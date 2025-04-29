Docuxplorer Launches New AI Features To Enable Smarter Business Process Automation

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Document management software platform DocuXplorer announced its release of a suite of AI features, including a private AI chat tool, designed to help businesses reach new levels of organizational efficiency.

AI OCR, AI Capture, and AI Insights perform tasks including full-text extraction, intelligent document processing, automated filing, and AI analysis.

DocuXplorer works with various industries, including government, education, financial services, manufacturing, oil and gas, and retail. Businesses that need to find and catalog relevant data within documents, such as invoices and contracts, can automate the process using AI OCR (optical character recognition). AI Capture uses and expands on OCR capabilities by automating data entry and filing.

"Automation through AI OCR and AI Capture simplifies key stages of your document workflows and saves your team up to hours each day. Our customers can refocus their time and effort on higher-value work while DocuXplorer handles repetitive tasks," says the DocuXplorer team.

AI Insights, the latest development from DocuXplorer, is a private AI chat tool directly linked to an organization's unique document library. Drawing on the capabilities of large language models (LLMs), AI Insights uses conversational prompts to locate and summarize documents and identify patterns across files.

"Generating intelligence from your data is the next step to turning static information into strategic assets that support your business's continuous improvement and growth," says DocuXplorer CEO Ron Wyman.

Ron also points out that most employees don't organize their projects for others, resulting in lost time and effort when colleagues or departments need to access the information. AI insights enables small and large companies to leverage work products-without knowing who created the information or where it's located-for valuable Insights into their business.

Unlike widely used LLMs like ChatGPT, AI Insights exists privately within a company's DocuXplorer interface, eliminating the data privacy and security issues that often arise with external AI models.

‍With these AI-powered features, DocuXplorer continues its mission to help businesses transform how they manage information. By automating tedious tasks, streamlining workflows, and providing data-driven insights, DocuXplorer helps organizations maximize efficiency while maintaining control over their data.

About DocuXplorer:

DocuXplorer is a complete document management solution for any business. It empowers users to control their data with an effective and easy-to-use system for document organization, access and collaboration, and business process optimization. ‍The company opened its flagship in New York City in 1997 and is now headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina. Learn more at .

For more information, contact Allie Brittain at 843-371-5219 or [email protected] .

SOURCE DocuXplorer

