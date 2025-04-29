Appian Customers Unlock AI's Full Potential By Embedding It In Business Processes

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Appian's customer AI adoption has increased 7.9x year-over-year to process more items through AI-powered document extraction. Additionally, 70% of Appian Cloud customers are already using AI - from AI assistance in process modeling to AI agents in advanced, integrated applications.

The latest product release lets customers embed AI in any interface to power their processes from within. Appian customers, including Acclaim Autism, Century Fire Protection, Hitachi, the Texas Department of Public Safety, and the University of South Florida, are seeing transformative outcomes from this process-first approach.

Acclaim Autism treats children with Autism Spectrum Disorder. Their manual intake process left patients waiting up to six months for care. With Appian, they cut intake time by 83%. Acclaim Autism implemented Appian AI in just three weeks to extract diagnosis information from unstructured medical documents, ensuring accurate medical information is reflected to guarantee compliance and expedite the intake process. And because of Appian's private AI approach, they remain compliant with HIPAA and other privacy standards. Now, they are delivering faster care to patients in need.

Century Fire Protection had a team of people manually processing over thousands of invoices and order acknowledgements, causing them to frequently miss early payment discounts. Appian's Customer Success team built an accounts payable application that uses Appian AI to automatically classify documents and extract data. This new approach cut invoice processing time by 36% and reduced missed discounts by 50%.

As a multinational company with a diverse portfolio spanning digital systems, power, healthcare, and more, Hitachi recognized opportunities to optimize its internal processes. To further enhance data consolidation, cross-sell visibility, and the creation of compelling sales proposals, Hitachi partnered with Appian. Through this partnership, Hitachi ensures that their AI receives high-quality data while unifying systems, automating pipelines, and accelerating application development. The program is expected to achieve a 20% reduction in operating expenses, a 60% improvement in time-to-market, and increased sales productivity-modernizing sales operations through data informed by AI and process automation.

The Texas Department of Public Safety deployed a generative AI chatbot to streamline its procurement process. The Appian chatbot taps into internal data to give procurement officials instant access to regulatory information and guidance on state contracting procedures. By putting comprehensive procurement data at the fingertips of over 10,000 stakeholders, Appian AI gives the Texas DPS the efficiency it needs to serve the community.

The University of South Florida (USF) academic advisors use Appian AI to give students faster, more personalized support. Advisors query USF's data fabric through a generative AI chatbot that answers questions about student cases and generates meeting agendas, action plans, and follow-up emails. Appian AI saves advisors time in preparing for each 30-minute meeting, so they get that time back to connect with students. USF deployed Appian in under two months to advisors serving up to 50,000 students a year.

"AI is most powerful when it's embedded within processes, not operating in isolation," said Randy Guard, Chief Marketing Officer, Appian. "Our customers are proving that embedding AI agents within processes optimizes operations, enhances accuracy, and accelerates outcomes-unlocking AI's full potential in a governed, accountable way."

Process is more powerful with AI and AI is more powerful in a process. Learn more about how Appian customers are putting AI to work and driving process transformation .

