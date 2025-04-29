Actelis Networks Receives New Order For Critical Infrastructure Modernization In Japan

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Actelis expands its fooprint in Japan with new order placed through a leading Japanese distributor and developer of communications and networking equipment

FREMONT, Calif., April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced it has received a new order to supply its advanced networking technology to support critical infrastructure modernization in Japan.

The order, placed through an industry leading distributor and developer of communications and networking equipment in Japan, will help enable secure connectivity for infrastructure applications. Actelis' cyber-hardened networking solutions provide the high-speed, secure connectivity required for modern infrastructure operations in environments including transportation systems, utilities, and defense networks.

"This order represents another step in our ongoing business in the Japanese market," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. "Japan continues to be a strategic region for Actelis as we provide secure connectivity solutions that can be deployed rapidly over existing infrastructure, saving both time and cost for network operators."

This new order builds on Actelis' established presence in Japan, where the Company has previously supplied its solutions for major highway and rail systems throughout the country. Actelis, in collaboration with a long-standing Japanese channel partner, continues to serve customers in the region. The Company's hybrid-fiber networking solutions allow organizations to achieve fiber-grade performance while leveraging existing wiring infrastructure, significantly reducing deployment time and costs while enhancing security.



About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber-copper, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its“Cyber Aware Networking” initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

