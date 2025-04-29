Yosi Health's Digital Front Door Automation Platform Earns Coveted AAOE Peer Reviewedtm Designation

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "AAOE's thrilled Yosi Health's Digital Front Door Automation Platform has earned our Peer ReviewedTM designation," says Joseph Mathews, PT, DPT, president at AAOE and Practice Administrator at Advanced Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine, a division of OrthoLonestar. "Knowing that fellow administrators, who understand the unique challenges we face in orthopedic and musculoskeletal practices, have assessed and recommended these vendors provides a level of trust and confidence that's hard to match."

After undergoing AAOE's rigorous 11-step evaluation, Yosi Health's Digital Front Door Automation Platform received exceptionally positive feedback from peer administrators:



92% of reviewers said they would recommend the platform to colleagues 100% agreed the platform enhanced individual and organizational productivity

"Our mission has always been to streamline administrative workflows so practices can focus on patient care," said Hari Prasad, Founder and CEO of Yosi Health. "This peer‐driven validation confirms that our emphasis on intuitive design, seamless EMR integration, and measurable time savings is truly resonating with orthopaedic teams nationwide."

Yosi Health's platform automates key front‐office tasks-including self‐scheduling, digital patient intake, insurance eligibility verification, and pre‐visit payments-helping clinics reduce no‐shows, eliminate manual data entry, and reclaim valuable staff time. Practices leveraging Yosi routinely report:



Up to 45% reduction in no‐shows

70% fewer phone calls for appointment and intake inquiries A 10–15x return on investment through operational efficiencies

"Peer ReviewedTM status from AAOE provides a trusted benchmark for orthopaedic administrators seeking solutions proven to deliver real value," added Prasad. "We're proud to join a special group of vetted vendors recognized by the professionals who use our platform every day."

ABOUT AAOE

The American Alliance of Orthopaedic Executives was founded in 1969 and is the only nonprofit orthopaedic-management specific organization developed to serve the musculoskeletal industry. Membership includes more than 1,200 orthopaedic practice executives, administrators, physicians, and their staff. AAOE provides education, community, and resources to set the standard of professional knowledge and industry insight. Orthopedic industry professionals can read more about the program in the informational toolkit , and begin the application here . For questions about AAOE or the Peer Review ProgramTM, contact Addy Kujawa, CEO, [email protected] .

About Yosi Health

Yosi Health is the leading patient engagement and workflow automation platform for busy clinics and care centers. Pioneering remote patient engagement since 2015, Yosi Health has been successfully reducing the cost of care for healthcare providers while improving patient outcomes.

Our award-winning, customizable, and cloud-based solutions are powering medical practices across all 50 States and is bi-directionally integrated with leading Electronic Medical Record (EMR) vendors in the US.

Yosi Health meets the highest patient privacy standards including HIPAA by being certified as SOC 2 Type 2 Security and PCI compliant in addition to being singled out as an ISV Advanced Technology Partner for Amazon Web Services (AWS); a highly selective program with stringent security requirements for induction.

Yosi Health has been recognized by its clients as Best in KLAS® 2024 Patient Intake Management vendor.

