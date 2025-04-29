Avaamo Announces Strategic Partnership With Brillio To Transform Healthcare With Autonomous AI

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Rathnavel Kandaswamy, VP, Business Development & Strategy, AvaamoLOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Avaamo , a leader in the Agentic AI space, has established a strategic partnership with Brillio , a global digital transformation company, to revolutionize healthcare delivery through intelligent automation.The collaboration will bring to market AI-powered solutions designed to streamline healthcare operations while improving patient care and reducing the administrative burden on clinicians. At the core of this partnership is an AI-powered platform that can execute complex, multi-step tasks-such as appointment scheduling, medical record management, and patient communications-with deep integration into major healthcare systems, including Epic.“We are extremely excited to partner with Brillio to power the next generation of healthcare operations with Avaamo's AI Agents for Healthcare," said Rathnavel Kandaswamy (RK), Vice President, Business Development & Strategy, Avaamo. "We're combining our expertise in Agentic AI with Brillio's healthcare transformation capabilities to simultaneously improve patient access and reduce administrative workload for providers.""At Brillio, we are committed to advancing affordable, connected, and patient-centric care by accelerating the adoption of AI-powered solutions," said Avantika Sharma, Managing Director, Healthcare at Brillio. "Our partnership with Avaamo brings together Brillio's deep healthcare domain expertise and integration capabilities with Avaamo's autonomous AI agents. This synergy enables clinicians to focus more on patient care and less on administrative tasks-driving greater productivity, improving patient outcomes, and building the foundation for continuous innovation in care delivery."Together, Avaamo and Brillio are enabling a new model of care-one that is more connected, efficient, and patient-centric.ABOUT AVAAMOAvaamo is an advanced multimodal Agentic AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of next-generation, Agentic-enabled enterprise. Join us at the forefront of innovation!ABOUT BRILLIOBrillio is a digital technology services company that drives AI-first engineering and design-led experiences for global enterprises. Born digital in 2014, its consulting-led services span Customer Experience, Data & AI, Product Engineering, and Digital Infrastructure. With an industry-leading NPS of 71, Brillio accelerates time to market through its proprietary BrillioOne platform, powered by AI-ready talent with deep domain expertise.Brillio is the official Digital Transformation Partner and the official Data and AI Services Provider of Atlassian Williams Racing. Brillio partners with leading technology providers including Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud, Salesforce, Adobe, Databricks, and Snowflake and operates with 6,000+“Brillians” across 15 global delivery centers. Consistently recognized as a Great Place to Worksince 2021, Brillio blends innovation, talent, and purpose to deliver measurable outcomes for clients and fulfilling careers for employees.

