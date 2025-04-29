Cloudastructure Partners With National Affordable Housing Leader For Ai-Driven Security

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company's Cloud Video Surveillance and Remote Guarding Selected to Protect Provider's Atlanta Communities

PALO ALTO, CA, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudastructure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSAI) (“we,”“us,”“our,”“Cloudastructure” or the“Company”) today announced a new partnership with a nationally recognized leader in affordable housing to enhance security at its multifamily communities in the Atlanta metro area. The initial rollout serves as the first phase of a broader initiative to modernize security across the provider's nationwide portfolio.

With over 11 million renter households in the U.S. depending on affordable housing, the sector faces mounting pressure to ensure resident safety and operational efficiency, often while managing limited resources. Cloudastructure's scalable, cloud-based AI Surveillance platform with integrated Remote Guarding software and services provides a purpose-built solution to meet these demands head-on.

The provider, which manages and operates thousands of affordable units across multiple states, selected Cloudastructure for its advanced AI capabilities to deliver real-time detection and deterrence. The platform continuously analyzes live video feeds to identify suspicious behavior and sends alerts to Cloudastructure's Remote Guard Teams for real-time, proactive intervention. This approach has achieved an average deterrence rate of 97% for customers since 2023, significantly reduced reliance on expensive on-site guards, and strengthened protection against liability claims.

The initial deployment in Atlanta features a full suite of Cloudastructure's surveillance solutions, with additional sites currently under evaluation for future expansion.

“This is a milestone deployment for us,” said Lauren OBrien, Chief Revenue Officer of Cloudastructure.“Our client is a recognized leader in affordable housing, managing high-density, high-occupancy properties where resident safety is critical. Their decision to implement our AI Surveillance and Remote Guarding solutions reflects not only a commitment to residents' well-being but also a strategic move to modernize operations and reduce long-term security costs. It underscores a broader industry shift toward proactive, technology-driven property management that prioritizes both safety and efficiency.”

The affordable housing market represents a significant and growing segment of the $3.5 trillion U.S. multifamily industry, yet it remains largely underserved by modern security infrastructure. In our view, this creates an ideal opportunity for PropTech solutions that not only deliver meaningful returns but also drive mission-oriented impact. The unnamed provider joins a growing number of multifamily owners and operators adopting Cloudastructure's platform to modernize security, streamline operations, and increase overall portfolio value.

ABOUT CLOUDASTRUCTURE

Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Cloudastructure's advanced award-winning security platform utilizes a scalable cloud-based architecture that features cloud video surveillance with proprietary, state-of-the-art AI/ML analytics, and a seamless remote guarding solution. The combination enables enterprise businesses to achieve proactive, end-to-end security, and pairs that platform with an attractive value proposition that eschews proprietary hardware and offers contract-free, month-to-month pricing and unlimited 24/7 support. With Cloudastructure, companies can achieve unparalleled situational awareness in real time and thereby stop crime as it is happening, while simultaneously achieving up to a 75% lower Total Cost of Ownership than other systems. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections, and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as“anticipate,”“estimate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“will,”“would,”“expect,”“objective,”“projection,”“forecast,”“goal,”“guidance,”“outlook,”“effort,”“target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statement expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include the risks and uncertainties discussed in the reports that the Company has filed with the SEC, such as its Annual Report on Form 10-K. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including U.S. federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

