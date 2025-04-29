Quobyte 4 Launched: Engineered To Accelerate AI Training

Major improvements include ARM support, cloud object storage integration, and end-to-end observability for scalable AI infrastructure

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Quobyte , an advanced leader in storage, today announced Quobyte 4 - the next-generation platform designed to accelerate AI training and scale-out workloads across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

As AI reshapes industries from life sciences to autonomous vehicles, Quobyte 4 provides the storage foundation needed to meet the demands of massive datasets, extreme performance, and agile infrastructure. Existing customers can upgrade seamlessly with zero downtime, and new users can get started with a free edition today.

"Today's AI training workloads are pushing the limits of traditional storage solutions," said Björn Kolbeck, CEO and co-founder of Quobyte. "Quobyte 4 delivers precisely the features our customers need: native ARM processor support, smarter cloud data management, and complete visibility into infrastructure performance. Our goal is straightforward - allow AI engineers and researchers to focus on innovation, not infrastructure."

Major new features:



Support for ARM architectures: Optimized for leading ARM processors including Nvidia Grace (Hopper and Blackwell), Ampere, AWS Graviton, and GCP environments. Quobyte 4 allows ARM-based servers and clients to run seamlessly alongside existing x86 clusters, ensuring investment protection and flexibility.



Integration with cloud object storage: New cloud interoperability features include Cloud Tiering and Cloud Copy, enabling cost-effective data placement and mobility across hybrid and cloud environments. Users can tier to or from any S3-compatible or Azure Blob storage, drastically reducing cloud storage costs and efficiently hydrating data subsets for optimal AI training.

Complete end-to-end observability : Quobyte 4 introduces complete end-to-end monitoring across application, network, and storage layers. Real-time alerts and detailed analytics help administrators quickly detect performance bottlenecks, enabling proactive maintenance and maximized GPU usage.

Additional Upgrades:



S3 Versioning and Object Lock: Enhanced data governance with object versioning and lock functionality, protecting critical AI datasets from accidental modification or deletion.



Integrated DNS Server: Streamlined load balancing across gateways for S3 and NFS protocols, ensuring improved reliability and performance.



NFS Enhancements: Improved UI, automatic virtual IP management, and integrated DNS load balancing for optimal NFS performance.

Single Sign-On (SSO): Strengthened security and simplified management via OpenID Connect, Active Directory, or LDAP integration.

About Quobyte

Founded in 2013 by seasoned engineers Björn Kolbeck and Felix Hupfeld, creators of the XtreemFS file system, Quobyte's mission is to bring hyperscale storage capabilities to enterprises of any size. Quobyte began with a realization: small teams could manage extensive storage with remarkable efficiency. Twelve years later, Quobyte is a leader in software-defined storage. We deliver scalable, flexible, robust infrastructure that allows organizations to handle rapid data growth.

Media Contact

Ben Reisler

Elkordy Global Strategies

[email protected]

SOURCE Quobyte

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED