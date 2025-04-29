Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Bangladesh Initiates Large-Scale Water Treatment Project


2025-04-29 09:11:59
(MENAFN) The Rajshahi Surface Water Treatment Plant Project in Bangladesh officially kicked off on Monday, with a total investment of $325 million. This large-scale project is being led by the Chinese Hunan Construction Engineering Group (HCEG), a subsidiary of Hunan Construction Investment Group Co., Ltd.

According to Xu Zhou, deputy general manager of HCEG’s International Branch, the plant will source water from the Padma River, one of Bangladesh’s key waterways, for purification and distribution.

Once Phase I is complete, the facility is expected to provide 200,000 cubic meters of drinking water daily, fulfilling the needs of Rajshahi city and neighboring areas. This project will replace the city's reliance on groundwater and improve both domestic and industrial water supplies.

Abdul Quader, deputy secretary at Bangladesh’s Economic Relations Division, highlighted that the project is not just about infrastructure; it plays a vital role in environmental protection and the health of future generations.

Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen expressed China’s commitment to being a reliable partner in Bangladesh's development, noting that the project would serve as a model of bilateral cooperation and contribute to the country's economic and social progress.

