Massive Fire in London Triggers Emergency
(MENAFN) A significant blaze erupted early Tuesday at an electricity substation in Maida Vale, located in West London.
The intense fire prompted a substantial response from emergency services and led to the evacuation of nearly 80 people from the surrounding area for safety reasons.
According to the London Fire Brigade, approximately 100 fire personnel and 15 firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene on Aberdeen Place, where an electrical transformer had ignited.
The flames spread to the roof of a neighboring residential property, escalating the risk and complexity of the situation. The severity of the fire was increased by its proximity to homes and its visibility across the city.
“This is a very visible fire, which is producing lots of smoke,” stated station commander Paul Morgan.
He further advised, “Residents are advised to keep their windows and doors shut and avoid the area where possible.”
Images taken nearby displayed dense, dark smoke rising high into the air and spreading over the London skyline, painting a stark image of the unfolding event.
At this point, the specific origin of the fire remains undetermined.
This incident follows another substation fire that occurred just a month earlier, which temporarily shut down Heathrow Airport.
That previous blaze caused the cancellation of over 1,000 flights and severely impacted the travel plans of hundreds of thousands of individuals.
