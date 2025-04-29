The Crazy Mason Unveils New Location In Fort Mill, SC

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With a vibrant menu featuring over 100 ingredients, including locally sourced produce and unique toppings from nearby bakeries, The Crazy Mason stands out for its commitment to supporting local businesses. Established by the husband-and-wife duo Bo and Sherri Steele, this family-owned establishment has garnered a loyal following since its inception in Myrtle Beach, SC, in June 2020. Their vision of creating picture-perfect and unforgettable desserts continues to inspire excitement among locals and visitors alike.

The Fort Mill location aims to replicate the success of its Myrtle Beach counterpart, combining an eclectic, inviting atmosphere with a creative selection of monthly specials, signature crazy shakes, decadent desserts, and over-the-top treats. Customers can expect to explore a menu filled with rich flavors and stunning presentations, making each visit a delightful experience.

Dessert lovers are encouraged to visit the new shop to indulge in their favorites and discover what makes The Crazy Mason a beloved choice among fans. The Fort Mill location offers a welcoming atmosphere perfect for celebrating special occasions or simply treating oneself to something extraordinary.

For inquiries about the menu, patrons can reach out via email at [email protected] . Stay connected and follow The Crazy Mason on Facebook for updates, monthly specials, and new creations.

About The Crazy Mason

The Crazy Mason Milkshake Bar, founded in Myrtle Beach, SC, is a locally-owned small business dedicated to serving unforgettable desserts while giving back to the community. Veteran duo Aaron and Monika Leach traded in their military boots and corporate life to chase a sweeter dream-opening their own Crazy Mason location. What started as a vision for a small ice cream shop turned into serving up happiness in a jar, with over-the-top milkshakes and desserts that celebrate indulgence, creativity, and joy.

Contact Information

Monika Leach

[email protected]

(803) 228-0127

SOURCE The Crazy Mason