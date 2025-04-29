LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion In Global Electric Mobility Markets
| LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
|For the year ended
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Revenues
|$
|21,188,606
|$
|15,474,918
|Cost of revenues
|18,731,995
|13,266,821
|Gross Profit
|2,456,611
|2,208,097
|Operating expenses
|Selling and marketing expenses
|716,021
|610,487
|General and administrative expenses
|2,020,003
|516,187
|Research and development expenses
|1,663,445
|262,375
|Total operating expenses
|4,399,469
|1,389,049
|Operating (loss)/income
|(1,942,858
|)
|819,048
|Other expenses (income)
|Interest expense
|20
|7,508
|Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|(836,112
|)
|Other income
|(380,892
|)
|(519,784
|)
|Total other income, net
|(1,216,984
|)
|(512,276
|)
|(loss)/Income before income tax expense
|(725,874
|)
|1,331,324
|Income tax expense
|119,967
|344,853
|Net (loss)/Income
|(845,841
|)
|986,471
|Net (loss)/Income
|(845,841
|)
|986,471
|Less: Net (loss)/income attributable to non-controlling interest
|33,005
|(16,873
|)
|Net (loss)/income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD
|(812,836
|)
|969,598
|Net (loss)/Income
|(845,841
|)
|986,471
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|(204,541
|)
|(187,459
|)
|Total comprehensive (loss) income
|(1,050,382
|)
|799,012
|Less: Comprehensive net (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests
|(37,574
|)
|12,304
|Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to LOBO EV Technologies LTD
|$
|(1,012,808
|)
|786,708
| LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
|As of
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2024
|2023
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|1,379,434
|$
|470,335
|Restricted cash
|510,156
|-
|Accounts receivable, net
|1,506,894
|2,532,551
|Inventories, net
|8,592,767
|5,737,781
|Short-term investments
|-
|56,768
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|7,689,423
|7,307,478
|Assets held for sale
|1,527,589
|-
|Total current assets
|21,206,263
|16,104,913
|Property and equipment, net
|728,438
|1,080,747
|Intangible assets, net
|871,044
|1,916,362
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|1,037,883
|569,462
|Deferred tax assets
|175,960
|Total Assets
|24,019,588
|19,671,484
|Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,217,720
|$
|929,816
|Advances from customers
|1,843,976
|1,555,424
|Other current payables
|1,798,252
|370,913
|VAT payable
|550,439
|6,078,846
|Taxes payable
|383,719
|2,372,646
|Amounts due to related parties
|712,410
|1,671,371
|Short-term Loan
|132,777
|-
|Convertible note payable, net
|12,820
|-
|Liabilities held for sale
|5,486,344
|-
|Operating lease liabilities, current
|768,544
|362,720
|Total current liabilities
|13,907,001
|13,341,736
|Long-term Loan
|236,513
|140,847
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|554,366
|298,961
|Other payables
|-
|11,320
|Total liabilities
|14,697,880
|13,792,864
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Equity:
|Common stock* (par value of $0.001 per share, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 8,630,000 and 6,400,000 ordinary shares issued as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively; 7,780,000and 6,400,000 ordinary shares outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively)
|8,630
|6,400
|Additional paid-in capital
|8,781,273
|3,013,333
|Retained earnings
|644,930
|2,490,044
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|(577,762
|)
|(377,790
|)
|Statutory reserve
|464,637
|521,566
|Total LOBO EV Technologies LTD's shareholders' equity
|9,321,708
|5,653,553
|Non-controlling interest
|-
|225,067
|Total Equity
|9,321,708
|5,878,620
|Total Liabilities and Equity
|$
|24,019,588
|$
|19,671,484
| LOBO EV TECHNOLOGIES LTD
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In U.S. dollars except for number of shares)
|2024
|2023
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|Net income
|(845,841
|)
|986,471
|Adjustment to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,004,089
|722,778
|Gain on disposal of property and equipment
|(17,815
|)
|Changes in fair value of short-term investments
|(15,632
|)
|Gain on sale of long-term investments
|-
|13,319
|Amortization of operating lease Right-of-use assets, nets
|370,283
|181,791
|Gain on disposal of subsidiaries
|(836,112
|)
|-
|Unrealized loss on assets held for sale
|455,938
|-
|Amortization of Convertible Note issuance cost
|11,970
|-
|Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities
|Accounts receivable
|617,183
|437,684
|Inventories
|(4,658,182
|)
|(2,038,096
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|(2,426,075
|)
|(4,021,436
|)
|Deferred tax asset
|(178,494
|)
|Accounts payable
|1,386,960
|(816,530
|)
|Advance from customers
|1,577,166
|1,409,334
|Other current payables
|27,650
|(42,482
|)
|VAT payable
|108,456
|1,222,130
|Taxes payable
|815,440
|649,355
|Operating lease Liabilities
|(332,159
|)
|(120,936
|)
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|(2,935,174
|)
|(1,416,618
|)
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|Interest-free loan to related parties
|-
|(16,896,831
|)
|Interest-free loan repaid by related parties
|-
|20,319,617
|Purchase of short-term investment
|(125,075
|)
|(70,275
|)
|Sale of short-term investment
|71,869
|-
|Proceeds from sale of long-term equity investments
|94,640
|-
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(325,257
|)
|(314,197
|)
|Purchase of intangible assets
|-
|(985,995
|)
|Additional consideration paid for Reorganization
|-
|(1,437,646
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(283,823
|)
|614,673
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|Proceeds of interest-free loan from related parties
|8,747,287
|4,811,327
|Repayments of interest-free loan to related parties
|(9,246,025
|)
|(3,658,828
|)
|Proceeds from issuance of convertible note, net of issuance costs
|1,500,850
|-
|Repayments of short-term borrowings
|(197,715
|)
|Proceeds from short-term loan
|190,277
|Proceeds of long-term borrowings
|239,919
|141,225
|Proceeds from additional paid in capital
|-
|-
|Proceeds from IPO
|3,180,963
|-
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|4,613,271
|1,096,009
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
| 24,983
|(6,558
|)
|NET (DECREASE) INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|1,419,255
|287,506
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|470,335
|182,829
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|1,889,590
|470,335
|RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|Cash, cash equivalents
|470,335
|182,829
|Restricted cash
|-
|-
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, beginning of period
|470,335
|182,829
|RECONCILATION OF CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|Cash, cash equivalents
|1,379,434
|470,335
|Restricted cash
|510,156
|-
|CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH, end of period
|1,889,590
|470,335
|SUPPLEMENTAL CASH FLOW INFORMATION
|Cash paid during the period for:
|Income taxes
|(657
|)
|(239
|)
|Interest
| (20
|)
|408
|NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS
|Addition of Right-of-use assets, nets
|999,805
|273,334
|Liabilities incurred for purchase of property and equipment
|-
|-
|Fair value adjustment for Pre-Delivery Shares related to the issuance of Convertible Note
|1,499,150
|-
|Other payables released from the sale of property and equipment
|19,456
|-
|Other payables released from the sale of subsidiaries
| 1,183,624
|-
Legal Disclaimer:
