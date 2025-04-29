Ohmyhome Reports 118% Revenue Growth For Fiscal Year 2024



Total revenue increased to S$10.9 million, 118% up from S$5.0 million in 2023

Strong performance across all segments: Brokerage, Property Management, and Emerging Services

Net loss narrowed significantly to S$4.4 million, or US$0.13 per share

Gross margin improved to 40.5%, with notable gains in Brokerage and Emerging Services EBITDA loss reduced from S$5.1 million to S$3.4 million, with margin improving from -103% to -31%

SINGAPORE, April 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ohmyhome Ltd. (NASDAQ: OMH), a one-stop-shop property technology platform offering end-to-end real estate solutions including brokerage, renovation, and condominium property management services in Singapore, today announced its audited financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

Total revenue for the year surged 118% to S$10.9 million, up from S$5.0 million in 2023, reflecting robust growth across all business segments.



Brokerage revenue grew 39% year-over-year to S$3.9 million, accounting for 36% of total revenue. This was supported by the successful deployment of HomerAI and enhanced online-to-offline marketing initiatives.

Property Management revenue soared 394% to S$4.2 million, up from S$0.8 million in 2023, driven by increasing demand for Ohmyhome's tech-enabled estate management solutions following its acquisition of Simply Sakal. Emerging and Other Services revenue grew 109% to S$2.8 million, primarily due to increased volume and value of office renovation projects.



Gross margin expanded to 40.5%, up from 33.0% in 2023, reflecting operational efficiencies and improved segment mix:



Brokerage margin improved from 41.9% to 55.9%

Property Management margin remained strong at 32.7% Emerging Services margin increased from 20.6% to 30.6%

Operating expenses increased by S$1.7 million, largely due to higher general and administrative costs from the acquired property management business, along with increased depreciation, amortization, and impairment charges on intangible assets.

EBITDA loss narrowed significantly to S$3.4 million from S$5.1 million in the prior year, with EBITDA loss margin improving from -103% to -31%, reflecting strong operating leverage and the Company's trajectory toward profitability.

Balance Sheet Highlights:



Total assets increased modestly to S$10.8 million

Total liabilities decreased to S$4.5 million, down from S$6.3 million, primarily due to loan and long-term liability repayments Shareholders' equity strengthened from S$4.0 million to S$6.3 million

Looking ahead, Ohmyhome remains focused on scaling its core businesses through enhanced marketing strategies, AI-powered customer engagement, and further penetration into the condominium market. These initiatives are expected to drive continued revenue growth and margin expansion.

Full financial statements and accompanying notes are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

About Ohmyhome

Ohmyhome is a one-stop-shop property technology platform providing end-to-end property solutions and services including brokerage, renovation and condominium property management services in Singapore. Since its launch in 2016, Ohmyhome has transacted over 15,500 properties as of December 31, 2024, and has approximately 9,067 units under management as of December 31, 2024. It is also the highest-rated property transaction platform, with more than 8,000 genuine reviews, and an average rating of 4.9 out of 5 stars.

Ohmyhome is dedicated to bringing speed, ease, and reliability to property-related services and to becoming the most trusted and comprehensive property solution for everyone.

