DIFF Eyewear Partners With Vision To Learn To Provide Free Eye Care For Students Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DIFF Charitable Eyewear is proud to announce its partnership with Vision To Learn to provide tens of thousands of students in underserved communities with the vision care they need for learning and paving the way for their bright futures. This impactful collaboration officially rolls out beginning in Los Angeles in February, marking the beginning of a wider effort between the two partners, both based in Southern California, to ensure more children have access to the vision care they need.

As DIFF Eyewear celebrates its 10th anniversary of giving, the brand is excited to further its commitment to social impact with a more hands-on approach. Through this new partnership, DIFF Eyewear's contributions will enable Vision To Learn to expand its reach to more students. Vision To Learn's DIFF-sponsored mobile clinic will operate daily, visiting schools in low-income communities throughout Southern California. At each school visited, hundreds of students will be provided with vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses as needed.

"Since Day 1, DIFF has always given back. Our charitable initiative, now in partnership with Vision To Learn, is so mission-aligned and is instantly a perfect fit," said Chad Dime, Co-Founder of DIFF Eyewear. "We are so excited that being close to home with a charity partner like this is exactly where we need to be, making a real difference in children's lives," he added.

Vision To Learn was founded to support the one in four American students who lack the ability to see the chalkboard, read a book, or participate in class, and they record significant improvement in academic performance once fitted with the correct eyewear.

"At Vision To Learn, we believe that every child deserves the chance to succeed and clear vision is a critical part of that journey. We are proud to partner with DIFF Eyewear, a company that shares our commitment to making a real difference, to be able to reach even more students in underserved communities, providing them with the eye care they need to learn, grow, and thrive," said Vision To Learn President Ann Hollister.

The partnership with Vision To Learn marks a new chapter for DIFF, reinforcing the company's ongoing evolution to create lasting, meaningful change. For more information about DIFF Charitable Eyewear visit .

ABOUT DIFF:

DIFF Charitable Eyewear is a designer sunglasses company that uses premium materials and maintains exceptionally high standards for quality. Designed in their Southern California studio, each pair of frames is hand-cut from a single piece of acetate, making them more comfortable and flexible than lesser quality injection-molded frames. DIFF Charitable Eyewear believes in seeing well, looking good, and doing good - all in harmony. Since the brand was founded in 2015, DIFF has already helped millions of people receive access to vision care. Today, the brand partners with Vision To Learn with a commitment to bring that access to children in schools across the U.S. by providing the vision care they need for learning and paving the way for their bright futures. Every DIFF Eyewear purchase continues to make a DIFFerence!

About Vision To Learn

Vision To Learn, a non-profit charity, was founded in 2012 by Austin Beutner and the Beutner Family Foundation. Vision To Learn serves the needs of the hardest-to-reach children; about 90% of kids served by Vision To Learn live in poverty and about 85% are Black or Latino. Vision To Learn, the largest provider of eye care at schools in the country, has helped provide more than 3.4 million children with vision screenings and provided more than 645,000 with eye exams, and 530,000 with glasses, in 17 states and the District of Columbia, all at no cost to children or their families. For more information on Vision To Learn, please visit .

SOURCE DIFF Charitable Eyewear

