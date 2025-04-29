LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. Announces Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results, Highlights Strategic Expansion In Global Electric Mobility Markets

Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:



Revenue : $21.2 million , an increase of 36.9% compared to $15.5 million in fiscal year 2023.

Gross Profit : $2.5 million , an increase of 11.2% from $2.2 million in fiscal year 2023.

Net Loss : $(845,841) , compared to a net income of $986,471 in fiscal year 2023.

Cash and Cash Equivalents : $1.4 million as of December 31, 2024.

Total Assets : $24.0 million , up 22.0% from $19.7 million as of December 31, 2023.

Shareholders' Equity : $9.3 million , an increase of 64.9% compared to $5.7 million at the end of 2023. Ordinary Shares Outstanding : 7,780,000 as of December 31, 2024.



CEO Commentary:

Huajian Xu , CEO of LOBO, commented,

“Fiscal year 2024 was a transformational year for LOBO EV Technologies. We strategically expanded our product portfolio and distribution networks internationally. Despite near-term pressure on profitability due to operational expansion and public company transition costs, our top-line growth reflects the strength of our brand and market positioning. We remain committed to driving innovation, enhancing operational excellence, and delivering sustainable value creation for our shareholders.”

"We are also proud to announce our strategic steps and penetration efforts to enter the rapidly growing market in Africa, Latin America and middle Asia countries. These business activities mark our ambitious in our mission to expand globally and deliver sustainable, eco-friendly, affordable mobility solutions to new markets and dedicate to the prosperous development of green economy."

Business Highlights for Fiscal Year 2024:

Product Innovation and Expansion



Expanded Portfolio : Introduced hundreds of new e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and off-highway electric carts to meet evolving consumer preferences. Enhanced R&D Investments : Research and development expenses surged by over 500% year-over-year, reflecting LOBO's commitment to technological leadership.

Dealer Network and Market Expansion



International Reach : Expanded to over 50 international dealers , establishing foundations in ASEAN, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Middle Asia and North America. Brazil, Peru, Ukraine, Lithuania, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Tanzania, Nigeria are our critical nations and fulcrums for our distribution and market penetrations in the regional market

Outlook for Fiscal Year 2025:

LOBO plans to:



Launch innovative AI-powered EV models to strengthen its mobility portfolio;

Strengthen operational controls and regulatory compliance with U.S. GAAP and SEC standards;

Further penetrate international markets, particularly in Latin America and Africa as well as Southeast Asia, through strategic dealer partnerships and market-specific product launches, even building factories locally; Continue investing in R&D to sustain technological leadership across the global electric mobility sector.

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: and

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

For Investor and Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

HORIZON IR

Michael Wei

Email: ...



