livingstone College (Women's) Salisbury, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (Men's) Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided North Carolina State University (Men's) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Old Dominion University (Men's) Norfolk, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Shaw University (Men's) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Shaw University (Women's) Raleigh, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided South Carolina State University (Men's) Orangeburg, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Tennessee Tech University (Men's) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Tennessee Tech University (Women's) Cookeville, TN 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Towson University (Men's) Towson, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Delaware (Men's) Newark, DE 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Maryland (Men's) College Park, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of Maryland (Women's) College Park, MD 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina (Men's) Chapel Hill, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Greensboro (Men's) Greensboro, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of North Carolina at Pembroke (Men's) Pembroke, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided University of South Carolina (Men's) Columbia, SC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia State University (Men's) Petersburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia State University (Women's) Petersburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia Tech University (Men's) Blacksburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia Union University (Men's) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Virginia Union University (Women's) Richmond, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Wake Forest University (Men's) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided William and Mary College (Men's) Williamsburg, VA 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Winston-Salem State University (Men's) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided Winston-Salem State University (Women's) Winston-Salem, NC 300 free throws / 30,000 meals provided

Food Lion Feeds has helped to provide more than 1.5 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. For more information on Food Lion Feeds' commitment to ending hunger, visit foodlion.com/feeds .

*$1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.



Food Lion is an omnichannel grocery retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. With a focus on hunger relief, Food Lion is a pioneer in food rescue. Since 2014, the company's hunger relief platform Food Lion Feeds has donated more than 1.5 billion meals to those who are food insecure. The retailer has committed to donate 3 billion meals by 2032. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit to learn more.

